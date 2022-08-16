Thoughts On The Out-of-Doors: Vehicle Ads Encourage Destroying Critical Habitats

Tom Thomson took this picture of a bull moose munching on water lilies in a pond on his Orford tree farm. (Contributed photo)

State and federal agencies and many sporting and conservation organizations devote considerable time and money to protecting our streams and improving habitats for fish and wildlife. Thus it is disheartening to see the ads on tv and in magazines of vehicles racing through streams and tearing up the land. The message I get is, to hell with the environment, I just want to have fun.

Those of us who care need to speak up and let the manufacturers know we don’t like what the ads portray. They want us to buy their vehicles so let them know encouraging lawlessness and environmental destruction is doing great harm.

