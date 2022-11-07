Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont Deer Season Opens Saturday
Buy Now

Keep your dogs safe during hunting season as we do Oak who is wearing a wide orange collar and an orange vest.

Vermont’s traditional 16-day regular deer season begins Saturday, November 12 and ends Sunday, November 27.

A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer season. The definition of a legal buck depends on the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU). A map of the WMUs is on pages 22 and 23 of the 2022 VERMONT HUNTING & TRAPPING GUIDE available from license agents statewide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.