Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Spectacular Day On Moosilauke

Mid-day, the clouds had lifted and the sun shone brightly making the rime ice covered summit of Mt. Moosilauke glisten. Don Kollisch, his dog Belle and I had been trying to make the hike for over a month but when our busy schedules aligned the weather didn’t cooperate. Sunday, October 25 it all came together and we had one of our most enjoyable hikes of all those we have done in the last 20 years.
Despite the low temperatures that hovered around freezing at the base and our advanced ages giving us pause, we set out enjoying the company of Belle who was joining us for the first time.
Soon after our 9:15 start we met a man from southern Vermont headed down. He had been on the summit at daylight hoping to experience a glorious sunrise but alas the clouds were too low. He did say the orange glow to the east was still nice.
Don and I are known as the “persistent plodders” and as usual, several hikers passed us as we labored up the long haul to the junction with the Carriage Road and then on to the 4,802 foot summit. We arrived at 1:30 and found several others enjoying the 360 degree panoramas. Some had summited via the Glencliff Trail as we had, while others came up the Gorge Brook Trail and others the Carriage Road and Snapper Ski Trail.
Thanks to the clear skies we could see far off in all directions where snow capped peaks lined the skyline and down into the still green valleys. I have climbed Moosilauke countless times in the past 60 years and this time the views were among the best.
After a short break for photos and to chat with others doing the same, we headed back to the junction where we doffed our extra layers of clothing and enjoyed a much deserved lunch while conversing with other hikers in the protection of the thick growth at tree line.
While there, I decided to take the trail to South Peak, a tenth of a mile away. I had not been there in several years and had forgotten how nice the views were from there that can not be seen from North Peak because of the intervening high points.
Upon my return we headed back down the trail with our legs feeling like rubber and our knees crying out. It was a slow descent and others passed us. We arrived at the trailhead and our vehicles at 5:30 as the light was fading.
The round trip to the summit was 7.8 miles and I added 2 tenths going to South Peak, making for an eight mile hike.
Belle had added greatly to the enjoyment of the hike. She is nine years old and well fed but she seemed to enjoy the exercise. She would repeatedly run ahead and then stop and look back as if to say, “Will you two get a move one?”
It has been many years since Don and I hiked with a dog and Belle reminded us how much we missed the experience We used to hike with Smokey, another of Don’s dogs.
Smokey made many a hike with us including the hike to Isolation on July 6, 2003 when I completed the New Hampshire 4000 footers. Unfortunately, Smokey’s health declined and he was put to rest the last day of 2008, leaving a hole in the Glowa/Kollisch family as do all dogs when they die. That is something Linda and I know all too well as do so many of you who have shared your lives with dogs.
Moose Hunters Had Success In Twin States
Vermont and New Hampshire had successful moose hunts this fall. The moose populations in the northern tier states have plummeted, mostly because of ticks, but wildlife managers continue to use limited permits as a way to keep the herd healthy and within the capacity of the habitat.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters harvested 40 moose in this year’s moose hunting seasons that were limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E which is primarily Essex County in the northeastern corner of the state.
All six of the moose taken in the October 1-7 archery season were bulls. Twenty-nine of the moose taken in the October 17-22 regular season were bulls, and five were cows.
The overall hunter success rate was 73 percent, with 55 percent success during the archery season and 77 percent in the regular season.
“The goal of the moose hunt is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s moose biologist.
“Moose density in WMU E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state. Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose, 36 cows and 90 calves were fitted with GPS tracking collars, showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.
New Hampshire’s moose hunt season resulted in hunters taking a total of 39 moose, 29 bulls and 10 cows, according to Henry Jones, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Project Leader.
Hunters achieved a 75 percent success rate during the nine-day season. A total of 52 hunters took part in the hunt including 50 lottery permit holders, 1 permit auctioned by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, and 1 Dream Hunt participant sponsored by the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation.
Throughout the Granite State this season, preliminary numbers demonstrate moose hunters having a 100 percent success rate in the Connecticut Lakes Region, 82 percent in the North Region, 60 percent in the White Mountain Region, 67 percent in the Central Region, 33 percent in the Southwest Region, and 60 percent in the Southeast Region. More than 5,300 people entered the moose hunt lottery this year for a chance to win a permit for the New Hampshire moose hunt. Additional information will be available in a future hunting report once all registration data have been verified and analyzed.
Jones said a bull taken in Jericho Mountain State Park had ear tags indicating it was part of a 2014-2018 NHFG and UNH moose research project. Jones said, “This moose should have also had a GPS collar around its neck, but the bull, originally captured as a calf in January of 2017 in Jericho Mountain State Park, slipped out of its GPS collar a year later and his fate was unknown. Mystery solved!”
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 2, 1950: “Indian Summer warmed St. Johnsbury to 77 degrees, while Rutland reached 78.”
He also tells us that on November 6, 1938: “Long spell of Indian Summer; in the 70s from the 5th through the 8th; 76 in Rutland, VT.”
Parting Shots
Bren Whittaker, long time Brunswick resident and former Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, discovered a disturbing example of vandalism in Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Wenlock Wildlife Management Area in Ferdinand.
As Bren said, “There is a well-constructed new walking trail into the Moose Bog wetlands and pond. This trail and surrounding area have rapidly become known as a ‘hot-spot’ for serious birders over a wide region, far beyond Vermont. Birder’s field reports can spread swiftly in today’s Internet world.”
He is a frequent visitor to the WMA and said, “From what I’ve seen over a year or so, I assume the large majority who seek out this site, one of the most remote of the F&W Areas in the state, are birders, serious professionals as well as casual enthusiasts. Visitors coming there must be a help to the local economies of Island Pond and Bloomfield, and for that, I’m grateful.”
He was rightfully disturbed to find that, “Sometime this Fall, someone spray painted in black, carefully over specific parts on the attractive interpretive billboard ‘Welcome’ sign at the parking area. This was not random graffiti; rather, the vandal had a specific target to black out, and ostensibly in their mind a point to make.
“At the top, the sign reads ‘Wenlock Wildlife Management Area’. ‘Welcome Hunters, Anglers, Trappers and Wildlife Enthusiasts.’ The words Hunters and Trappers are the ones blacked over.”
Bren wants the vandal and others with similar views on hunters in Moose Bog to understand the background of the conserved area that is open to all to enjoy. He stated, “I happened to be one of two individuals who, in 1980, purchased for the State of Vermont, the 1,900 plus acre parcel. I then was Secretary of Natural Resources in the administration of Gov. Richard Snelling.”
He added, “A sad irony I wish the spray paint vandal would know, is that the purchase money came from so-called federal Pitman-Robertson funds, the source of which is a national excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Thus it was money from hunting that enabled the sale of Moose Bog and the Wenlock area to the state, for all to enjoy.”
I was a Fish and Game Board member at the time of the purchase and became Commissioner of what was then called Fish and Game a couple of years after the property was acquired and Bren was my boss so I know the property well. It was during my tenure that we started to plan for its management.
Bren called me to discuss what he had discovered and urged me to again point out to my readers that lands owned by Vermont Fish & Wildlife were mostly purchased with funds derived from hunting and fishing as are the many fishing access’s often used more by non anglers than anglers.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
