Several Vermont cliffs are closed every spring to protect nesting peregrine falcons. The nesting season has now ended and the cliffs were opened last week.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed that all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.
“The young peregrines have fledged, and nesting data suggest many of Vermont’s falcons had a successful year,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s nongame bird biologist Jillian Kilborn. “The falcon’s nesting success is due to a combination of factors, including good weather early in the nesting season and cooperation from hikers and rock climbers who observe a respectful distance from nesting falcons during this critical period. Peregrine nesting success would not be possible without more than 50 volunteers who monitor the nest sites statewide from March to the end of July.”
Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Vermont jointly monitor and protect peregrine nesting sites in Vermont. Peregrine falcons were removed from the state’s Threatened and Endangered Species List in 2005.
Audubon biologist Margaret Fowle said biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 50 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer.
“We greatly appreciate the time and effort volunteers put into monitoring the population this year, and we thank landowners and recreationists for their cooperation in protecting nesting peregrines from human disturbance,” said Fowle.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department now has information on its website about the 2023 controlled waterfowl hunts at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison and at Mud Creek Wildlife Management Area in Alburgh.
Applications for hunting at Mud Creek on October 10 and 12 may be downloaded from the website. Applications must be submitted electronically to anr.fwdcontrolledhunt@vermont.gov or postmarked and returned no later than August 25 to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452.
Hunting on October 10 and 12 at Mud Creek will be by lottery drawing only, and blind sites will be assigned at the time of the permit lottery. Any vacancies due to “no-shows” on those days will be filled on the morning of the hunt with a self-check-in process. All other Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, except for opening day on Saturday, October 7, during the open season will be self-registration days with permits available at the Mud Creek operations building.
Controlled goose hunting at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area will be by lottery drawing with hunting zones assigned at the time of the permit drawing. Any vacancies due to “no-shows” on hunting days will be filled on the morning of the hunt with a self-check-in process. Standby permits will be available at the Dead Creek check-in kiosk.
Friday, October 20 is junior hunter day at Dead Creek. Only hunters 17 years of age or younger on October 20 may self-register. Junior hunters must have an adult present, and one additional guest is allowed for a total of 3 in the party.
A drawing to award hunting permits will be held Friday, September 1, at noon at the Fish and Wildlife Department office at 111 West Street, Essex Junction. Attendance is not required. Successful applicants will be notified by mail.
***
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. Don’t wait if you need one for the fall seasons.
A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
“Most of these courses are held in August and September,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “All of our instructors are volunteers. They teach because they are passionate about hunting and want to ensure that Vermont’s safe hunting legacy continues. We credit Vermont’s strong safety record with our volunteer instructors.
“Courses are available in basic hunter education, bowhunter education, trapper education, and combination hunter-bowhunter education. We expect more classes to be posted throughout August and September, so check our website frequently.”
Beginning on September 1, you must be 18 years old to take the online hunter or bowhunter education courses.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, go to this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont
A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
***
“Summer is the time of year when the greatest number of unwanted bat-human interactions are reported,” according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Small Mammals Biologist Alyssa Bennett, who works on the conservation and recovery of Vermont’s threatened and endangered bat species.
“Bats can end up in your living space for many reasons, including young bats that are weak, disoriented or lost while coming and going from the roost, bats moving within a structure to find warmer or cooler roosting space as temperatures fluctuate, and bats being displaced from their roosts due to building repairs and renovations.”
Although this happens every year, it can come as quite a shock to those who wake up to a bat flying in their bedroom or suddenly uncover a dozen bats roosting behind a rotting trim board being removed on the outside of a home. But don’t fear, because there are answers to your burning bat questions at www.vtfishandwildlife.com using the search term “bats.”
If you are concerned that you have been in direct contact with a bat, have found a bat in a bedroom while sleeping or in a room with an unattended child, a pet, a person with a cognitive disability call the Rabies Hotline at 800-4RABIES, 1-800-472-2437. If the hotline staff and or your health care providers determine there is no concern for rabies exposure, the bat can safely be released outside.
Bennett says fall is a good time of year to think about safely evicting bats from structures where they are not wanted by following the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Best Management Practices. These practices are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling 802-353-4818 or emailing Alyssa.Bennett@vermont.gov, where you can also obtain a list of professionals who perform safe evictions.
I love bats as they eat large quantities of insects, especially mosquitoes of which we have far more than usual, making time at the pond often uncomfortable. Most summer evenings in the past we saw bats flying back and forth across the water snatching insects, but I have not seen a single one this year.
Parting Shots
Retired forester John Nelepovitz of North Haverhill let me know that my piece last about the possible cessation of logging in northern New Hampshire had an inaccuracy.
He pointed out that, “International Paper only owned those lands for less than two years after taking ownership of Champion International holdings January 2000. Prior to that the forest land in NH and Northeast Kingdom was owned and managed by Champion. Prior to Champion St. Regis was the owner, Champion acquired St. Regis in the 1980’s, and prior to St. Regis the land in both NH and VT was owned by Connecticut Valley Lumber Company, George VanDyke. “
John is correct and I should have made it clear that there were longtime owners before the short International Paper ownership.
He said he had, “lived in Clarksville and was one of the last forest industry foresters to depart these same lands in 2001.”
John pointed out that, “A diverse aged thriving forest is as much a carbon sink if not more so than a mature forest. It appears that Anew Carbon lacks silviculture knowledge.”
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
