Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: The Bridge Of Flowers Was Long On My Bucket List
Linda is surrounded by beautiful flowers and shrubs on the Bridge of Flowers.

The flowers and shrubs were beautiful and the weather was ideal for spending time in a 400-foot linear flower garden, which is what Linda and I did last Tuesday.

The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts has long been on my list of places to visit with Linda. Despite having driven by on Route 2 many times, I never took the time to stop. That was a mistake and will not happen again.

