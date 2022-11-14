During late October and early November when the leaves are off most of our trees, pale yellow trees appear. They are Tamarack or Larch and suddenly they come out of hiding.
The trees have yellow needles long after the deciduous trees including the oaks have lost their leaves.
The native North American tree is unique. It has needles like other evergreens, such as spruce and pine, but it’s a deciduous tree. The bluish-green needles are attractive in summer and turn a golden yellow in late fall. American Tamarack is one of the last trees to turn color in autumn.
The Tamarack or American Larch is a small to medium-size boreal coniferous and deciduous tree reaching 30 to 60 feet.
It is a member of the Pinacea family. This species is also referred to as the American Larch, Eastern Larch, Alaska Larch, North American Black Larch, Tamarack Larch, and Hackmatack.
It looses its needles in fall, making it easily distinguishable in winter.
The hardy species is cold tolerant, surviving temps as low as -65 degrees Celcius. It is the northernmost tree in North America, occupying the arctic treeline, and is also common in swampy areas.
Tamarack is one of about 20 deciduous conifers, but the only one in New England, to have both male and female cones. The male cones produce pollen which is distributed by the wind and the female cones contain ovules which, when fertilized, develop seeds.
Tamarack occurs from northwestern Canada and parts of Alaska, and all the way along the northeast coast of the United States and Eastern Canada. They can also be found through most of Wisconsin and Michigan, and even in some parts of Indiana.
Despite the fact that the species exists in many parts of Vermont and New Hampshire, we seldom notice it until the deciduous trees have shed their leaves. It is then they stand out. Once they drop their needles they look stark, almost like a dead spruce, but they are very much alive and will grow new needles in the spring.
Get vehicles ready for winter
It is time for me to once again warn people to prepare for safe winter driving.
It scares me that so many people put cement blocks or other heavy items in the trunk of their car to help with traction. If you ever saw what happened after a head-on collision when the blocks tore through the back seat striking persons in the vehicle, you would think twice about doing so.
A much safer way to add weight is to keep the fuel tank above half at all times. A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds. Ten gallons equals 63 pounds, which is as much weight as many put in the trunk.
An added benefit is reducing condensation which can cause your engine to be less efficient. The lower the fuel level, the more condensation can accumulate.
At the end of the winter season, the cost to keep the tank full is the same as to keep it at a quarter. You will burn the same amount.
The second bit of advice is to run four winter tires, not so much for traction as for stopping. Yes, that can be expensive. However, stopping one inch from a guardrail or inanimate object versus hitting it will more than pay for the tires.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey.
The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw each day they hunted. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies around the state.
The easiest way to complete the survey is to use the Deer Hunting Log feature in the Vermont Outdoors mobile app. The app allows hunters to track their effort and wildlife sightings each day during any of the 2022 deer hunting seasons. It also includes useful features like a check station locator tool and lots of hunting and fishing related information.
Vermont Outdoors is available through the App Store or Google Play.
A web-based version of the survey will also be available on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com after the start of the regular season on November 12.
“This survey is a great opportunity for hunters to let us know what they saw and to help inform management of deer and other wildlife,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer and moose project leader. “If we hear from more hunters, our population estimates will be more reliable, and our management will be more effective.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a public information meeting on draft changes to the state’s trapping regulations. The meeting will be held at White River Valley High School, 223 S. Windsor St. in South Royalton, from 6:30 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
The draft regulation changes are are in response to Act 159, which directed the Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife to identify ways to improve the welfare of trapped animals and propose updated regulations to the Legislature and the Fish and Wildlife Board. The draft changes draw from a recently completed series of meetings with a range of stakeholders and the best available trapping data and research.
The November 29 meeting is not a referendum on trapping but an opportunity for the public to provide early feedback on draft changes to the regulations. Department staff will review this input before the Commissioner advances a proposal to the Fish and Wildlife Board for deliberation. A formal public comment window will occur when the Board begins its official rulemaking process in early 2023.
The meeting will begin with presentations from an Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies expert about current research on trapping best management practices and from department staff on the process that informed the draft regulation changes. Following these, the public will have an opportunity to voice their perspectives on the draft regulation changes in breakout groups facilitated by department staff.
This meeting will focus only on the draft changes to trapping regulations. Prior to attending, the public is encouraged to review the state’s current trapping regulations, available in the department’s official 2022 Hunting and Trapping Guide, and Act 159, available through the department’s web page on new hunting and trapping legislation.
Final changes to trapping regulations in response to Act 159 are expected to take effect in winter 2024.
For a variety of reasons, New Hampshire’s Salmon Sunday event has been cancelled. “Our primary goal is to offer the public an engaging educational experience at Salmon Sunday, however, several logistical challenges have prevented us from delivering residents and visitors with an event that we can be proud of, including having enough salmon, of the correct age,” said Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins.
Mark Breen reminds us in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 17, 2019: “Bitter cold swept into the region three years ago on this date, sending the mercury to –2°F in St. Johnsbury, the earliest below zero on record.”
Mark also tells us that on November 21, 1798: “Severe nor’easter with heavy snow in southern and central New Hampshire, 2 to 3 feet, remaining on the ground in Keene, NH until April.”
Deer season opened in New Hampshire Wednesday. Unfortunately I did not make it across the river to hunt even though I was in the Granite State for couple of hours. As I often do when I go to Beecher Falls to check on a decon trailer I am responsible for as a member of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team, I met my old friend John Harrigan for lunch in Colebrook at the Black Bear Tavern.
Friday, Veteran’s Day, Linda and I checked on my deer stands, installing seats and skirting and making sure they were safe. It was 65, making it difficult to think deer hunting.
Saturday was the opening of the Vermont deer season. It was 60 degrees at 5 a.m. when I got up. It had rained much of the night but was not when I let Oak out. As I prepared to head out so as to be in one of my tree stands well before legal shooting hours, it started to rain again.
I decided to wait until after daylight and then rather than sit, do some still hunting which can be effective when it is raining. I should have waited longer. At 7:30, a deluge came down.
I managed to sit the last two hours of legal shooting hours. Sunday I hunted in the morning and got wet again.
If I don’t get too many fire or hazmat calls I hope to hunt Monday, Thursday and Friday.
