This is the time of year many of us want to get out on the ice to fish, skate or simply play. Make sure you know the thickness of the ice before you head out and always have ice picks around your neck in case you fall through.
Though all ice is potentially dangerous, the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research & Engineering Laboratory in Hanover, N.H., offers a “rule of thumb” on ice thickness: There should be a minimum of six inches of hard ice before individual foot travel, and eight to ten inches of hard ice for snow machine or All-Terrain Vehicle travel.
Keep in mind that thick ice does not always mean safe ice. It is possible for ice to be thick, but not strong, because of varying weather conditions. Weak ice is formed when warming trends break down ice, then the slushy surface re-freezes. Be especially careful of areas with current, such as inlets, outlets and spring holes, where the ice can be dangerously thin.
The cold weather was forming ice on many of the smaller ponds and friends have been enjoying skating on the clear ice. I was told they had, “2.5 inches of good fresh black ice” two weekends ago.
Unfortunately, the snow we got this past weekend will insulate the ice and slow its growth.
I like the saying, Thick and blue, tried and true
Thin and crispy, way too risky
Lake Morey Fish Are Safe To Eat
I received a question from someone who fishes Lake Morey in Fairlee who wanted to know if it was safe to eat the fish as the algae blooms this year were huge.
I contacted biologist Eric Palmer, Director Fisheries Division, Vermont Fish and Wildlife who said, “The short answer is that the perch in Lake Morey are still safe to eat despite the cyanobacteria bloom.
“The longer answer is that studies done in Vermont and elsewhere have shown that the cyanotoxins produced by blue-green algae do not bioaccumulate in fish.
“There can be health effects from swimming, drinking water or even breathing in the mist from lakes with active cyanobacteria blooms, so it makes sense for towns to close beaches when a significant bloom is occurring. The Vermont Department of Health recommends cleaning fish properly and not eating the liver if a cyanobacteria bloom is occurring (I don’t know anyone who eats the livers of fish, but that’s the recommendation).
“Obviously catching fish involves being on or near the water, touching fish that have been in the water and breathing the air, so there is some potential for exposure to cyanotoxins if a bloom is occurring, but it is much less exposure than swimming or drinking the water.”
Bits and Pieces
Gift certificates for New Hampshire hunting or fishing licenses are available now. Order by mail or call 603-271-3422 to order by phone.
A Hike Safe Card is ideal for anyone who recreates in New Hampshire be they a hiker, kayaker, climber, or skier. The card supports Fish and Game search and rescue and exempts the holder from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs. Hike Safe cards are valid for one calendar year beginning January 1, 2023.
The New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan identifies nine butterflies as Species of Greatest Conservation Need, including the Karner blue, New Hampshire’s state butterfly. Also among those listed is the White Mountain fritillary, which is only found within the alpine zone of the White Mountains.
Recovery efforts are underway for these imperiled species, but other once-common species now appear at risk. Monarch butterfly populations have declined by 90% globally over the last few decades.
The Nongame Program relies on private donations to fund its vital work, including conservation of butterflies and other pollinators. Donations will provide the necessary matching funds for a federal grant acquired by the Department. Please give at www.nhfishandgame.com/Donations.aspx
You can order a gift certificate for a Vermont hunting or fishing license online at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/licenses-and-lotteries/gift-certificates.
The Vermont 2023 Hunting & Trapping Lawbook and the 2023 Fishing Lawbook are available from license agents statewide. The department’s website has links to online versions as well.
The New Hampshire Freshwater Fishing Digest is also available where licenses are sold. The Hunting Digest runs through August when a new one is printed.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac on December 25, 1964: “The warmest Christmas on modern records; 66°F in Bennington and 67°F in Dorset must have had Santa ready to shed his fury coat for something more comfortable!”
This Wednesday, December 21 the Winter Solstice marks the calendar arrival of Winter at 4:48 p.m.
Parting Shots
We wanted snow, just not so much all at once. Heavy wet snow fell Friday into Saturday wreaking havoc all over the region. Power outages that lasted hours and roads blocked by trees preventing plow trucks from making their rounds were just part of the problem.
My fire department went out nine times between Friday evening and Saturday noon with the bulk of the calls coming between ten p.m. and three a.m.
A couple of times I didn’t even make it back to bed before another page for wires down.
Our power went out at 10 Friday night and we did not get it back on until 7 Saturday night, 21 hours later. We have a generator that comes on automatically so we were among the lucky ones. The only problem we had was the loss of our internet.
Sunday we went to cut our two Christmas trees that I had flagged back in late October. It is a lot easier to choose a tree when there is no snow.
It was hard slogging through the heavy wet snow but the trees will bring great pleasure between now and New Year’s day. Each year we have a large tree in the living room which we decorate with blue lights under which we put our gifts and a smaller tree in the dining room Linda calls her wildlife tree. It has no lights but is hung with trinkets from around North America, each of which is tied to a memory of an event or place. They range from fishing lures to miniature snowshoes to ceramic St. Bernards and wooden puffins.
I did get out on my skis Monday but the snow was so deep it was slow going. I started packing down my trail network with snowshoes but that was hard work and will take more than one day.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
