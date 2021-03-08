Linda gave me the newly released Vermont Almanac, Stories From & For The Land for Christmas and I have been enjoying its many essays and photos about life in Vermont. It chronicles the past year in Vermont, how it affected our farms, forests, critters and people. Not only does it take a look at the past but also the future. You can sit down and read whole sections or preferably short pieces, leaving time to think about what is written.
The book is divided into months starting with October, the time when most crop harvesting is done and preparations are underway for winter.
The Almanac is educational with stories about how to do things such as the making of salami, pruning apple trees, making your own bug spray, cooking wild turkey and home composting. In short, something for everyone who lives in rural Vermont or wants to.
Not to be overlooks are the many historical pieces such as log drives on the Connecticut, a century of growing Christmas trees and plaques going back to 1760.
Weather being so critical to life in Vermont, it is featured prominently in many of the essays whether about growing things or how wildlife fares at different times of the year.
The Almanac is the collaborative effort of the editors, Virginia Barlow, Dave Mance and Patrick White. The trio formerly edited and wrote for Northern Woodlands until they parted ways as the magazine changed focus.
Many in this area know or know of all three of the editors. Each is connected to the land, one is a sugar maker, one is a Christmas tree grower and one is a consulting forester. Ginny Barlow was the forester we hired to write our first plan for current use as she did for many in eastern and central Vermont.
Readers will also be familiar with many of the 63 writers, artists and photographers whose work appears. They are our neighbors and friends. Many make at least part of their living from the land about which they are passionate.
The website for the publisher, For the Land Publishing, lists the goal of the Almanac as “to bring together the many individuals and organizations in Vermont whose mission and purpose falls within the land ethic we live by, one that combines economic vitality with environmental stewardship and the values of rural life.”
At 288 pages, Volume I chronicles the year in Vermont from October through September. Volume II is already in the works.
The Vermont Almanac is available at local bookstores or it can be ordered from https://vermontalmanac.org. It makes a fine gift and is a great read.
New Hampshire Proposes Changes To Hunting And Trapping Seasons
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has posted proposed changes regarding the 2021-2022 hunting and trapping seasons on the Department’s website. A new page dedicated to 2021-2022 Wildlife Rules Proposals has been created to help hunters and trappers become familiar with proposed modifications to current rules in advance of two remote public hearings to be facilitated later month.
The complete rule-making notice as well as an individual analysis of each managed game species can be read by visiting the Wildlife Rules Proposals for 2021-2022 webpage at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/season-setting.html.
New Hampshire’s regional deer, bear, and turkey populations are stable or increasing in most areas of the state. Thus, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is able to propose additional hunting opportunities in various regions.
Under the new proposals, it would no longer be necessary to purchase an annual deer crossbow permit to use a crossbow during the deer firearms season. Crossbows could be used as a lesser weapon during the muzzleloader and firearms seasons.
Another proposal would permit the use of .410 and 28-gauge shotguns with specific shot restrictions on high-density loads for turkey hunting.
The Department recommends the issuance of 42 either-sex moose permits for the fall 2021 moose season.
There are several other proposed changes so it is important to check them all out on the website.
Two remote public hearings will be conducted: Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. These hearings will provide people with an opportunity to make comments on and suggested changes to hunting and trapping rules, wildlife management strategies, and other NH Fish and Game Department functions. The public may submit comments now through April 6. Comments can be emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov (using the subject line “Comments on 2021-22 Wildlife Rules Proposals”), mailed to Executive Director, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, or faxed to 603-271-5829.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Fish and Wildlife Board will hold online public hearings on deer and moose management for 2021 on March 23, 25 and 26.
The online public hearings will have department staff and Fish and Wildlife Board members participating. The meetings will start with a 30-minute pre-recorded presentation on the proposed 2021 moose hunting season and current health status of Vermont’s deer herd that is on the Fish and Wildlife website. Public comments and questions will be taken at the electronic meetings and by phone. The department will post written responses on its deer and moose hearing webpage after the hearings.
For more information and to join the online hearings, go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com and click on the “Public Hearings Schedule” on the home page.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals with a telephone message by calling 802-265-0043 or by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 14.
***
For nearly a year the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has partnered with the Vermont Farm to Plate Network to host the Vermont Wild Kitchen, a Facebook Live cooking show taking place on the third Thursday of each month.
March’s episode will feature Abenaki Chef Jessee Lawyer who will prepare traditional Abenaki ingredients with a modern twist. Some wild and local ingredients Lawyer plans on using include deer shank, bear fat, garlic, sumac, and more.
The Vermont Wild Kitchen will air on March 18 at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/rootedinvermont.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has a new K-9, named Winni. The dog is a 7-month-old female chocolate Labrador retriever donated by Wes and Belinda Reed of Rise and Shine Retrievers in Barnstead. This is the fourth generous donation made by the Reeds to the Department through the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire.
Winni is now partnered with Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre. The team will be assigned to the Lakes Region and will be available for call outs and emergency services across the state. To be ready to serve the residents and visitors of New Hampshire by this summer, K-9 Winni and Conservation Officer St. Pierre will immediately begin work daily on basic obedience, tracking, and exposure to both evidence and fish and wildlife.
Along with Fish and Game’s other canines and handlers, Winni and CO St. Pierre are expected to attend basic training at the Vermont K-9 Academy in Pittsford at the 37th Basic Canine Patrol School this summer. The program is a 544-hour commitment for the team and runs from July until November. Upon completion of the course, Winni and CO St. Pierre will receive certification in tracking, evidence detection, and fish and wildlife detection.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that March 9 is the end of the average coldest 91 days of the year (the winter “quarter”).
***
Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14. Set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
Parting Shots
Generally, I do most of my reading for pleasure in airplanes, airports or hotels. As Covid has prevented me from traveling for work, I have not flown since last March. More time at home and most meetings being virtual has meant a lot more time to read other than what I need for professional purposes.
Several times over the past couple of years a hiking partner, a brother and a sister have all urged me to read the C. J. Box novels. Last September I borrowed one from my brother Rick and got hooked. Since then I have managed to read all 20 of the novels featuring a Wyoming game warden. Number 21 is due out now and I anxiously await it.
Although I was often frustrated at the things that any law enforcement officer would find ridiculous and others so outrageous as to be unbelievable, the books were enjoyable.
Should you read one and decide to read more, I suggest you then start at the first and read them in order as they will make more sense.
This week I have started reading the first of another series about a game warden also recommended by the same three people and the librarians in Bradford and Wells River. This one, by Paul Doiron, is about a Maine warden.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
