Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont Deer Season Opens Saturday

Vermont’s traditional 16-day regular deer season begins Saturday, November 12 and ends Sunday, November 27.
A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer season. The definition of a legal buck depends on the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU). A map of the WMUs is on pages 22 and 23 of the 2022 VERMONT HUNTING & TRAPPING GUIDE available from license agents statewide.
In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length.
In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.
Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during the regular season. Online reporting will not be available. This requirement allows biologists to collect important information from as many deer as possible.
Hunters who get a deer on November 12 or 13 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the biological check stations that will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the store closes earlier. Among those are: R&L Archery in Barre, Bob’s Quick Stop in Irasburg and Lead & Tackle in Lyndonville.
Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer. Obtain a tooth envelope from your regular reporting agent. Remove one of the middle incisor teeth, being careful to include the root. Place the tooth in the envelope and give it to the reporting agent. Each tooth will be cross sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.
Ask Permission
It never hurts to ask permission or to say thank you. How you treat the landowner may well determine if the land gets posted and if you can hunt there in the future.
Despite the fact that you have hunted a piece of woods for years, checking with the landowner is still a good idea. They may have a young person hunting and want to reserve part of the property for the youth. They may also want to tell you where to park and where not to.
Should you take a deer from the property, the offer of a meal of venison may well be appreciated even if not taken. At the very least, a card sent after the season thanking them for letting you hunt on the land they own and pay taxes and a mortgage on will let them know you do not take the privilege of hunting for granted.
It’s All About Perception
This is about perception and how it hurts sportsmen for it is perception rather than reality that many judge us by.
Native Vermonters are an endangered species as are natives of New Hampshire. The states are a mecca for those who want to escape urban areas and who bring their values with them and try to impose them on us.
They were not raised in a culture where hunting was a way of life for many and accepted by those who did not hunt. They were weaned on tv and overdosed on Bambi.
Knowing that people who did not grow up hunting are in the majority in Vermont we need to constantly consider how we are perceived.
I believe that most hunters are good sportsmen and would never intentionally do anything unethical, but we may not be perceived as such because of what some people see.
Are you a road hunter? Do you go around no hunting signs because you grew up hunting that piece of land? Do you drive on private roads and across fields?
Have you ever stood beside your vehicle and drank a beer after coming out of the woods?
Do you wear a knife on your hip that would have made Jim Bowie proud when you enter the supermarket?
I get a lot of photos of hunters with nice bucks, a big moose or some other game that they can be proud of. Often I won’t use them because of what can be misinterpreted by someone viewing the photo. The smiling hunter holding a can of beer standing next to a hanging deer is not an image I want to promote.
Never mind that I drink my share of beer, I don’t want a photo of me with alcohol appearing in a paper that is portraying my hunting prowess.
Likewise, a photo that makes the hunter or angler look like some uneducated redneck won’t appear with one of my columns or articles even if I know the person is a fine, upstanding citizen and a good sportsman.
When I take photos, I carefully pose them and check out the background. I don’t want the bloody cavity of a deer, bear or moose to be prominent and I always tuck the tongue back in the mouth. I make sure that no evidence of alcohol will be visible in the photo and I ask the hunter to put his cigarette down and tuck in his shirt. It is all a matter of perception.
We are all responsible for ethical hunting and fishing. How often have you witnessed some illegal or unethical act and ignored it. Why did you not express your displeasure to the offender or report the illegal act to the authorities? That person was doing harm to you and all other sportsmen.
Aldo Leopold wrote in his A Sand County Almanac the following which we should always keep in mind.
“A peculiar virtue in wildlife ethics is that the hunter ordinarily has no gallery to applaud or disapprove of his conduct. Whatever his acts, they are dictated by his own conscience, rather than by a mob of onlookers. It is difficult to exaggerate the importance of this fact.
“Voluntary adherence to an ethical code elevates the self-respect of the sportsman, but it should not be forgotten that voluntary disregard of the code degenerates and depraves him.”
Bits and Pieces
The media has covered the bear attack in Winhall in detail as it did with one last month in Strafford so I won’t go into much detail but to say in both instances the injured person’s dog was involved as were the bear’s cubs.
Sarah Dietl of Winhall, 43, reported that she was attacked by a bear in the yard of her condominium complex near Stratton Mountain Resort after letting her and her partner’s dog into the yard that evening.
Dietl described that the dog, a Shih Tzu, treed a bear cub in the yard immediately upon leaving the house. She described that the cub’s mother subsequently charged her, knocked her to the ground, and began to maul her.
Dietl’s partner reported that he heard Dietl yell for help and intervened. He was able to separate Dietl from the bear and bring her inside the condominium.
Dietl was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington late on November 2. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her head, hand, and side, and discharged in stable condition on November 3.
The couple’s dog was found uninjured the next day.
Game Warden Kyle Isherwood had some sound advice, “Before letting pets out at night, I would urge Vermonters to light their yards and make plenty of noise to allow wildlife in the area time to move on.
“Bear attacks in Vermont are rare, but it is absolutely critical that Vermonters take every step to secure food sources that might attract bears into close proximity with people,” said Wildlife Biologist and Black Bear Project Leader Jaclyn Comeau.
With high moose numbers in northeastern Vermont contributing to the abundance and negative impact of winter ticks, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department was pleased with the results of the 2022 moose hunting season.
“Moose are relatively abundant in Vermont’s northeastern Wildlife Management Unit E,” says Nick Fortin, the department’s moose biologist. “This high density of moose contributes to winter tick numbers that can negatively impact moose health and survival. A goal of this year’s hunt was to improve the overall health of WMU E’s moose population by reducing its density.”
The department issued 100 moose hunting permits this year, resulting in 51 moose harvested between the October 1-7 archery season and October 15-20 regular season.
Of the 100 permits available, 94 were issued by lottery, to which over 5,500 hunters applied. The department reserves the first five lottery permits for Vermont military veterans. Three non-lottery permits are reserved for persons with life-threatening illnesses, and three more are auctioned as a fundraiser for conservation.
Moose management goals were informed by a multi-year study led by department biologists and University of Vermont researchers. Researchers fitted 126 moose with GPS collars to understand the interplay between winter ticks, moose density and overall population health in WMU E.
The study showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in northeastern Vermont to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves in the study survived their first winter.
“This year’s hunt in WMU E was an important step towards achieving a healthy, sustainable moose population,” said Fortin.
Parting Shots
I worked in Plano, Texas last week so I am a bit behind. I had hazmat team training in Pittsford all weekend and two fire calls and a hazmat call so that added to my lack of time. I am hoping this week will allow me time to finish up my fall chores, do some scouting, check out my tree stands and sight in my rifle for the Saturday opening of the Vermont deer season.
From what Linda told me, the weather here was nice and warm. I am happy that the unusual high temps continued after I got back with a nice weekend. It amazes me that we had temperatures in the mid-70s both days.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
