I love to fish for brook trout and prefer to not see anyone else while I am fishing. It is solitude that makes the fishing so enjoyable as I cast, hoping to entice a trout to take my offering.
Vermont Trout Hikes, A Guide to its Backwoods Ponds by Peter Shea has me planning several fishing trips once spring and then summer arrive.
Peter is as devoted a fly fisherman as I know which is why his descriptions about what we will find when visiting one of the trout waters he writes about in his latest book are so accurate. Add to that the fact that he is a cartographer and “angling geographer” as he describes himself, and you understand why each of the maps and depth charts are such an important part of the book.
I have known Peter since 1980 when he was a founding partner of Northern Cartographic and co-wrote and published numerous books and maps on trout fishing, Vermont travel, and geography. I had gone to his office in South Burlington to interview him as I was impressed with the work of Northern Cartographic.
Years later, during his twenty years at Vermont PBS, I met with him at a social event to promote a film about the Connecticut River that Will Lange and I had appeared in. He suggested Will and I join him to fish a remote pond in the Green Mountain National Forest and we agreed. Unfortunately, we were all busy and that never happened nor have we managed to align our schedules in the years since.
However, I have copies of all six of his previous books on trout fishing and have learned much from them.
Vermont Trout Hikes is 116 pages of descriptions of, directions and maps to two dozen waters just waiting for the reader to fish.
Getting to some require hikes of miles while others are but a few hundred feet from a road.
Vermont Trout Hikes will serve as a reference book that includes information on wild trout populations, stocking, depth charts, and more that an angler will want to know when visiting for the first time.
Covered waters range from Yaw Pond in Woodward near the Massachusetts border to Unknown Pond in Averys Gore in the north.
Sterling Pond, Vermont’s highest trout pond, high above Smugglers Notch, is one of my favorites and one that requires quite a bit of effort to hike to. As one would expect, many of the waters are in the Northeast Kingdom, the majority of which I have explored with various success.
If you are an angler who wants to get away from the crowds and fish new waters ,the book is ideal. Despite great strides being made with covid vaccinations it is likely that we will still need to avoid crowds and practice social distancing this spring and summer, something fishing the waters Peter writes about will accomplish.
Vermont Trout Hikes is available at all Vermont bookstores, and at many sporting goods and tackle shops around the state where it retails for $15.95. Check it out at https://windknotpublishing.com.
The Bears Are Coming
Vermont and New Hampshire have a lot of bears that have spent the winter sleeping. Now they are beginning to emerge from their winter dens and soon there will be conflicts with people unless action is taken.
Keep in mind the bears have not eaten all winter and they emerge very hungry. There are very few natural foods available right now.
It is time to bring in the bird feeders and pet food at night. Dumpsters and garbage cans need to be secured and grills cleaned of grease or moved inside a garage or other closed structure.
Bees, chickens and livestock should be protected with electric fencing.
Take steps now to avoid problems later on. Once a bear gets used to eating animal feed, pet food, bird seed or garbage and loses its fear of humans it will keep coming back and likely have to be killed.
Keep the bears wild and protect your property and animals and all will be happier and better off.
Remember the slogan, A Fed Bear Is A Dead Bear.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont Game Warden Travis Buttle of Shaftsbury is Vermont’s Game Warden of the Year. A game warden since 1996, Buttle was nominated by his peers and received the award in recognition of his excellent service.
Sergeant Buttle has been in the Southern District for 24 years, assigned to the Bennington District which includes the towns of Shaftsbury, Glastenbury, Bennington, Woodford, Pownal, and Stamford.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials urge outdoor enthusiasts to exercise extreme caution when enjoying late-winter activities on or near the ice. Ice anglers are advised to plan ahead for bobhouse removal. All bobhouses must be removed from waterbodies and private property by April 1.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 17, 2007: “The St. Patrick’s Day storm continued the ‘holiday’ theme (the Valentines Day Blizzard a month earlier), dumping 8 to 16 inches of snow, up to 20 inches over the higher elevations.”
He also tells us that on March 19, 1936: “Heavy rains resulted in the worst all-New England flooding on record. The water at the Vernon Dam was 11 feet over the top of the dam!”
March 21, 1971: “Third big snow storm of the month, pushed snow depths to over 4 feet. Readsboro, VT had 70 inches on the ground.”
***
Saturday, March 20, the Vernal Equinox marks the start of calendar Spring early this morning at 5:37.
Parting Shots
Like the bears, chipmunks have spent most of the winter snoozing in their dens. They are now out, at least for a bit. I saw my first one in the back woodshed on Tuesday and another on the stonewall by the house on Friday.
The beautiful warm weather we had last week was a boon to animals and humans alike. The snow was melting rapidly and dirt roads were thawing and turning to mud. The weekend was not so warm but the freezing nights were appreciated by the sugar makers.
I would have liked a few more chances to snowshoe or cross county ski, but I sure liked the warm sunny days. Oak and I hiked up Bradford’s Wright’s Mountain Thursday with no need for snowshoes.
They did some logging this winter to remove a lot of nice ash before the emerald ash borer took its toll and thinned some beech. As a result, the views to the east and Mt. Moosilauke are greatly improved.
I spent the weekend training in Putney with the state hazmat team so not being able to ski or snowshoe didn’t matter.
***
When I am home I like to listen to the news on WCAX at noon. Often I turn the TV on a few minutes early so I won’t miss any of the fifteen minutes of news and weather. The Price Is Right is on so I get to see and hear the last few minutes of the show and it makes me cringe.
Adults acting like six-year-olds at a birthday party, jumping up and down and screaming make me wonder just how ridiculous TV can get. I would think the adults would have some pride. They have to be embarrassed to see themselves when the program is broadcast.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
