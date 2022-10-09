Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Two Friends’ Maine Getaway

It was the last day of September and 64 degrees with the sun shining. I was in Maine kayaking on Songo Pond, enjoying the glorious fall afternoon on the water, and admiring the foliage.
My old friend Stu Bristol from Lyman, Maine and I were staying at a cabin across the road from Songo Pond in the town of Albany some three miles south of Route 2 in Bethel.
As usual we ate very well. Stu is an excellent cook and I love to cook as well so most years we battle over who is cooking what meal. This year I simply ran up the white flag and let him cook all the meals at camp which, I might add, were delicious as always. All I had to do was wash the dishes.
We managed to visit three of the local breweries during out stay to sample the local brews and some pub food. We met at Sunday River Brewing on Thursday. Friday we drove up the road to Sunday River Ski Area for lunch and a beer at Definitive Brewing across from the base lodge and on the way back a beer at Steam Mill Brewing. It was nice to sit outside at both breweries enjoying the sun and the views.
The Jeep Jamboree USA was held in Bethel over the weekend with some 175 Jeeps from all over the U.S. registered for various trail rides and hill climbs. Needless to say we saw Jeeps everywhere we went. Stu had recently traded in his old Jeep for a Jeep Cherokee with all the bells and whistles. We did not enter any hill climbs or obstacle courses with it. As the old saying goes, “We may be foolish but we ain’t stupid.”
Normally there are three of us who get together somewhere in New England for three or four days in September. We have been friends for some 40 years but now only see each other once a year.
Missing this year was Ralph Johansen who divides his retirement time between Cape Cod and Florida. We tried to find dates that worked for all of us but failed. Ralph went with his wife for two weeks in London and Paris and a riverboat tour of the Seine. Stu and I will severely abuse him next year but honestly, we would have done the same had we the opportunity.
The log cabin was quite roomy yet very cozy with two bedrooms, a kitchen with new appliances and cabinets, a dining area, a wood stove in a corner seating area and a separate living area on the front with futons, comfortable chairs and a nice view of Songo Pond across the road. The cabin has electric and propane heat as well as a wood stove.
A big benefit is being able to use the canoes and kayaks at the Bethel Inn Lake House 100 yards up the road. Those staying at the cabin also can use the indoor pool and the spa at the Bethel Inn, a 10-minute drive north.
Hosts Heidi and Paul Meek live next door, ready to take care of any of your needs. They are an excellent source of information for things to do and see in the region.
We loved the cabin but it is hardly in a remote location where all you will hear is loons calling. A busy Route 5/35 runs between the cabin and the pond. We did not mind the traffic, but some might.
You can check the cabin out at, Airbnb. https://abnb.me/3btblmLsMtb.
I decided to take one of my favorite routes home on Saturday morning choosing to opt for scenery rather than speed. From Route 2 in Gilead, I took Route 113 south through Evans Notch which winds back and forth between Maine and New Hampshire to Fryeburg. The notch route is one of my favorite motorcycle rides.
Tree Stands Aid Hunters But Can Be Dangerous
Tree stands get hunters out of sight and smell of wary deer, but they can also get hunters into trouble. I spend hours in tree stands during the various deer seasons and like many others have had close calls when getting in or out of a stand.
On September 18, a hunter fell out of a tree while setting up his tree stand in Goffstown, NH. He sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
October 1 a deer hunter fell from a tree in Bradford and hung upside down for quite a while until rescuers arrived.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife offers some tips to help stay safe and get the most out of your tree stand hunting experience:
Choose a live, straight tree, and avoid ash that may be in decline due to emerald ash borers. Buy smart. Only use stands certified by the Tree Stand Manufacturers Association. Inspect them each time you use them.
Most falls occur going up and down the tree and getting in and out of the stand. Make sure your safety harness is in good condition. Especially, check the straps.
Never carry firearms or bows up and down trees. Always use a haul line.
Vermont rules state: On state lands, it is illegal to place nails or other hardware into trees or to build permanent structures. On private lands, you must have landowner permission to erect a tree stand, cut or remove trees or other plants, or to cut limbs. All stands, including ground blinds, must be marked with the owner’s name and address. Always wear a full-body safety harness, even for climbing.
New Hampshire rules say, No person shall erect, build or use a tree stand or observation blind on land of another person that damages or destroys a tree by inserting into the tree any metallic, ceramic, or other object used as part of a ladder or observation deck, without express written permission from the property owner or designee.
No person shall erect, build or use a pit blind on land of another person without express written permission from the property owner or designee.
