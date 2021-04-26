Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Tucker Mountain To Be Featured On NHPBS

The ‘Windows To the Wild’ crew came to Newbury Monday to film a show about the Tucker Mountain Town Forest and the efforts of devoted volunteers who have labored to enhance and protect the mountain and the surrounding area for future generations to enjoy.
Will Lange, the genial host, and videographers Steve Giordani and Adam Goodine spent much of the day filming and interviewing John and Caroline Ninninger, Tom Kidder and myself.
Also along were Jason and Trish Veaudry from Vernon, a couple who had won the bid in the annual NHPBS auction to accompany Will on the filming of a show. They were interviewed and will appear along with the rest of us when the show airs.
Will’s dog Kiki and my dog Oak accompanied us and appeared to enjoy the day as much as the rest of us. They were not at all camera shy so you can expect to see them when the show is broadcast.
We started filming at the west entrance and proceeded to the summit where the bulk of the interviews took place. The rain clouds occasionally threatened but remained high enough to allow for viewing the White Mountains to the east and the Greens to the west.
Once we were finished on the summit, Will and I headed down the Tucker Mountain Road while the rest took the steeper but more scenic Putnam Trail. We met where the two join, a short walk from the east entrance where the final segment was shot.
I suspect the popular show which airs on NHPBS Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. will bring attention to a wide audience just how special Tucker Mountain Town Forest is.
Once it is scheduled for broadcast, I will announce it in my column.
You can check out other Windows to the Wild shows at, https://nhpbs.org/windows/.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has released the Vermont Master Angler Program 2020 Annual Report with 1,035 entries and 63 Master Angler Award recipients.
The Vermont Master Angler Program recognizes the achievements of anglers who catch trophy-sized fish from Vermont waters.
The Vermont Master Angler program is a length-based program that sets “trophy-sized” benchmarks for 33 eligible fish species. While these trophy-sized fish are a challenge to catch, they are attainable for anglers that develop the necessary knowledge and skills.
Anglers catching a fish exceeding the minimum qualifying length in any of the 33 species categories can receive a certificate commemorating their catch.
The 2020 Vermont Master Angler Program Annual Report is on Fish and Wildlife’s website at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/master-angler-program.
***
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters.
The course will take place in a hybrid format. On May 20 instructors will participate virtually from 6 to 8:30 p.m. On May 21, the group will meet at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury for an in-person session from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Instructors must attend both sessions.
There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Educators looking to earn one graduate-level credit through Castleton University may participate on the training through a course titled Experiential Education in Aquatic Ecology & Habitat Conservation. The Castleton University course takes place on the same days and time but includes additional work.
Pre-registration is required, and you must be 18 years of age to participate. Those interested can register online at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
***
A successful hunter in Vermont’s May 1-31 spring turkey season must, by law, report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department says hunters can report their turkey online through its website www.vtfishandwildlife.com or at local big game reporting stations.
***
New Hampshire’s spring turkey hunt will open on May 1 and run through May 31.
Hunters will also be able to register their birds online again and must do so within 24 hours of harvest. The tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license must be affixed to the bird, and the first harvested bird must be legally registered prior to harvesting a second bird in those Wildlife Management Units where two spring birds are permitted.
***
Registration is now open for a day of fly fishing with New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman program. The day-long course takes place on Saturday, May 15, in Hillsborough. The cost for the workshop is $70, which includes instruction, most equipment, and the opportunity to bring home two fish.
Participants can register online now at www.nhbow.com. Registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.
***
Early childhood educators interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a two-part professional development workshop this May. This Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children seminar is intended for instructors of children ages 3-7 and is designed to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them.
The first segment of this training includes the completion of several self-paced online learning modules using Google Classroom. This virtual tutorial experience will be available for registered participants beginning on May 1.
The second part of this course is a live Zoom follow-up meeting that will take place at the end of May. Participants can choose from either May 26 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. or May 27 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and will receive the link to their selected Zoom session in the Google Classroom.
The workshop is limited to 40 people. To register for this workshop, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/4750.
***
Draft Animal Day at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock will be Sunday, May 9, from 10: a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature local teamsters with their draft horses, working steers, and oxen.
In celebration of Mother’s Day, mothers receive free admission.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 28, 2010: “Heavy, wet snow totaled 16 inches in St. Albans, 20 inches in Underhill, and 10 inches in St. Johnsbury.”
Mark also supplied the April Records and Averages
Warmest: 50.2°F/1921 Coldest: 35.5°F/1943
Wettest: 6.23”/2000 Snowiest: 21.1”/2007
Parting Shots
Damn! I wish the weather would stabilize. Wednesday and Thursday were a repeat of what we saw over a similar period the week before.
Alternating between rain and snow with temperatures in the 30s, the weather made working outside, fishing or hiking less than enjoyable.
Daylight Thursday showed three inches of heavy wet snow covering everything including Linda’s magnolia tree. Its flowers starting to open were covered in white with the pink showing through. I have to admit it was pretty.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore
