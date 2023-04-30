Eighteen landowners, land managers and people who care about our lands spent the weekend of April 21-23 at the NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston learning about forest management, wildlife, ecology and much more as part of a twice-a-year Vermont Coverts workshop.
Vermont Coverts is a peer-to-peer community of landowners, professionals and others learning from and supporting each other to enhance wildlife habitats through sound forest management.
The three-day training includes classroom and field studies, as well as field trips and forest stewardship workshops on diverse topics.
A big part of the training facilitates personal contacts among individual landowners, experts, public agencies and private organizations in the conservation arena.
I took the training 25 years ago and have been a cooperator ever since. I learned a great deal during that long ago three-day weekend and have continued to learn since thanks to a wide variety of trainings offered every year, some virtual and many in person.
Sunday, I drove north to East Charleston as I had been invited to talk with the group about my experiences as a cooperator. I found a fully engaged group of men and women of all ages eager to learn how they can be good land stewards.
They came from around Vermont and locally from Newport, Newbury, Concord, Corinth, Island Pond, West Burke and East Charleston.
Newbury resident Kathy Damon told me, “The big take-home message is that our land, and our understanding of it are works in progress and there is plenty of help getting the tools to do good by the land and wildlife.”
The secretary/treasurer of Newbury’s Tucker Mountain Town Forest Management Committee added, “My number 1 takeaway is I am amazed at the number of federal, state, local and private resources available to help landowners successfully manage their woods to meet their individual objectives…USDA, VT Fish and Wildlife, Country Foresters, UVM Extension Service, VT Coverts to name a few. Good examples of government working.”
NorthWoods Stewardship Center Director of Forest Stewardship Sam Perron described the weekend as, “An impressive program with a ton of information and excellent presenters!”
Perron is a forester who was both a participant in the program as well as a host on behalf of NorthWoods. He described the Center’s mission as, “connecting people with the land around us, building an appreciation and deeper understanding of our communities’ roles as land stewards.” He added, “The Vermont Coverts Cooperator training fits incredibly well with our mission and work.”
Perron echoed what I heard from others. An important part of the weekend was the, “facilitated discussions where everyone in the training shared their unique connections with land. The latter can’t be overstated. The best science and forestry resources are only useful with a community of people who are inspired to make a positive change. Coverts creates this community. The training is fun, it’s informative, and it provides resources for each person in the class to take action on their own forestland and in their communities.”
Others had similar observations of the weekend of learning and camaraderie.
Vermont Coverts Executive Director Lisa Sausville organized the event and coordinated all the sessions and activities with enthusiasm. I can attest as a long-time member of Vermont Coverts that she has done an excellent job keeping us informed and connecting us with a wide variety of training opportunities on a weekly basis.
She was assisted by Laura Farrell, the newly hired outreach specialist. Laura is a wildlife and landscape ecologist who took the cooperator training last fall and is a great addition who will complement and expand what Lisa does.
Lisa included Jane Goodall’s statement on the agenda which I found appropriate. “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”
To learn more about Vermont Coverts go to: https://vtcoverts.org/index.html. There is still time to sign up for the fall training which will be held at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton September 8-12.
Vermont To Hold Deer Hearings
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two more public hearings on May 9 and 17 to solicit input on deer and the department’s 2023 Antlerless Harvest and Youth/Novice Season Recommendation.
The hearings are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 9 – Middlebury Union Middle School, 48 Deerfield Ln, Middlebury, VT 05753
Wednesday, May 17 – Montpelier High School, 5 High School Dr, Montpelier, VT 05602
“Recent management efforts have successfully balanced deer numbers with what the habitat can support in many parts of Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the 2023 recommendation aims to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in eight wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives, and increased antlerless harvests are recommended in those areas to reduce deer numbers.
The department’s 2023 Antlerless Harvest and Youth/Novice Season Recommendation is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments must be received by May 19.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to join them to get the conservation camps ready for the 2023 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe ‘workcation’ weekend will be May 6-7 and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 20-22.
“We look forward to workcation weekend all winter long,” said Education Specialist Hannah Phelps. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause, environmental education for today’s youth.”
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to; one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.
The Conservation Camps are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.
The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton.
This is an excellent community service opportunity for boy scout and girl scout groups, as well has high school and college clubs.
I plan on helping out at Buck Lake. Why not join me.
For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-249-4199.
***
Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife summer course for educators will be held July 16-21.
The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
“Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University.
“Wildlife resources are important to all Vermonters in one way or another,” says Fish and Wildlife’s Outreach Director, Alison Thomas. “If educators can get connected with the outdoors and in turn expose their students, then many of these students will be able to make informed decisions about Vermont wildlife and their habitat needs.”
“This course is unique in that it helps non-formal and pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers from any discipline improve their instructional strategies and make their lesson plans more relevant to their students.”
Tuition is $710 for the course. Books, food and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.
A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available by email from Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov.
Parting Shots
Thursday evening Linda and I went to Littleton for a meet and greet hosted by the Connecticut River Conservancy, formerly called the Connecticut River Watershed Council. There we joined a group of citizens who share a love of, and concern for, the Connecticut River and its tributaries.
We heard from Director of Restoration Programs Ron Rhodes who is the acting Director of the CRC and known to many in this region for his work in dam removals and tree planting as well as other river enhancements. Also speaking was Vermont River Steward Kathy Urffer and newly hired New Hampshire River Steward Kate Buckman. The latter two spoke about what is currently being done and what is planned for the river and its tribs. They encouraged the public to contact them with concerns and advice as well as to volunteer.
The CRC is widely known for its annual source to sea river cleanup, deadbeat dam removals and tree planting to protect riparian areas. Less well known is its work testing of water recreation sites, assisting landowners, providing education and being a voice for the river.
To learn more about the CRC go to: https://www.ctriver.org/.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.