Vermont And New Hampshire Youth Deer Seasons are October 22-23
Vermont’s Novice deer hunting weekend this year is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. To be eligible for this opportunity, new hunters must: be 16 years of age or older, have successfully completed a hunter education course, have purchased their first hunting license or hunting and fishing combination license within one year of the first day of novice weekend, possess a free novice weekend tag in addition to their hunting license and be accompanied by an unarmed adult, 18 years or older, who holds a Vermont resident hunting license or hunting and fishing combination license
Details on each of these requirements, and additional guidance, can be found on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s novice weekend web page.
Novice weekend is designed to give teenagers and adults who are new to hunting a chance at the same mentored experience that many younger hunters receive during Vermont’s concurrent youth deer hunting weekend.
The department invites new hunters who are interested in novice weekend to contact our Hunter Education Program with questions. The Hunter Education Program can be reached by phone at (802) 828-1193 or by email at HunterEducation@vermont.gov.”
New Hampshire’s youth deer weekend is also Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23. The special weekend gives youth aged 15 and younger the opportunity to go deer hunting with an adult mentor without the pressure of competing with thousands of adult hunters.
Accompanying adults must be licensed hunters and are not permitted to carry a firearm. The idea is to concentrate your time and attention on coaching your young companion.
For more about New Hampshire’s youth hunting weekends, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/youth.html.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day is Saturday, October 15, and the department is looking for volunteers to help.
Participants are asked to arrive at North Hero State Park at 10 a.m. After finishing at North Hero, the group will carpool to another site in Swanton.
Volunteers will pull up vegetation on nesting beaches to prepare turtle nesting sites for next year. They may also find a few hatchlings that occasionally remain in nests underground this late in the year. In addition to threatened spiny softshell turtles, these nest sites are also used by map turtles, painted turtles, and snapping turtles.
For more information, contact Toni at Toni.Mikula@vermont.gov.
***
Vermont has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 27-30 season and the regular December 3-11 muzzleloader season.
The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery.
These permits can be purchased for $10 on a first come, first served basis, on the department’s website:
***
New Hampshire’s moose season opens Saturday. For nine days, October 15-23, moose permit holders and their hunting partners will be in search of a moose.
A total of 40 permit holders were drawn in this year’s lottery, randomly selected by computer from a pool of more than 6,000 applicants. Also, one charitable permit each was issued to the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation Dream Hunt program. In 2021, New Hampshire hunters had a statewide success rate of 73% with 30 moose harvested.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in New Hampshire for more than 30 years. The state’s first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. Today, New Hampshire has about 3,300 moose.
***
New Hampshire hunters can share their fall harvest with the needy through the “Hunt for the Hungry” program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, which is a program of Catholic Charities NH. Once again this fall, the New Hampshire Food Bank is collecting donations of processed deer and moose for distribution to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and group homes statewide.
Last year, the Hunt for the Hungry program took in over 2,000 pounds of donated deer and moose meat for distribution to those in need.
To learn how to donate game, and for packaging instructions, call the New Hampshire Food Bank at 603-669-9725. If you would like to share an entire deer or moose, please process the meat and have your donation stamped by a USDA approved butcher. Contact the Food Bank for USDA approved butchers in your region.
New Hampshire Food Bank is not equipped to accept donations of bear meat, fowl, or wild game birds such as duck, goose, turkey, or grouse.
For more information on donating to the New Hampshire Food Bank, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.
***
New Hampshire’s seven-day fall turkey season opens Monday and continues through October 16.
***
New Hampshire Fish and Game is offering good advice for hikers and others who will be sharing the woods with hunters this fall.
It is most important that some article of hunter orange be worn.
Hikers should stick to established trails as hunters usually stay away from the hiking trails as traffic may scare game away. Wildlife, and consequently hunters, are most active at dawn and dusk. Midday hikes when light conditions are optimal are best for the fall. You are also much less likely to run into a hunter during mid-week hikes because most hunting takes place on weekends.
Parting Shots
I saw a big Harley Davidson parked at the local supermarket in a restricted area while displaying a handicap parking tag. It made me wonder how anyone who qualifies for a handicap parking tag can ride a big motorcycle.
***
Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors began on October 12, 1977. It was going to be an occasional column during the fall hunting seasons. I was a member of the Fish and Game Board back then and thought I might keep readers up to date on what was happening and what was being proposed. Forty-five years later thanks to support from readers it is still going and has never missed a week, meaning some 2,340 columns later.
Over the ensuing years it has appeared in seven papers from the Massachusetts border to the Canadian border all along the Connecticut River Valley.
Thank you for your support and encouragement. Without your tips, suggestions and criticisms, it would not have continued for all these years.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
