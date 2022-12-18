This is the time of year many of us want to get out on the ice to fish, skate or simply play. Make sure you know the thickness of the ice before you head out and always have ice picks around your neck in case you fall through.

Though all ice is potentially dangerous, the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research & Engineering Laboratory in Hanover, N.H., offers a “rule of thumb” on ice thickness: There should be a minimum of six inches of hard ice before individual foot travel, and eight to ten inches of hard ice for snow machine or All-Terrain Vehicle travel.

