The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department wants to make it easier for people to go fishing by simplifying its fishing regulations. Let’s hope they succeed. I have long argued that regulations that were once easy to understand have become so complicated that it is easy for someone to unwittingly become a violator.
Much of the reason for the ever more complicated regulations was the desire to protect and enhance the fisheries by tailoring regulations to each body of water.
Over time as amendments were added, the rules became more complex and more difficult for anglers to understand and challenging for the department to administer and enforce.
“We want to make fishing rules easier to understand while continuing to protect Vermont’s abundant fisheries resources,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Our fisheries biologists and wardens have proposed changes to our primary fishing regulation that will simplify and standardize the rules, rather than having them be slightly different, depending on what lake or stream section you are on.”
Department fisheries staff have worked for over a year to review Vermont’s current fishing regulations, and brainstorm ways to make them simpler and easier for average anglers to understand, while still maintaining the biological protections needed to conserve healthy fish populations and provide quality recreational fishing opportunities. I wrote about the effort last fall when the subject first became public and I congratulate the staff on their efforts.
As part of the simplification process, some regulations are proposed to be deleted while others will be merged and consolidated. Additionally, the annual Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations publication, which is the primary way in which Vermont’s fishing regulations are provided to anglers, will go through a major revision to increase clarity and understanding of fishing regulations.
For example, as constructed now, the Fishing Guide & Regulations publication, contains 11 different regulation tables, while the revised version is proposed to have only three. A reduction in the number of waters where special regulations are applied will also shorten the Index of Rivers and Streams and Index of Lakes and Ponds sections.
A significant change resulting from these proposed changes is that anglers will be able to fish most Vermont waters at any time of the year with artificial lures and flies, if they practice catch and release, with the exception of a few seasonally closed waters or areas with special regulations. These actions will increase angling opportunities while maintaining most biological protections.
The proposed changes to the Fish Management Regulation (10 V.S.A. Appendix §122) can be seen on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com by searching for Board Rules in the top right hand corner of the home page. The Fish and Wildlife Board reviewed the proposed changes at its January 20 meeting.
Virtual public hearings will be announced in March. Public comments may be emailed to ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov.
I remember when the Digest of Fish & Wildlife Laws covered hunting, fishing and trapping and fit in a shirt pocket. I had no problem understanding what I could do and what I could not.
Now each year the Department produces two magazine format publications, one for fishing and one for hunting and trapping. It scares the hell out of me when I fish a body of water new to me for fear I will have misinterpreted the regulations and find myself in violation. It takes all the fun out of fishing.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to include the 2021 Vermont Habitat Stamp among their donations, continuing to build on the fund’s momentum in 2020.
“The first few years of the Vermont Habitat Stamp program have been a success and 2020 continues that trend,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Since 2015, and thanks to the many donors to the program, the Vermont Habitat Stamp has contributed to the conservation of several thousand acres of land, restoration efforts on numerous streams and rivers, and the removal of dysfunctional dams for fish passage.”
The 2020 Habitat Stamp Annual Report highlighting the conservation work done through the program is available online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Matching funds for habitat projects sponsored by the stamp have come from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
Hikers, snowshoers, cross country and back country skiers, climbers, and all other outdoor enthusiasts who recreate in the Granite State are encouraged to purchase their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2021. Card sales help ensure that the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are there to come to your aid if the unforeseen happens.
Valid for the entire calendar year, the 2021 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good through December 31, 2021. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents, and the card also exempts holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs.
Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.
Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on February 17, 1958: “Cavendish, VT had to contend with 24 inches of snow, while Lebanon, NH totaled 32.5 inches, bringing the snow level on the ground to 60 inches.”
He also tells us that on February 19, 1981: “Warmest day of a record February thaw; warmest ever in February at St. Johnsbury, 62 degrees, and Rutland, 66 degrees.”
If you get a chance pick up a copy of the February issue of The North Star Monthly. The cover story is about mink and fur farming. So much of what you readers provided when I asked about fur farms is included in the article.
It is a bit of history that will now not be lost as it and the supporting materials are going to the library of the Vermont Historical Society.
As I write this Monday morning, yesterday was Valentines Day. The sun that shone so brightly Saturday was in hiding but the temperature when I got up was 24 degrees warmer that the day before. Above zero temps make outdoor activities much more enjoyable.
I skied around our property and a neighbor’s, enjoying the quietness of the woods. I also got some work done outside including getting enough wood in for the next few days.
It was a good evening to sit by the fire with your romantic partner (Linda my wife of 50 years in my case) and enjoy some hors d’oeuvres and an adult beverage.
