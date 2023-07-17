The hundreds of access points and over 50 primitive campsites along the Connecticut River provide a unique experience to paddle through the length of New England. The Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail is a series of primitive campsites and river access points from its headwaters in Pittsburg New Hampshire near the Quebec border south to Long Island Sound.
A variety of organizations assist with trail planning and development. With the support of many volunteers, work continues to protect the river corridor, construct new campsites and portage trails, and maintain the campsites. More and more is done each year to expand the Paddlers’Trail from source to sea.
To learn more and to locate campsites and access sites go to, www.connecticutriverpaddlerstrail.org.
I hope to see you this summer paddling on the Connecticut, the river that separates our two great states.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will once again be offering Teen Conservation Weekend to be held at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton August 18 to 20.
“We are pleased to announce a fun and exciting opportunity for teens ages 15 to 17. Teen Conservation Weekend allows us to provide teens with an exciting weekend of quality environmental education,” said Hannah Phelps, Camp Coordinator. “Campers will arrive Friday evening and immediately begin participating in Let’s Go Fishing and Hunter Education programming before backpacking out to a remote pond for an evening of camping and fishing.”
The weekend is the perfect way for teens to unplug and engage with peers outdoors before heading back to the classroom. The weekend is capped at 20 participants, but there is still space for new registrants. Arrival time is 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 18 with a departure time of 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
All participants will be expected only to bring gear they can carry themselves as they will participate in a backpacking trip to a remote campsite on Saturday evening.
The cost for the weekend is $125, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available to cover the cost.
[Text Wrapping Break]To register for the weekend, email a completed application found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend to Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov. Any questions can be directed to Hannah Phelps at 802-249-4199.
***
Sign up now to take your New Hampshire Hunter Education class and be ready for all of this fall’s coming seasons. Register today at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/hunter-ed.html. Select “Find a class,” to locate traditional in-person courses or pick “Start online course” to take the virtual Hunter Education course. To complete the class, participants will be required to attend a field day, a schedule of which will be provided upon completion of either type of course. Walk-ins are accepted at in-person trainings on a space-available basis, but seats are never guaranteed. Pre-registration is highly recommended.
If you are planning to take the online Hunter Education course, get started now. There are currently numerous spots available for the field days that are required after completion of either course. These spots will become more difficult to find later in the year as hunting seasons get closer.
Hunter Education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, you need a license to hunt. To meet this requirement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers classes around the state. Participants must be at least 12 years old by the last day of the course to achieve certification in basic Hunter Education. Students must be at least 15 years old to take the online course with a field day. New Hampshire’s Hunter Education course provides firearms and archery certification.
For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit[Text Wrapping Break]www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html or call 603-271-3214.
***
An upcoming Hunter Education Field Day is being offered by New Hampshire Fish and Game for women hoping to fulfill their Hunter Education requirements for this fall and interested in meeting other prospective female hunters in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program and Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program will offer a Women’s Hunter Education Field Day for aspiring female hunters who have successfully completed their prerequisite online Hunter Education course. This special field day will take place at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness on August 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include the necessary field assessment and written exam.
Registration is now open. Visit www.nhbow.com for instructions on how to enroll in this class.
This field day is designed to foster a sense of community among women hunters while providing a non-competitive and fun atmosphere in which to learn. The class will be led by female Hunter Education instructors and will include a hands-on review of materials prior to the written and field exams required for certification. Registration is limited to 16 participants. The fee for the required online course is $29. There is no fee for the field day portion on August 12. Participants should bring a lunch and appropriate outdoor clothing and footwear. The field day will be held rain or shine.
***
Mark Breen reminds us in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on July 21, 2022: “Tremendous hail storm, producing golfball-sized hail in Irasburg and Albany, VT.”
Parting Shots
I recently found a couple of websites that I find helpful.
Fish migration in the Connecticut River valley does a great job explaining which fish migrate in the Connecticut River and in time will show data about how many fish pass each hydro dam on the mainstem Connecticut River. Check it out at https://migratoryfish.org/.
The Cornel Lab of Ornithology has a site that answers questions we may have this time of year as birds hatch and fledge.
***
My column is short this week as much of last week was spent dealing with flood issues around Vermont. I am a member of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team which was dispatched to areas around the state to deal with issues related to the flood. I spent most of my time in the Barre, Montpelier, Berlin area. Propane tanks that were far from where they were supposed to be, leaking propane and fuel tanks, various chemicals at industrial sites and making sure the flooded cellars of homes were tested for explosive gases and other contaminants occupied most of our time.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.