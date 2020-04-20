Youth spring turkey hunting weekend in Vermont and New Hampshire is this weekend, April 25 and 26 and the regular spring turkey season is May 1-31. I encourage youth hunters and their adult mentors to stay safe by keeping a safe distance from others and be aware of ticks.
To participate, a youth must be age 15 or under and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license and a free youth turkey hunting tag. All of these are available on Fish & Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com or from any license agent.
I remind everyone that “Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during youth turkey hunting weekend.” Don’t start a youth hunter off by teaching them to break the law.
The youth must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18 years of age. Shooting hours for the youth weekend are one half hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. The youth may take one bearded turkey during youth weekend and two bearded turkeys in the regular May hunting season. Last year, young hunters took 579 turkeys during the two-day youth hunt.
The regular spring turkey hunting season in Vermont is May 1-31. Shooting hours are one half hour before sunrise to 12 noon, and two bearded turkeys may be taken.
A shotgun or archery equipment may be used in the youth or regular spring turkey hunting seasons. Shot size must be no larger than #2 and no smaller than #8.
Vermont hunters took 5,496 turkeys during last year’s spring seasons.
New Hampshire’s regular spring season is also May 1-31 with legal shooting one half hour before sunrise to 12 noon. Shotguns must be between 10 and 20 gauge. The allowable shot size for taking wild turkey is #2 or smaller size.
During the youth hunting weekend the young hunters are required to purchase a turkey license in order to participate, although they do not need to possess a hunting license. Youths must be age 15 or younger, and must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. The adult may not carry a firearm.
The limit for New Hampshire’s spring turkey season is one bearded turkey.
COVID-19 Causes Online Reporting For Vermont Turkey Hunters
Hunters who bag a bird in Vermont’s April 25-26 youth turkey weekend and the May 1-31 spring turkey season must, by law, report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. In the past, this could be done at a local reporting station. This year, because of COVID-19 precautions, hunters are required to report their turkey electronically through the department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The information needed to report turkeys online is the same as what has been traditionally collected at check stations including license, tag and contact information, harvest details, and biological measurements.
There are a few things hunters can do in advance to make submitting a report easier such as having their Conservation ID Number handy (located on their license), knowing what town and Wildlife Management Unit the bird was harvested in, and completing all the necessary measurements such as beard and spur lengths, and weight. Although not required, the department also requests that hunters use the online reporting tool to upload a digital photo showing the bird’s beard and properly tagged leg. Hunters who provide a valid email address will receive a confirmation email when they successfully submit a turkey harvest report using this new online reporting tool.
The department encourages anyone who experiences problems reporting through the online tool to contact a local State Police dispatcher to be connected with a State Game Warden for harvest reporting assistance.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges hunters to hunt only if they are healthy, hunt close to home, travel and go out alone or with a family member you are already in close contact with. If you do hunt with someone you do not already live with, take separate vehicles to your hunting location and make sure to maintain at least six feet between both of you.
New Hampshire Offering Online Reporting As An Option
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has filed an emergency rule with the State Legislature to allow hunters more flexibility in registering their New Hampshire-harvested wild turkeys.
“For the Spring 2020 season only, hunters will have the option to register their turkeys at a physical registration station or online. Regardless of which registration method hunters choose, harvested turkeys MUST be registered within 24 hours and hunters must register their first harvested turkey prior to harvesting a second bird.”
Hunters who choose to register their turkey at local registration stations will find the process has not changed. The same information will be collected as in previous years, and turkeys registered at a check station will still receive the official leg seal as validation the turkey was legally registered.
For the Spring 2020 turkey season only, hunters may opt to register their birds online. Hunters will be asked to provide all the same information online as they would if registering at a physical location. The tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license must be securely affixed to the bird as no official leg seal will be issued.
When registering your turkey online, you will be required to save the final confirmation page as proof of legal registration. This confirmation page must be immediately printed or saved to your mobile device as a screen shot.
Bits and Pieces
New Hampshire has set its waterfowl seasons. The regular duck season is 60 days long with a daily bag limit of six birds. The Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds in the daily bag. The season dates and bag limits as well as a map of the waterfowl zones can be viewed at www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.
The Northern Zone waterfowl season opens on October 2 and runs through November 30. The Inland and Connecticut River Zone waterfowl season opens on October 6 and runs through November 8, and then reopens November 17 through December 12.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 23, 1996: “One to two inches of rain fell on this day, part of the wettest April ever on a state-wide basis. A cold, wet backwards spring kept rivers near flood much of the time, delaying spring activities.”
Parting Shots
As noted above, New Hampshire and Vermont are allowing online reporting for this spring’s turkey seasons. Although many states allow online or call in reporting of game be it deer or other commonly hunted species, this is uncharted territory in the twin states.
I understand the necessity because of the pandemic but I am concerned it makes it easy for those who hunt illegally to avoid being caught. I hope neither state ever goes that route for reporting deer and bear.
A friend sent me the following. “I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks back on March 8 we’d go from Standard Time to Twilight Zone.” Sad but true.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
