We have been friends for more than four decades, having first met as members of the New England Outdoor Writers Association. For many years we have gotten together in September for a few days at some camp, lodge or other rental property to fish, hike and enjoy each other’s company.
Stu Bristol lives in Lyman, Maine, Ralph Johansen on Cape Cod and in Florida and I live in Bradford, Vermont. We look forward to our trip each fall and start planning for the next year while we are together. We are in our mid 70s and Ralph and Stu have had serious medical issues and I have had some issues as well so we always hope we will be healthy enough for the next trip.
This year we stayed in an Airbnb in Naples, Maine. It was a large two-floor apartment on the upper level of a four-story barn. We certainly didn’t lack for space.
As always, we ate very well. Stu and I love to cook and Ralph lets us. One night we had bacon-wrapped scallops and twice-baked potatoes for hors d’oeuvres. Another night we had two pounds of mushrooms, sautéed onions and three pounds of teriyaki beef tips. The most memorable feast was the evening we each had a pound and a half lobster and shared three pounds of PEI mussels along with garlic bread.
Just as plentiful are the breakfasts consisting of bacon, sausage, eggs blueberry pancakes, English muffins, juice and coffee. Lunches are equally hearty. It is good that we are only together four days or we would have to explain the extra weight and higher cholesterol to our doctors.
We have hiked one day on most trips, however, in recent years Stu has not been able to join Ralph and me so he usually uses the time to plan one of his gourmet meals for us that night.
Bald Pate Mountain, south of Bridgeton, was our hike this year. The mountain and surrounding lands are owned and managed by the Loon Echo Land Trust. The hike only took a couple of hours but offered great views of the lakes, including Sebago, and mountains in that part of Maine.
As the weather was so nice, we spent a lot of time on the large deck that ran on two sides of the apartment high above the ground. There we read, chatted and watched the wildlife. Stu is a Hall of Fame turkey hunter and accomplished call maker so he spent considerable time calling to the flock of turkeys that we saw feeding in the adjacent pasture. When they did not respond, we joked that there were already three on the deck.
I was thrilled to see a pair of cardinals that hung around one afternoon as we have never seen one at our house in Bradford. We also saw the fattest woodcock I have ever seen as it fed in front of us for close to a half-hour.
Most often we have rented cabins, some quite rustic with outside toilets, no electricity and no running water, others with modern conveniences, and last year we rented a house. This was the first time we stayed in a barn and this was not just a run of the mill old barn that had been restored.
The barn had a commercial marijuana growing operation on the ground floor. The woman who tended the nearly 200 plants in two large rooms was more than happy to show us the operation and answer our questions.
The walls and ceilings in each of the rooms are painted white and grow lights hang over all the plants making for a very bright scene. Fans and heating units control the temperature and the plants are fed daily. CO is introduced to the rooms as needed.
Once the plants are harvested they are sold to dispensaries licensed by Maine.
There was no mention of the operation in the Airbnb booking site so we had no idea of what we would find. We found the experience interesting and were glad for that. We may be old, but always willing to learn.
One thing we often discuss and all agree on is the need to stay connected with old friends. As if to prove the point, upon our return home, we learned that another old friend from the New England Outdoor Writers Association had died while we were gone.
Learn About Bears And Bear Hunting With Hounds
The Groton Town Hall will be the site of an informational meeting on black bears and the hunting of them with hounds. The meeting is sponsored by the Vermont Bearhound Association and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
A recent controversy arose over bear hounds treeing a bear on private property in Peacham. The interaction between the hunter and the landowner went viral and has received a lot of press.
The Groton meeting will be held Saturday, October 9 from 6-8 p.m. It will be a good time to ask questions and get answers.
I am told another similar meeting is in the works for Peacham.
Volunteers Ready To Help Find Wounded Game
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing a list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered.
The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife to be certified and licensed to provide their services.
The list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Area Trackers include:
Mandi Harbec Orleans 802-323-3536
Mark Harbec Orleans 802-323-3536
Nick Smith Groton 802-584-3121
Scott Newell Groveton 603-631-0477
Riley Harness Newbury 802-272-8955
Mike Harbec Orleans 802-754-6371 or 802-323-4456
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire’s hunting season for pheasants commenced October 1 and continues through December 31. This fall 11,475 adult ring-necked pheasants will be stocked in all 10 counties with an average of 140 pheasants per site.
All pheasant stocking sites will be closed to pheasant hunting until noon on in-season stocking days which are the first three Thursdays and Fridays in October, 2021: October 7-8, October 14-15, and October 21-22.
The full list of towns to be stocked, including road names, can be viewed by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/pheasant.html. Printed location lists are also available at NH Fish and Game headquarters and regional offices.
***
The Granite State’s fall turkey hunting season opened on September 15 for archers, while the fall shotgun season runs October 11–17. The fall shotgun season is restricted to WMUs D2, G, H1, H2, I1, I2, J1, J2, K, L, and M. Hunters may harvest one bird during either the fall archery or the fall shotgun season, and will continue to have the option of registering harvested birds either in person or online. Regardless of registration method, hunters must register their turkey within 24 hours of harvest.
For a list of registration stations in New Hampshire visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html. To register turkeys online, and for tips on how to age, weigh, and measure birds visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey-reg.html.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has two new program managers. Dr. Rosalind Renfrew is the Wildlife Diversity Program Manager and David Sausville is the Wildlife Management Program Manager.
Renfrew will lead the department’s work stewarding Vermont’s biodiversity, which encompasses projects from protecting rare orchids to bolstering bat populations.
Sausville will oversee the department’s work to manage Vermont’s game species, ensuring the biological health and responsible use of wildlife from ruffed grouse to white-tailed deer.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is monitoring the spread of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in the region and investigating possible cases in Vermont. New York has documented cases in several counties in the Hudson Valley, including counties bordering Vermont.
EHD has never been confirmed in Vermont but may occur here this fall. Vermont Fish and Wildlife is on heightened alert in the Castleton area where several dead deer have recently been reported. Unfortunately, biologists have not been able to examine any of these deer before the samples decomposed.
EHD virus is transmitted by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums. The disease is not spread from deer to deer, and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges.
Deer that contract EHD usually die within 48 hours of showing clinical signs. Outbreaks are most common in the late summer and early fall when midges are abundant.
Sightings of sick or dead deer in Vermont should be reported to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department by contacting your local State Police radio dispatcher who will notify the nearest game warden. The department will collect samples from deer and analyze data from deer reports to monitor the extent of the outbreak and determine impacts on the deer population.
For more information on EHD, see the fact sheet from the Wildlife Futures Program at tinyurl.com/cyb2cy59 or visit Cornell University’s Wildlife Health Lab website.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac
That on October 3, 1987: “ Earliest heavy snowfall on modern record; Rutland 14 inches, Pownal 18 inches.”
October 11, 1949: “ Montpelier reached 83 degrees, and Burlington 85 degrees, part of 3 days in the 80s.”
Parting Shots
The sign said: “My parents spanked me as a child. As a result, I now suffer from a psychological condition known as Respect for Others”
***
October 3-9 is National Fire Prevention Week. Take time to make your home safe. Change the batteries in your smoke and co alarms, if not now, on November 7 when daylight savings ends. Check your stoves and chimneys. Don’t overload outlets and power strips. Have an escape plan and a meeting point known by all who live in your home.
Think Safe, Practice Safe, Stay Safe.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
