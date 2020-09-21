October 1 is the start of Vermont’s deer seasons. It marks the opening of the archery season.
To better inform hunters of what is different this year, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently launched a new webpage to provide information and answer questions about changes to deer hunting regulations. The webpage has a Frequently-Asked-Question section, video series, maps, calendars, PDF quick guide, and the department’s research and reasoning behind the changes.
“Now is the time most Vermont deer hunters are making plans for deer hunting,” said Wildlife Program Manager Adam Miller, “and there are many changes this year. Some relate to buck hunting, bag limits, an expanded archery season, and allowing hunters of all ages to use a crossbow, just to name a few. We are also very excited to offer Vermont’s first ever novice deer hunting weekend.”
“We understand navigating this amount of new material can be challenging, so we’ve created a comprehensive webpage that outlines everything hunters need to know going into the deer seasons, which begin with the archery season on October 1.”
Anyone planning to hunt deer in Vermont this fall is encouraged to visit the new webpage to explore the materials that break down the new regulations and changes:
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. Abnormal prion proteins produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation and emaciation in conjunction with other abnormal behaviors. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. For the latest information on CWD, check these websites: www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org.
The potential exists for CWD prion proteins to be introduced to the environment through the bodily fluids of CWD-positive deer, elk, or moose and then persist in the environment for extended periods of time.
States and provinces which are listed as places from which restrictions apply are: Alberta, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
“Hunters bringing deer or elk from any of the CWD-listed states or provinces into or through Vermont simply have to get them processed according to the regulation before doing so.”
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
Bits and Pieces
The Fall Foliage Bike Ride will take place in Groton State Forest on Saturday. This year’s route will be a round trip ride within the confines of the Groton State Forest. This section of the Cross Vermont Trail follows the historic Montpelier-Wells River Railroad in and out of woodlands and past secluded lakes.
Riders will meet in the parking area at Upper Valley grill, 2967 Scott Highway, west of Groton village. The route will then head north on the Cross Vermont Trail to the 4 corners at Lanesboro where riders will turn around and ride back to Upper Valley Grill.
The trip distance is about 16.5 miles round trip, all on the Cross Vermont Trail. Ride time should be approximately 1.5-2 hours for most participants.
For a shorter family friendly ride, a turn around at Boulder Beach Road is suggested. The trip distance is just under 11 miles.
Starting time 9:30am for sign in and bike safety cheek. At 10 the ride starts.
For More Info Contact Michael Thomas at 802-757-3960 or mikethom1@charter.net.
Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the August 12 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, to see if they won a permit.
The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative will be controlling larval sea lamprey populations using lampricides on four Lake Champlain tributaries September 23 through October.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be treating portions of four Vermont tributaries as part of the Cooperative’s long-term sea lamprey control program for Lake Champlain: Winooski River, Missisquoi River, LaPlatte River, and Lamoille River. Federal and State permits for the application of lampricide are required and obtained prior to treatments.
While trout and salmon are the primary beneficiaries of these efforts, lake sturgeon, walleye, and many other species also benefit from sea lamprey control.
New Hampshire’s long archery deer season opened statewide September 15. It continues through December 15 in all of the sate except WMU A in the far north where it closes December 8.
New Hampshire’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend will be held statewide on Saturday and Sunday, September 26-27. Participating youth must be age 15 or younger and must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. Adult hunters must possess a regular New Hampshire hunting license, a New Hampshire migratory waterfowl license, a Federal Duck Stamp, and a HIP (Harvest Information Program) permit number. The mentoring adult may not hunt waterfowl. The youth hunter is not required to have a hunting license, Federal Duck Stamp, or HIP permit number.
All regular season waterfowl regulations, including shooting hours and use of non-toxic shot apply during the youth weekend. Specific seasons and bag limits for various waterfowl are listed on the Fish and Game website at www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl.html.
Educators interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a two-part professional development workshop this fall. This first-ever remote Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children seminar is intended for instructors of children ages 3-7 and is designed to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them.
The cost for this workshop is only $5. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instruction outlining how to submit their payment. Official registrants will also be mailed the Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children curriculum book.
The workshop is limited to 50 people. To register for this workshop, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=104.
The Granite State’s fall turkey hunting season opened on September 15 for archers, while the fall shotgun season runs October 12-18. Hunters will continue to have the option of registering harvested birds either in person or online. Regardless of registration method, hunters must register their turkey within 24 hours of harvest.
For a list of registration stations in New Hampshire visit: https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html. To register turkeys online, and for tips on how to age, weigh, and measure birds visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey-reg.html.
On October 1, ruffed grouse, woodcock, and snowshoe hare seasons open in New Hampshire.
Vermont’s popular small game hunting seasons for ruffed grouse, or partridge as we know them here, and snowshoe hare open Saturday, September 26.
Parting Shots
Summer, such as it was is gone. Tuesday, September 22 is the Autumnal Equinox, the beginning of Fall occurs this morning at 9:31 a.m.
A common snipe, or at least I believe it is a snipe hung around our pond for several days. At first I thought it was a sandpiper but after comparing it to photos in our copy of Peterson Field Guide of Eastern Birds. It looked a bit like a woodcock with that very long beak but I see enough woodcock so I am reasonably sure it was not one.
I have never seen a snipe, woodcock or sandpiper at our pond before so I was excited and look for it every time I am there. Unfortunately it has moved on and I have not seen if for several days.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
