The hundreds of access points and over 50 primitive campsites along the Connecticut River provide a unique experience to paddle through the length of New England. The Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail is a series of primitive campsites and river access points from its headwaters in Pittsburg New Hampshire near the Quebec border south to Long Island Sound.

A variety of organizations assist with trail planning and development. With the support of many volunteers, work continues to protect the river corridor, construct new campsites and portage trails, and maintain the campsites. More and more is done each year to expand the Paddlers’Trail from source to sea.

