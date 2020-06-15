Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Those sweet smelling lilacs

The sweet aroma of lilacs emanates around our house bringing back memories of my youth growing up across the interstate from where we now live. This is the time of year when lilacs bloom and varieties from bright purple to pure white and most shades in between can be seen along our roads and around our homes. That sweet smell is a wonderful reminder that spring is here.
Two things I find most common around abandoned cellar holes are overgrown lilacs and apple trees. Both are hardy species, one of which helped feed the family, while the other added beauty. No doubt many a man and woman relaxed on a front porch enjoying the sight and smell of lilacs after a grueling day of work, 200 hundred years ago.
When I was young there was a large clump of light purple lilacs around the cellar hole of the home of James Wilson, the maker of the first terrestrial and celestial globes in America some 210 years ago. The property was once part of our farm and is now marked by an official historic marker in the northbound rest area of I-91 in Bradford.
The Beans, our neighbors a quarter mile down the road, had a similarly large clump of white lilacs. The two families would trade clippings to make beautiful aromatic bouquets.
Today Linda and I have lilacs in two shades of purple and three of white which we transplanted over the past 47 years. Each has special meaning because of where they came from. Two were from her grandparents, one from my parents, one from her sister and one from friends.
New Hampshire Conservation Officer Receives Serious Injuries
N.H. Conservation Officer Mathew Holmes of Whitefield suffered serious injuries Saturday after being struck by an ATV in Dummer.
Holmes had been running stationary radar on Dummer Pond Road, a road that is open to both OHRV’s and conventional motor vehicles, when the accident occurred. The speed limit for the trail is 25 mph and Holmes was attempting to stop two OHRV’s that were traveling at a high rate of speed when he was struck from behind by a third OHRV, also traveling at excessive speed. As a result of the collision, Holmes was ejected from his patrol ATV and landed several feet from the impact site.
Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, who had been working with Holmes, rendered aid by dragging Holmes from the middle of the busy trail while also calling for emergency medical help. While awaiting EMS response, CO Mancini was assisted by several riders who came upon the scene and identified themselves as emergency medical technicians. The operator and passenger of the OHRV that struck CO Holmes were uninjured in the crash.
Holmes was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. He was then flown via a University of Vermont Health Network Critical Care Transport helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center.
As of this writing it appears his injuries are not as serious as first thought and he has been released from the hospital. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers.
The incident is being investigated by the N.H. State Police.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department completed its annual aerial stocking of remote trout ponds. Fish and Game contracts for a helicopter to stock remote ponds across the Granite State, from the Sunapee Region to Pittsburg. During the one-day event, nearly 50 remote ponds are stocked with brook trout fingerlings from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries to ensure residents and visitors enjoy a successful remote fishing experience.
Fish stocked last June will have reached 5-6 inches in most areas, with 2-year-olds reaching 8 inches or more, and 3-year-olds often reaching 10 or more inches.
A few of these remote ponds are designated as “special regulations only,” so be sure to check the regulations for specific waterbodies prior to your trip. To see the entire list of stocked remote ponds, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/trout-aerial.html.
***
We need pollinators for our food supply and for the flowers and plants we enjoy. Unfortunately they are in trouble in Vermont and most other states.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department would like to share with the public a few simple and supportive decisions they can make to greatly benefit our essential pollinator species.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department zoologist Mark Ferguson said, “Vermont is home to hundreds of species of pollinators from bees to butterflies to beetles and other bugs that play a vital role in pollinating our flowers, trees and food crops. These insects are responsible for pollinating 60 to 80 percent of Vermont’s wild plants and play a critical role in the propagation of fruits and vegetables in gardens, wild berry patches, commercial berry farms, and apple orchards. Vermont’s bees also play an important role in pollinating early spring wildflowers like spring beauty and trout lily.”
Vermont Fish & Wildlife is working closely with the Vermont Center for Ecological Studies and is inviting any members of the public interested in contributing to this data collection to email info@vtecostudies.org or visit http://val.vtecostudies.org/projects/vtbees/.
Vermonters can also help our native bees and other pollinators with a few simple household considerations: Provide a variety of vibrant flowers and native plants to attract pollinators to your yard and garden. Learn to live with wildflowers and weeds growing in your yard and fields. Keep an eye out for bare patches of lawn where ground-nesting bees may make their home. Use pesticide alternatives such as pollinator-friendly barriers to keep unwanted pests off your plants. Avoid using insecticides (especially those that contain neonicotinoids such as imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, clothianidin). Reduce the amount of property that is mowed, mow less often, and consider leaving fields un-mowed until October when most pollinators have finished their pollinating activities.
To learn more about Vermont’s pollinators and additional ways to help, please visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/191 or contact Mark.Ferguson@vermont.gov.
***
The Connecticut River saw the return of 363,113 American shad as of Thursday which compare to 318,707 last year. No Atlantic salmon were counted. Last year there were 3.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 17, 1994: “Heat wave set daily records in Burlington and St. Johnsbury, VT; 96 on the 17th, and 97 on the 18th.”
***
Summer officially begins June 20, the longest day of the year. The Summer Solstice takes place at 5:44 p.m.
Parting Shots
Last Tuesday, Don Kollisch and I hike Mt. Kearsarge from the the Winslow State Park trailhead. We last climbed it 12 years ago and I had forgotten much about the hike. We followed the route recommended in New Hampshire’s 52 With a View, ascending via the Winslow Trail and descending on the Barlow Trail.
I would recommend that route as the Winslow is very steep and boulder strewn making for a lot of scrambling. The Barlow is a half mile longer but much easier with a lot less chance to slip on the way down.
You can see long distances in all directions from the broad, barren summit. The views certainly make the effort to get there worth while and the time needed makes it an easy half day hike.
The only drawback is the structures on the summit which include a very tall communications tower, an adjacent fire tower adorned with various antennae and dishes and an assortment of other support structures.
I try to keep them to my back as I look out over southern New Hampshire and thus not let them mar the view.
***
I was happy to learn that another group of foolish hikers likely will be billed for requiring a rescue by New Hampshire Fish and Game.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday June 11, a 911 call was received for a hiker who was dehydrated and could not move on the Webster Cliff Trail. The caller reported that a 16-year-old male from Dracut, Mass., was experiencing fatigue and dehydration, not allowing them to continue hiking. The coordinates given placed the caller just below the summit of Mt. Jackson, 2.3 miles from US Route 302.
A Conservation Officer spoke with 18-year-old Brendan Leddy of Clarkstown, Michigan. While speaking with Leddy it was also understood that a second victim, 18-year-old Casey Oelfke of Edgewater, Michigan, was experiencing a medical issue that did not allow her to continue either.
It was also relayed to the CO that of the group of three, no one had any hiking gear whatsoever. They had left from the area of the AMC Highland center without bringing a backpack, extra clothing, food, flashlights, or headlamps.
COs met the group of three along with the assisting hikers on the trail at approximately 9:55 p.m. All three in the group were up and moving and medical treatment was declined when the COs asked about the medical issue. Leddy’s group was given fluids and food and brought back to their vehicle.
With all of the circumstances, poor planning and decisions made by Leddy and his group it is Fish and Game’s intention to bill the group for the cost of the rescue.
***
Get tested for Covid-19. It is easy and only a bit uncomfortable for a minute. We all need to help the state track the virus to keep our friends family and neighbors safe.
Linda and I were tested back on May 16 and received notice we were negative. I realize we could have been infected the next day, but at least we have a baseline.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
