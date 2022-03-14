Mud season is upon us and will continue for a while. We are all anxious to get back out on the trails but this is the time of year we can do damage to the trails and the abutting areas.
Depending on the altitude, soil type and tree cover, there can be great differences as to when a trail dries out.
Always stay in the trail even if there is water puddled. Stepping outside widens the trail and damages vegetation. Step on rocks when possible.
Wear good footwear that is waterproof so you can still be comfortable if you have to step in the water. Gaiters also help keep you dry.
Put the rubber tips back on your trekking poles to avoid loosening the soil.
Plan ahead when choosing a trail to hike. South facing trails and those at lower elevations often dry first. You can still get out and hike, just be aware of your impact on the trails and the vegetation.
Deer Jacking Investigation Leads Drugs And Weapons Bust
Wardens never know where an investigation will end. What started as a deer jacking case soon got much more complicated. On March 3, Vermont State Game Wardens and other law enforcement agencies seized seven firearms and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition alleged to have been illegally possessed, as well as approximately 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a large amount of U.S. currency.
The seizures took place during the execution of a search warrant for evidence of deer taken illegally and for the illegal possession of firearms in Athens, Vermont.
Along with Vermont State Game Wardens, collaborating law enforcement included Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and the Vermont State Police.
It Is Time To Get Your Bob House Or Ice Shanty Off The Ice.
Vermont state law requires that ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice weakens, becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March, the 27th this year, whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood, and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.
The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
New Hampshire law requires all bobhouses be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on April 1.
Once bobhouses are moved to the shoreline, they must be relocated to your property. Do not leave bobhouses on public or private property other than your own without permission, which is a violation of state law.
Failure to remove a bobhouse from public waters, public property, or private property by the deadline, or burning a bobhouse on the ice can result in fines and a one-year loss of the owner’s fishing license. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has the authority to seize any bobhouse not removed by the deadline, including its contents.
Bits and Pieces
Reminder, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board are holding public hearings on deer and moose management for 2022 as I wrote last week.
The in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:
March 21 – Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers St, Barre, VT 05641;
VT 05735; March 24 — Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Rd, Orleans, VT 05860
***
State Game Warden Jeremy Schmid of Cambridge is Vermont’s Game Warden of the Year. A game warden since 2015, Schmid was nominated by his peers and received the award in recognition of his excellent service.
Schmid’s warden district includes the towns of Cambridge, Underhill, Essex, Jericho, Williston, Richmond, and Bolton.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on March 16, 1990: “Spring was well underway; sunny skies sent thermometers soaring into the 70s and 80s.”
Mark reminds us that on March 20 the Vernal Equinox marks the start of calendar Spring at 11:33 a.m.
Parting Shots
Our Throw-Away Society
Linda and I grew up believing the old adage, use it up, wear it out, make do or do without.
It is how we have tried to live during our nearly 52 years of marriage. Unfortunately, it is getting harder every year. Few things are made to last and no one fixes anything.
We have become a throwaway society.
It is hard to find a cobbler to fix your shoes or a small appliance repairman to fix the toaster.
However we have some things that have served us well. An International Harvester chest freezer, at least 70 years old, still holds hundreds of pounds of food. Note I said International Harvester, the company that once made many more items than trucks, tractors and farming implements. Linda’s grandparents had the freezer on their farm and we acquired it in 1973.
The Craftsman skill saw and Craftsman radial arm saw I purchased in 1972 to build our house still are used frequently.
A John Deere S82 riding mower died last fall after 45 years of hard use.
I should also mention the 1953 Ford 9N tractor that I used for so many years. When I bought my John Deere, I sold it to a friend and it is still going strong.
How different are the things we purchase now. An expensive vacuum lasted 14 months, a refrigerator 10 years and our washing machine a similar time. It seems like we buy a new toaster every couple of years.
Then there are cell phones, things we have come to believe we can not do without. They are expensive and have a short shelf life.
It is hard to be frugal as we were taught by our parents and grandparents. I try to fix things but many items are not made to be taken apart and, if you can, no replacement parts are available.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.