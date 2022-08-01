Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: The Bridge Of Flowers Was Long On My Bucket List

The flowers and shrubs were beautiful and the weather was ideal for spending time in a 400-foot linear flower garden, which is what Linda and I did last Tuesday.
The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts has long been on my list of places to visit with Linda. Despite having driven by on Route 2 many times, I never took the time to stop. That was a mistake and will not happen again.
Located a short drive west of I-91 in Greenfield, the Bridge of Flowers is open April 1 to Oct. 31, weather permitting, 24 hours a day. Surprisingly, there is no entrance fee.
There are over 500 varieties of annuals and perennials adding so much beauty to the old bridge spanning the Deerfield River between the towns of Shelburne and Buckland. Linda and I marveled at the many flowers in bloom, each with a label so we could identify them.
The flowers are lovingly tended by local volunteers whose reward is the gratitude of the thousands who visit the bridge each year. Although there is no fee, donations are accepted and can be placed in receptacles on both ends of the bridge.
The 400-foot, five arch bridge bridge was built in 1908 so the trolley could cross the river and connect the two towns. It was abandoned in 1928 when the trolley line stopped. Local couple, Antoinette and Walter Burnham had a vision to create the flower bridge and with the help of the Shelburne Falls Women’s Club created the flower bridge in 1929.
Linda and I can attest that a visit to the Bridge of Flowers is well worth the trip south to western Massachusetts. For information about the bridge and what flowers you can expect to see at different times go to: https://www.bridgeofflowersmass.org.
As I stated earlier the Bridge of Flowers was long on my to-do list and, as Linda and I were both free on Tuesday, I planned a trip with five stops of which only two worked out. You know the old John Steinbeck line, “the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
Our first stop was in Bernardston, just over the line on Massachusetts. It is the home of Kringle Candle, https://kringlecandle.com. I make it a point to stop there two or three times a year to purchase their candles which Linda loves. Well, we bought no candles as the huge store was closed and the sign said it was only open Friday through Sunday. Perhaps they have the same lack of help that so many businesses experience. All I know is that I have never found the store closed no matter what day I visited.
Our next stop on my itinerary was the Bridge of Flowers where our luck changed. It was even better than I had imagined.
While in Shelburne Falls I had planned to visit the Shelburne Falls Trolley Museum, https://www.sftm.org/index.shtml. Strike out number 2. It was closed that day as were many of the shops and restaurants in town and even the welcome center. I was baffled. It was not Monday and it was the height of the tourist season.
Disappointed, we headed north to Vermont, taking the scenic route,
Shelburne Falls to Colrain on Route 112, crossing into Vermont and continuing through West Halifax, passing the closed Marlboro College and on to Marlboro and Route 9 then east to Brattleboro. It was a nice ride through small villages on winding roads.
Lunch was supposed to be at Brattleboro’s Marina Restaurant, https://marina.restaurant. It is a favorite of mine for lunch or dinner, especially in the warm months when we can sit outside overlooking the West River and the Retreat Meadows. Strike out number 3. It was closed on Monday and Tuesday.
A quick sandwich from a little shop up the road and we headed north on I-91 to the last of the places on our itinerary, Ascutney State Park, https://vtstateparks.com/ascutney.html. We drove up the 3.7mile Mount Ascutney Parkway to a parking lot at an elevation of 2,800 feet. From there it is a .7-mile hike to the 3,144-foot summit and the fire tower.
We opted to drive back down a short distance to the east lookout where we sat at one of the picnic tables, relaxed and admired the views of the Connecticut River Valley and the mountains of southern New Hampshire before heading home.
Mount Ascutney State Park was one of the first Vermont State Parks. It was built between 1935 and 1938 through the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Depression-era program aimed at putting young men to work.
Trails from several directions ascend to the summit and I have hiked most of them. Often the summit is crowded with people who have driven to the parking lot at the end of the road and taken the 15-minute hike to the fire tower.
Confrontation Over Bear Dogs Results In Criminal Charges
The emotions run high as the debate over hunting dogs heats up. Groton resident Liza Nanni, 61, will appear in court to answer for three criminal charges following the investigation of an incident of hunter harassment that took place in Groton on July 10.
Members of the Vermont Warden Service responded to a call from Newbury resident Ellsworth (Butch)Spear on Sunday, July 10. Spear alleged that he, another adult hunter, and a minor were stopped by Ms. Nanni while driving on Red Brook Road in Groton with hunting dogs secured in their truck during Vermont’s June 1–September 15 bear hound training season.
Spear alleged that Ms. Nanni blocked the road, instigated an altercation, and used bear spray on him and his companions. Spear and companions retreated from the scene and called Vermont State Police Dispatch after returning to cell service.
Wardens interviewed the victims on July 10 and Ms. Nanni on July 12. Wardens also reviewed videos recorded by both parties during and immediately after the incident.
