Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Two Friends’ Maine Getaway
This sign in Evans Notch marks the divide where the waters flow north to the Androscoggin and south to the Saco.

It was the last day of September and 64 degrees with the sun shining. I was in Maine kayaking on Songo Pond, enjoying the glorious fall afternoon on the water, and admiring the foliage.

My old friend Stu Bristol from Lyman, Maine and I were staying at a cabin across the road from Songo Pond in the town of Albany some three miles south of Route 2 in Bethel.

