Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Stonehouse Mountain
Buy Now

When hiking the Stonehouse Mountain Trail look for the nose and eye on a tree partway to the summit.

Orford’s Stonehouse Mountain is not high, only 1,986 feet, but it is well worth exploring. Don Kollisch and I did just that a week ago hiking the newly constructed Stonehouse Mountain Trail.

Stonehouse Mountain sits just north of the Orford/Lyme town line, a bit west of the bigger and better-known peaks of Mount Cube and Smarts Mountain. The best way to reach the trailhead is to take Upper Stonehouse Mountain Road off Route 25A in Orfordville, then turn onto Stonehouse Summit Road. There is a new parking lot and kiosk at the trailhead.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.