I predict similar incidents will become all too frequent as those opposed to hunting with dogs are well organized and not afraid to be confrontational. Several houndsmen I have spoken to over the past few months are dismayed that they are being vilified for what once was an accepted practice.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will be offering a new Teen Conservation Weekend to be held at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton this weekend, August 5-7.
“We are pleased to announce a fun and exciting opportunity for teens ages 15-17. Teen Conservation Weekend will allow us to provide teens with an exciting weekend of quality environmental education,” says Hannah Phelps, Camp Coordinator. “Campers will arrive Friday evening and immediately begin participating in Let’s Go Fishing and Hunter Education programing before backpacking out to a remote pond for an evening of camping and fishing.”
The weekend is open to ages 15-17 and is the perfect way for teens to unplug and engage with peers outdoors before heading back to the classroom. The weekend is capped at 20 participants, but there is still space for new registrants. Arrival time is 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 5 with departure time 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
All participants will be expected only to bring gear they can carry themselves as they will participate in a backpacking trip to a remote pond for camping and fishing.
The cost for the weekend is $125, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available on a limited basis.
[Text Wrapping Break]To register for the weekend, please email a completed application found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend to Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov. Any questions can be directed to Hannah Phelps at 802-249-4199.
***
Hikers and rock climbers could return to Vermont cliffs starting Monday, now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed that all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.
“The young peregrines have fledged, and nesting data suggest Vermont falcons had a successful year. A final report will be issued later this year,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s migratory bird biologist Doug Morin. “The falcon’s nesting success is due to a combination of factors, including good weather and cooperation from hikers and rock climbers who observe a respectful distance from nesting falcons during this critical period. Peregrine nesting success would not be possible without more than 50 volunteers who monitor the nest sites statewide from March to the end of July.”
According to Audubon biologist Margaret Fowle, who coordinates the monitoring effort on behalf of the Fish and Wildlife Department, biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied about 50 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer.
***
New hunters looking for mentorship and a community to learn with are invited to the department’s third annual Learn to Hunt series. There will be two free weekend workshop this fall, one on deer hunting, and one on waterfowl and upland game.
“We’ve found that new hunters, especially people who are taking up hunting as adults, learn best when they have both experienced mentors and supportive peers,” said Hunter Education Training Coordinator Nathan Lafont. “Our free Learn to Hunt Weekends build that community for new hunters getting ready for the fall season.”
Learn to Hunt: Waterfowl and Upland Game will be held at the North Country Sportsman’s Club in Williston from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 13. This full-day course is family-friendly and gives new hunters the skills they need to hunt, clean and cook waterfowl and other upland species.
Learn to Hunt: White-tailed Deer will be held at Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury from a.m. on Saturday, Sept 17 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 18. This intensive overnight workshop gives new hunters an introduction to scouting, picking a hunting spot, what to do before, during, and after the shot, and more. During the weekend, new hunters will be paired with an experienced hunting mentor to guide them through the fall novice deer weekend.
For more information about the seminars, contact the Hunter Education Program at 802-828-1193. Registration for all upcoming Hunter Education seminars and classes is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department now has information on its website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, about the 2022 controlled waterfowl hunts at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison and Mud Creek Wildlife Management Area in Alburgh.
Applications for hunting at Mud Creek on October 18 and 20 may be downloaded from the website. Applications must be submitted electronically to Tammy.Gratton@vermont.gov or postmarked and returned no later than August 26, 2022 to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452.
***
Only 1 Atlantic salmon has been counted in the Connecticut River this year. Last year four were counted.
The count for American shad is 191,577 so far. Last year 237,355 shad returned to the river.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 2, 1870: “In one of the stranger events in our weather history, according to records kept by Dr. Hiram Cutting in Lunenburg, VT, lightning struck a horse in Lunenburg, VT, burning off all its hair. Of course, what was amazing was the horse survived! “
Mark also reminds us that on August 3, 1970: “A waterspout came ashore at St. Albans, VT, injuring seven people.”
Parting Shots
Rattlesnake Mountain in Rumney is not just a Mecca for rock climbers, it is also a nice hike that offers great views. Friday, Don Kollisch, his dog Belle and I spent three hours later morning on Rattlesnake.
The day was hot and humid but once on to a nice breeze cooled us and kept the bugs at bay. The rocky summit made for a pleasant place to relax and admire the views of the Baker River Valley, the southern White Mountains and the Lake Region.
The round trip hike is only 2.5 miles and includes the Rattlesnake Trail and the Loop Trail. The first .8 miles is very steep but once at the junction of the two trails the hiking becomes much easier.
I am still not back to where I was prior to my two operations and find myself often short of breath. It took us an hour to hike the .8 miles to the junction because I had to stop frequently to catch my breath. It was frustrating, but the summit made it well worth the effort.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore
