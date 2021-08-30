Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Strict Regulations On Importing Deer and Elk To Vermont

Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. For the latest information on CWD, check these websites: www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from the following states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals:
Alberta, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
Love To Fish? Why Not Teach Others To Enjoy Fishing?
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department will be hosting a one-day training workshop for new instructors on Saturday, September 25, at its Essex Junction office.
Instructors in the ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program organize and instruct clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages. Participants in the training workshop will learn how to teach a basic fishing clinic, including fishing ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation and tackle craft. They will also be introduced to conducting specialized fishing clinics on ice fishing and species-specific fishing. The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor.
“Becoming an instructor will give you the opportunity to introduce Vermonters both young and old to the joys of fishing, while teaching them all they need to know to enjoy a day on the water,” said Fish and Wildlife’s Corey Hart.
“In recent years we have seen increased interest from teachers across Vermont as they incorporate aquatic education into their curriculum. This is an excellent opportunity for teachers to enhance their curriculum while securing access to equipment for their future programs. Also, teachers interested in earning one graduate-level credit can do so through Castleton University.
Those interested can register online at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by calling 802-505-5562 or emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Once completed, pending a background check, attendees will become certified instructors and have access to program equipment and resources for their programs.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire Fish and Game will be at the Lancaster Fair and so will several conservation officers seen on North Woods Law.
Fish and Game will again have an exhibit at the fair Sept. 2–7. Stop by and see the Fish and Game Conservation Officers and biologists who will be glad to answer your questions about fishing, hunting, wildlife watching, and off-highway recreational vehicle safety and ethics. Visitors will have a chance to meet Conservation Officers from the television show that has become so popular.
***
The hunting season for gray squirrels starts on September 1 in New Hampshire and is a great way to introduce someone new to hunting.
***
The public is invited to the Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke on Sept 5 for the 100 target All Around Shot Gunner, Fred Bona Memorial Shoot. It’s described as, “The most fun you can have with a shotgun!” The event will feature 25 Skeet, 25 Trap, 25 5-Stand, & 25 Sporting.
It started out as a club event but we has been opened it up to everyone. Described as, “A very laid back fun day with great food, friends, and just a little edge of competition.”
All funds raised at this year’s shoot will be dedicated to the adjoining land purchase.
The club will be providing the chips, soda and Andy’s great bar-b-que. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish.
For questions contact Brian, at 603-748-2025 or BMolloy.777@Gmail.Com.
You can also go to the website, Nekclays.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 1, 1864: “From the Minot Farm diary in Bath, NH; ‘Ice in the icehouse lasted till about now.’”
He also tells us that on September 4, 1828 there was: “Destructive flooding in Windsor, VT from 9.7 inches of rain in Newfane from the 2nd to the 4th, from the records of General Martin Field.”
Mark provided the August Records and Averages
Warmest: 71.7°F in 1937 Coldest: 60.4°F in 1903
Wettest: 9.06 inches in 2011 Driest: 0.93 inches in 2002
We all noticed that it gets dark earlier now. Marks said darkness comes 45 minutes earlier by month’s end.
Parting Shots
When I hear someone say there is nothing to do I often respond, Are you living under a rock? Try turning off the tv.
The arts are alive and well in the area. The options are many and last week proved my point.
Our calendar had an event nearly every day and often more than one from which we had to choose. It started on Friday, August 20 with music on the Newbury Common and was followed by the Uncommon Jam on Sunday, also in Newbury. We left that to head to Bradford for Howard Coffin’s presentation of Vermont Women in the Civil War sponsored by the historical society after which we returned to Newbury for more music.
We took a break on Monday to attend the Bradford forum. Tuesday meant the concert on the green in Fairlee, Thursday, music in Bradford’s Denny Park, and Friday a concert in Corinth. Saturday we drove to Whitefield and the Weathervane to see the musical the Adams Family after which it was back south to Orford to hear the East Bay Jazz.
Sunday, Court Street Arts featured Le Vent du Nord and Tuesday it was Fairlee again for another concert on the green.
Did I mention Northern Stage in White River. We have front row seats for the Million Dollar Quartet.
Let’s not overlook the many events offered around the region by Catamount Arts.
Can’t find anything to do you say.
***
Officially summer does not end until September 22 but for most of us, September means autumn.
Fairbanks museum meteorologist Mark Breen had this to say which explains how I feel.
“Summer lingers in August, even though the days grow shorter, but September is not that forgiving. Just when long evenings would be most helpful to complete the summer’s harvest, and stack the wood before chilly mornings and grey afternoons become the rule, night drops its curtain 2 hours earlier by the end of this month. Likewise morning comes later, although only early risers see much of a difference. The shortening daylight sets the agenda for the month, encouraging thermometers to drop a bit more at night, and struggle to recover during the day. Trees are forced to reconsider their summer-long feast of sunshine and warmth, cutting their losses as they inform their leaves they will be let go.”
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
