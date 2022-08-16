Thoughts On The Out-of-Doors: Vehicle Ads Encourage Destroying Critical Habitats

State and federal agencies and many sporting and conservation organizations devote considerable time and money to protecting our streams and improving habitats for fish and wildlife. Thus it is disheartening to see the ads on tv and in magazines of vehicles racing through streams and tearing up the land. The message I get is, to hell with the environment, I just want to have fun.
Those of us who care need to speak up and let the manufacturers know we don’t like what the ads portray. They want us to buy their vehicles so let them know encouraging lawlessness and environmental destruction is doing great harm.
Those clouds of dust as they race through the high desert, plumes of mud thrown up as they fly down logging roads and the spray of water as they tear through streams send a simply indefensible message.
Stand up for our environment and our fish and wildlife. Let the manufacturers know why you won’t buy one of their vehicles until they stop the ads.
Bits and Pieces
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold its next New Instructor Training sessions on Saturday, August 27 at Pinnacle Mountain Fish and Game Club, 289 Cemetery Road in Lyndeborough and on Saturday, September 18 at Renaissance Firearms, 55 Calef Highway in Barrington. The programs will both be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The process for becoming an instructor is easy and the yearly time commitment is minimal, but the results are gratifying. With your help, hunting incidents will remain rare, lands will remain open for multiple uses including hunting, and hunters will understand how to responsibly harvest local proteins to be enjoyed with family and friends.
To learn more about becoming a Hunter Education Instructor or fill out an application visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed-become-instructor.html.
***
On September 7, the Great Bay Discovery Center will hold its annual fall educator training at the Hugh Gregg Coastal Conservation Center, 89 Depot Road in Greenland, NH, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The training includes a complete run-through of the actual school program offered from mid-September through early November to students in the Seacoast region and throughout the state.
The training will prepare volunteer educators for teaching small groups of school children about the cultural history of the Great Bay Estuary and the natural resources found in the region up to 400 years ago.
***
Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke invites shooters and those who simply want to watch the 7th Annual Ducks Unlimited Shoot this Saturday, August 20. Featured will be the 100 Target Sporting Clays, 50 Target Super Sporting and 50 Target 5-Stand. Will be provided.
This is a registered shoot, but all are welcome to participate. Details and registration can be found on Scorechaser.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 16 - Bennington Battle Day: “In 1777, heavy rains delayed British re-enforcements, securing a critical victory for American troops.”
Mark also tells us that on August 19, 1788: “Compact hurricane tracks through southern Vermont from Manchester to Springfield, much forest damage and several people killed.”
Parting Shots
I found a VISA debit card issued by the Bank of America while hiking up Tucker Mountain Road in Newbury. When I got home, I called the 800 number on the back to let them know that it was found and would be destroyed if the owner was not someone local to whom I could return it.
Once connected, I had to listen to a menu of choices before choosing one I thought might let me report a found debit card. Despite keying in the whole card number, I was not allowed to talk with anyone until I answered several questions and provided the last four of my social security number.
The call took an unbelievable amount of time before I ever got to speak to a real person. Once I got to speak to a live person I explained that I had the card in my possession and then I was put on hold for several more minutes while he checked the account and said he would put the card on hold.
I asked that he notify the cardholder so they would not worry that someone was using it. He refused to answer that request only saying he would put a hold on it and that I should cut it up.
I hung up very frustrated. Were it my card someone found, I would like to know it was not being used. I could have saved a lot of time and irritation had I simply cut it up when I got home.
***
Growing old is no more than a bad habit which a busy man has no time for.
— Andre Maurois
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
