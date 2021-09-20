Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Trophy Brown Trout Caught In Harvey’s

Joanne Taylor was trolling Harvey’s with her husband Dick the afternoon of August 30 when she landed a trophy brown trout that was 30 inches long, with a 20-inch girth and weighed 13 1/2 pounds.
Taylor told me, “I caught him about 2 p.m. using a blue buoyant minnow. We were trolling. It gave me quite a fight. At first I thought I was snagged, but luckily I was not.”
She added, “Good thing my husband was there to net him. And I was thrilled that we had my Aunt Terry on the boat. She had never witnessed anything like it.”
A biologist from Fish and Wildlife came to their camp to officially weigh and measure the fish.
Joanne and Dick live in Holyoke, Mass., and have a camp in Roy’s Campground in Barnet. She told me they are there most of the time from May until October.
She said she has caught quite a few fish, mostly 12-20 inch rainbows out of the lake, but this one was a real trophy.
When asked if she was having the trout mounted and she said she was having a reproduction made. “We actually had a fish fry Saturday night. Delicious!! My husband filleted it!!”
Any angler will agree with her statement, “I feel like this is a once in a lifetime catch!”
Thanks to Charlie Bluemer for letting me know so I could contact Joanne and get the details.
Vermont Antlerless Permit Winners Announced
Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the August 4 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com to see if they won a permit.
Fish and Wildlife announced the winners on September 14, after conducting a randomized computer drawing. Permit winners are listed in two categories: regular lottery winners and landowners. Landowners who apply for a landowner antlerless permit are prohibited by law from posting their land against hunting.
Permit recipients will need to reprint their licenses which have been reformatted to include their antlerless permits. Paper “postcard” permits will not be sent in regular mail.
Antlerless permits were available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units and may be used during the muzzleloader seasons on October 28-31 and December 4-12.
Permits are still available in WMUs F1-F2-K-N-O and Q because not enough people applied for them in the lottery. These permits may be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis through license agents, district Fish and Wildlife offices and on www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Tree Stands Can Be Deadly If Used Improperly
Many of us who hunt deer with bows or crossbows do so from tree stands as they get hunters above where deer tend to look and help disperse the hunter’s scent. Unfortunately the use of tree stands has resulted in large numbers of accidents resulting in injury and even death.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife offers some advice.
Choose a live, straight tree, and avoid ash that may be in decline due to emerald ash borers.
Only use stands certified by the Treestand Manufacturers Association and inspect them each time you use them.
On state lands, it is illegal to place nails or other hardware into trees or to build permanent structures. On private lands, you must have landowner permission to erect a tree stand, cut or remove trees or other plants, or to cut limbs. All stands, including ground blinds, must be marked with the owner’s name and address.
Always wear a full-body safety harness, even for climbing. Most falls occur going up and down the tree and getting in and out of the stand.
Never carry firearms or bows up and down trees. Always use a haul line to raise and lower all gear. Make sure your firearm is unloaded.
Be careful with long-term placement. Exposure can damage straps, ropes and attachment cords. Also, the stand’s stability can be compromised over time, as the tree grows.
To learn more about Tree Stand Safety go to, https://www.fws.gov/uploadedFiles/TreeStandSafety.pdf
Bits and Pieces
Vermont’s hunting season for ruffed grouse or “partridge,” is September 25 - December 31 this year. The daily limit is 4 grouse with a possession limit of 8.
The Vermont woodcock hunting season is September 25 - November 8. The daily limit is 3 woodcock with a possession limit of 9. New this year, the season starts in conjunction with the traditional small game season opener.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 30, at 2 p.m., regarding proposed new administrative rules involving threatened or endangered wildlife species.
The proposed rules concern Department consultation procedures that would be required during the review of potential impacts to threatened or endangered wildlife species associated with proposed land use changes and other actions requiring state permits or approvals. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments.
The proposed rules are available for public review at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.
Written comments on the proposed rules may be submitted up until October 8 and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to 603-271-5829, or e-mailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.
***
The Groveton Fish & Game Club invites shooters to the Dr. Phil (Doc) Page Memorial NSCA Registered Shoot on Sunday, October 3.
To register, contact Andy Kachmarik at ajkachmarik@gmail.com or call 603-631-7134.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that September 27, 1947 saw, “An icy 15 degrees in Dorset, VT.”
Mark reminds us that Wednesday September 22 is the Autumnal Equinox. The beginning of Fall, occurs this afternoon at 3:21.
Parting Shots
Louis Porter, the Vermont Commissioner of Fish & Wildlife is leaving at the end of October. I am truly sorry to see him go but understand it is hard to pass up an opportunity for a good job that offers some security.
I congratulated Louis on Wednesday and told him I thought he had done a good job.
He was appointed by Governor Shumlin in 2014 and reappointed by Governor Scott in 2016.
He has held a wide variety of positions in Vermont including covering state politics as a reporter for the Rutland Herald and the Times Argus, then served as chief of the Vermont Press Bureau.
Later he worked for the Conservation Law Foundation advocating for Lake Champlain.
In 2012, Porter joined state government and served as secretary of civil and military affairs under Shumlin until he became commissioner.
He takes over as general manager of the Washington Electric Cooperative in November. As he and his family live in Adamant, the commute to work will be short.
He is an avid sportsman who heads west in early October for an elk hunt as he wraps up things at Fish & Wildlife. I wish him well on the hunt and in his new job.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
