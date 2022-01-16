I attended a Vermont Coverts cooperator training on Lake Dunmore in 1998 and found it very valuable and most enjoyable. In the 24 years since, I have used much of what I learned and have urged friends and neighbors to attend as well. Those who took my advice say it was well worth the time.
The 2022 cooperator training sessions will be held April 22-24 at Common Ground in Starksboro and September 9-11 at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton.
Those who want to know more about how to improve and enhance their woodlands, create wildlife habitat, and provide recreational and timber benefits should attend one of the three-day sessions.
This program connects you with resource professionals, landowners and others while learning how you can improve your woodlands.
To learn more, see a sample agenda or download an application visit www.vtcoverts.org. You can also contact Vermont Coverts by calling 802-877-2777 or e-mail info@vtcoverts.org.
In addition to learning about managing your woodlands, a goal is to reach out to others in your community who own or influence the management of our woodlands. We all benefit from good forest management.
The training is FREE. Such a deal, thanks to the generosity of others who believe in sound forest management there is no fee to attend. You even get a bed and meals furnished for the two night, three-day sessions.
A $100 deposit is required to hold a spot but it is refundable upon completion.
New Hampshire Coverts Accepting Applications Now
The NH Coverts Project is accepting applications from those interested in participating in the 2022 NH Coverts Project volunteer training program. This year’s training will take place over the course of four weeks, with one virtual session to be held on the evening of April 28, and three in-person field workshops to be held in Peterborough on May 6, Milton Mills on May 13, and Walpole on May 20.
Each year, 25 conservation-minded residents connect with a team of natural resource professionals to learn more about wildlife and forest ecology, habitat management, land conservation, and effective outreach to share their new learnings. There is a $50 registration fee, however, program sponsors cover all other program costs. In exchange for the training, participants commit to volunteering at least 40 hours of their time during the coming year to educate and motivate others to become stewards of the state’s wildlife and forest resources.
Coverts volunteers give their time in a variety of ways. Some lead field walks or organize volunteer workdays, while others serve on town boards or manage their own property for wildlife habitat. Volunteers come from many backgrounds and professions, but they are united in their desire to help New Hampshire’s wildlife and forests.
The NH Coverts Project is sponsored by UNH Cooperative Extension and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The program also receives support from the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of Forests and Lands.
To apply for this year’s NH Coverts Project training, download and complete the 2022 NH Coverts Project Application at nhcoverts.org. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2022. For more information, visit the project website at nhcoverts.org or contact Project Coordinator Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.
I can’t speak from first-hand knowledge of the NH Coverts, but a good friend attended last year and speaks very highly of the program.
Vermont’s Conservation Camps Now Registering
As I write this the morning of January 11, it is ten below and hard to think of summer camps but it is time to consider sending young people to one of Vermont’s Conservation Camps.
If you have children ages 12 to 14 and want them to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider sending them to one of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer.
The one-week camp programs are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. Natural resource professionals come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.
There are also advanced sessions for campers who have completed a basic session the summer before and who are 16 years old or younger. Advanced sessions include more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources, and unique hunting and fishing techniques.
Conservation Camps open June 19 and continue until August 19. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment.
Applications and information are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
COVID-19 remains an unknown factor in planning for the 2022 Conservation Camp program. While registration is open, with all camp weeks available to the full number of campers, the specific details of how camp may run are subject to change based on guidance from the Vermont Health Department and the Governor’s orders. This could include and is not limited to, reducing the number of sessions held, reducing the number of students in each session, or canceling the program for 2022. For more information, contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.
Bits and Pieces
The 2022 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Friday, February 11, 2022.
Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include invasive species education, shoreline vegetation restoration and the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.
For 2022, $70,000 is available to fund three categories of projects. The three categories and the maximum amount for each project type are: education and outreach ($5,000), planning, assessment, inventory, monitoring ($3,500) and on-the-ground implementation ($10,000).
Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by legislature and funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
The Watershed Grants application guide and application forms are available on the web at: https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/grants/co-opportunities. The application process has changed from past years.
***
Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day this year is Saturday, January 29. Free Ice Fishing Day is held annually on the last Saturday in January. Residents and nonresident anglers may ice fish on any Vermont waterbody that is open to ice fishing without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day.
For ice fishing tips and to learn how to safely go ice fishing, go to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Be sure to visit the virtual ice fishing festival for a video presentation on fish identification, safety and cooking your catch.
To learn about fishing regulations, you can pick up a free copy of the 2022 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS booklet from any Vermont license agent or Interstate highway rest area, or it can be downloaded from the website.
***
Registration is now open for New Hampshire’s 2022 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.
The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 26 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Participants will focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long event. Choices include Ice Fishing, Winter Outdoor Survival, Snowshoeing/Wildlife Tracking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). To learn more visit www.nhbow.com.
A fee of $80 covers the workshop, lunch, and equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 or older.
Classes fill fast so don’t wait. Registration and payment will be done online. To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration. If classes are full, check back later to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations. Registration closes on January 31, 2022.
Parting Shots
The weekend was cold, bone-chilling cold made brutal by the winds. The temperature started to drop Friday afternoon and the winds picked up. I was in Beecher Falls and quickly found I needed a hat and jacket when outside. By daylight Saturday it was 14 below zero at our house and the wind chill made it dangerous to be outside for long.
By 2 p.m. Saturday, the temperature had risen to zero and the sun was shining. I could not stay inside any longer despite having plenty of work in my office. Oak and I walked to camp and then wandered around the woods checking on what was happening. The deer and the turkeys had been all over and both were digging under the oaks. In places it looked as though it had been rototilled.
Sunday was colder, minus 17 at daylight, but it warmed up to six after noon when Oak and I again wandered the woods to get some exercise.
Some time in the hot tub and a glass of red wine was great for the body and mind.
Our house is warm, heated by three wood stoves and an oil furnace. I can sit by one of the stoves and read or use my iPad in comfort.
The fires in Irasburg and Woodbury made it difficult for the firefighters as is always the case in sub-zero conditions. I thought of them and how much discomfort they dealt with while serving their communities, often for little or no pay.
As one who has been fighting fires for more than 50 years, I have painful memories etched in my mind of fires in similar conditions where we suffered frostbite on extremities, cheeks and noses and where pumpers, tankers, nozzles and hoses froze and ice caused slips and falls.
Hopefully, by the time you read this, we have received enough snow for me to cross country ski. Currently, my trails are too icy and Oak and I can walk on the crust seldom breaking through. I’m looking forward to Friday when I will be skiing at the Bretton Woods nordic center.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
