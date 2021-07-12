Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Trees I Have Known

Recently I was reading Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac for the first time since 2006 as part of a group who are discussing the book and what it means to us.
The essay Good Oak has always been one of my favorites and reading it a couple of months ago got me thinking about trees that I have had a relationship with.
The growth rings of the 80-year-old tree killed by lightning are the mechanism Leopold uses to recount what was happening in the U.S. and in Wisconsin during its life span.
As I am now 75, much has happened to the land where I grew up and where my wife and I now live. The farm long since ceased to house or feed animals and Interstate 91 and the two rest areas took much of the tillage we had hayed and pastured. What were once fields and pastures along Fairground Road are now occupied by thirteen houses.
Linda and I purchased much of the woods west of the interstate that had been part of the farm and which I grew up hunting and exploring as young boys did in the 50s and early 60s.
If you look to the right as you travel down I-91 just prior to the Bradford rest area, you will see a stand of 40 foot high red pines. I helped my parents plant those pines when I was a teenager. At the time the U.S. Soil Conservation was paying landowners to plant trees on open agricultural lands.
When the interstate was being built in the late 60s, most of the trees we had planted were cut down but several survived and have flourished. Each time I look at them I think of my youth and the pastures and fields that were once part of our farm.
When the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation closed its tree nursery in Essex in 1994, I purchased a couple dozen white oak seedlings to plant on the edge of the field in front of camp. We have a lot of red oaks but no white oaks and I like diversity in our woodlands.
Each of the seedlings was planted surrounded by a protective tube and was fertilized. Over time, all except three died. One is truly beautiful and stands some 40 feet tall and is 14 inches in diameter. Nearby are the other two that survived. Both are scraggly, two inches in diameter and only about ten feet tall. I wonder why one did so well while most died and two others survived but are dwarfed by one planted the same day from the same nursery.
I understand that it takes tens of thousands of acorns to end up with one mature oak, but I planted six inch seedlings and carefully fertilized and protected them all the same.
Speaking of oaks, there are several very large ones still standing in our woods. One was favored by Dad during deer season. He shot many a nice buck while leaned back against it during the 50s and early 60s. For both sentimental reasons and because of the location, I attached a tree stand to it several years ago and have shot nice bucks from it myself and others have as well.
The oak is in poor condition with rot taking over its center so I no longer felt safe perched in it and took the stand down a couple of years ago.
Near the center of our woods is another large oak some five feet in diameter where I now have a stand for deer hunting. With luck it will last as long as I am able to hunt and beyond.
The accompanying photo is of a massive double oak that is on our property line. I have never hunted from it as the location does not allow for seeing any distance. It too is hollowed out by rot and is home to porcupines. It will eventually die but serve as home to cavity nesting birds and other species who will use it for shelter and bore into it for insects to eat.
By the corner of our garage is a sugar maple towering over the garage. For several years I cut the saplings that grew along the bank as I was dumping fill to provide space behind the garage. Eventually, I left one which soon grew rapidly unimpeded by other trees blocking out the sun and taking some of the water and nutrients from the soil.
It is a beautiful tree now providing shade on hot summer days. Linda has a water feature surrounded by flowers a few feet from the base of the tree. We often sit on a bench enjoying the shade and the sound of water flowing from the fountain. I am so glad I let that little sapling grow.
As a youth there were three huge old maples that lined our drive near the top of the hill on Fairground Road. We tapped them each spring and I spent hours tending the fire in a barrel stove Dad cut to take our sap pan. Every fall the family enjoyed the bright colors that differed from tree to tree. Alas those trees are long gone and the property they brightened now owned by someone else who seems to prefer grass to trees as evidenced by the large number that were cut down and stumps removed.
We are all different. I prefer trees to grass. It is trees that provide habitats for so many critters and birds. Lawns don’t offer much except a place to hit little white balls.
Last summer I dug up two spruce trees about three feet tall and transplanted them beside our little pond on both sides of a marble bench given us by Linda’s sister and brother-in-law. I hope we and they live long enough so that we can enjoy sitting in their shade.
I watered them frequently and come fall fenced them in to keep the deer from pruning them. So far they appear to be doing well. Only time will tell if my dream is realized.
Nature is never static. Wind, rain, drought and disease are all things trees have to deal with. Add to that deer browsing on their buds and stripping bark from saplings and porcupines eating the bark and you understand why so few seedlings become mature trees.
White birches used to be common in most of northern New England and our woods were no exception. Now there are few and most of them are dying. Our hunting camp is named Birch Knoll in recognition of the many white birches that once surrounded it. Now just one is still standing.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says many people are having problems with bears looking for food near their homes, and with the food scrap ban in effect the department is providing tips for people who are composting at home so they can avoid attracting hungry bears.
To learn more about properly composting food waste, go to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at www.VTrecycles.com. For information about living with bears and to report bear damage, visit Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke will host the 2021 VT State Sporting Clays Shoot July 30 - Aug 1.
To learn more or to register go to: www.nekclays.com or call 802-473-6141.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that July 16, 1868 was the, “3rd day of 100 degrees at Lunenburg, VT.”
Mark also tells us that on July 19, 1850: “Heavy rains from a tropical storm brought severe flooding state-wide; 5 inches in Montpelier; Connecticut River highest since 1801.”
Parting Shots
The good sized bear was loping across the newly mowed meadow heading to the Connecticut. We were flying above, watching it. As bears do, it’s front shoulders bounced up with each big step forward. Dark black against bright green, it was easy to spot.
It was a nice but unexpected sight as Bob Desrochers and I flew low along the upper Connecticut River last Monday.
Bob owns his own aircraft, a tail dragger, that is ideal for flying low and slow enough to really see what is below. It is a lot like the O-1 Bird Dogs we used to fly for observation in Vietnam except the two seats are side by side rather than one behind the other.
Back in the spring Bob had suggested we fly the northern section of the river and Monday our schedules and the weather aligned, making for a most enjoyable few hours of flying.
We flew from the Caledonia County Airport where the plane is hangered to the border at Pittsburg where we turned south by Fourth Connecticut Lake. We then worked our way south along the river to Colebrook where we stopped for lunch. After taking off again we flew down the river to East Barnet and then up the Passumpsic to the airport.
The Connecticut was dotted with canoes, kayaks and, in the reservoirs, all sorts of boats. Several tents were spotted as well as sunbathers and a few swimmers. Clearly, our great river was providing many options for recreation.
Just down from where we saw the bear were several people floating on tubes. We joked about how surprised they would have been had the bear landed among them in its hast to escape what ever it had encountered.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
