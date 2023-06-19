Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Stonehouse Mountain

Orford’s Stonehouse Mountain is not high, only 1,986 feet, but it is well worth exploring. Don Kollisch and I did just that a week ago hiking the newly constructed Stonehouse Mountain Trail.
Stonehouse Mountain sits just north of the Orford/Lyme town line, a bit west of the bigger and better-known peaks of Mount Cube and Smarts Mountain. The best way to reach the trailhead is to take Upper Stonehouse Mountain Road off Route 25A in Orfordville, then turn onto Stonehouse Summit Road. There is a new parking lot and kiosk at the trailhead.
Bob and Christie Hedges, owners of the property, have generously donated a conservation easement on 270 acres to keep the area intact and for all of us to enjoy. If you happen to encounter them, say thank you.
The trail is not completed yet as it still needs clearing on the upper sections but volunteers are hard at work completing the well-marked trail. You should check the Upper Valley Land Trust website, https://uvlt.org/, to see when the trail is completed and ready to welcome all.
The trail is steep in several sections but is less than a mile in length. It goes through several distinct forest types as it climbs to the summit providing hikers with a glimpse at the variations including red pines around the summit.
Jason Berard, Upper Valley Land Trust Vice President, Stewardship, said, “We’re hoping to start phase 2 soon after we open the trail. That
will be to connect this trail to our Mountain View Farm Conservation Area. Then a hike from the Stonehouse trailhead to Smarts would be possible using the Daniel Doan Trail.
“After that, we’d like to connect this to the Lyme Town Forest property, but that will take a bit more work. If we’re successful with that (phase 3?), a hike from the Connecticut River to Smarts would be possible using the Clay Brook Trail and the Lyme Town Forest, Stonehouse, and Mountain View.”
Those who read this column in the Caledonian Record may remember Jason who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1989.
The Upper Valley Land Trust has done much over the past 35 years to protect important habitats, save working farms, provide public access to a wide variety of lands and provide conservation solutions for landowners and towns. The work is focused on 45 Connecticut River Valley towns in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Don and I have hiked many of their trails and explored lands they helped conserve for which we are grateful. Our next outing will be to hike Observatory Knob in St. Johnsbury which the Land Trust helped to permanently protect.
For suggested hikes in the region sort to: https://uvlt.org/public-
Enjoy Loons From A Distance
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer.
Many areas where loons nest on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, but not all nesting areas are marked.
Eric Hanson, the biologist with the Vermont Loon Conservation Project and Vermont Center for Ecostudies, asks anglers to reel in for a few minutes if loons are diving nearby. The last thing anyone wants is to hook a loon that takes their bait or the fish they are reeling in.
Hanson said, “Loon chicks can be difficult to see, so we ask motorboaters to note where loon families are and to avoid those areas. We also ask that motorboaters obey ‘no wake ’laws within 200 feet of shorelines because boat wakes can flood and destroy shoreline loon nests.”
Volunteers interested in monitoring loons for the Loon Conservation Project should contact Hanson at loon@vtecostudies.org. Volunteers can monitor lakes all summer long with a focus on lakes with loon pairs and nesting.
Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, being held on July 15 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 26-29 and December 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 2. The lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for September 14.
***
Thirty-three people will receive New Hampshire moose permits including Timothy Robie of Pike and Peter Hendon of Dalton. The odds were staggering as 5,950 applied for the 33 permits.
***
Mark Breen reminds in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 21, “The Summer Solstice arrives this morning at 10:58 AM EDT, the longest daylight of the year.”
Mark also reports that on June 20, 1918: “Frosty end to spring in Somerset, VT, 28 degrees.”
Also on June 22, 1906: “A tremendous hailstorm occurred in Chelsea, VT, producing a swath of hail about 1 mile wide and 10 miles long. In places the hail piled upwards of 1 to 2 feet in depth.”
Parting Shots
As usual, the past week was busy with meetings, doctors’ appointments for Linda and me and training.
I spent Tuesday and Wednesday at UVM taking a FEMA course called UAS Data Analytics for Emergency Response. UAS is unmanned aircraft systems or drones.
Saturday I attended training on rail emergencies with Vermont Railway.
***
A bear cub was orphaned because a group of teens thought it a good idea to kill the mother. Vermont game wardens say the bear’s mother was shot by a group of teens in Bristol who were fishing. Once Fish and Wildlife officials found out about the incident, which took place Memorial Day weekend, they went looking for the cub.
It was captured and is now in Lyme at the Kilham Bear Center where it will stay for a year.
I hope the teens responsible for the senseless act will be arrested, found guilty and receive a significant punishment.
***
By the time you read this Linda, Oak and I will be returning from the Dartmouth College Grant where we have spent two days celebrating my 77th birthday away from pagers, phones and people.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
