Several Vermont cliffs are closed every spring to protect nesting peregrine falcons. The nesting season has now ended and the cliffs were opened last week.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed that all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.

