The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has been awarded a $106,256 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take advantage of exciting new science-based data that will help conservation planners protect plants, animals and their habitats in the face of climate change.
First released in 2015, Vermont Conservation Design maps the habitat needed to ensure Vermont’s wildlife remains healthy and abundant. Six years later, new state-wide “Lidar” data from the Vermont Center for Geographic Information provide an opportunity to upgrade this conservation tool.
“With this grant, we are excited to fine-tune our assessment to better identify lands and waters that contribute to Vermont’s healthy environment with climate change in mind,” said Director of Wildlife Mark Scott.
Lidar, short for Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing technology that uses aircraft-mounted laser scanners and a global positioning system to map landscape texture, giving researchers a more accurate understanding of land cover. It provides 400 times higher resolution than any previous landcover data.
The new data will reveal critical details for wildlife movement and ecological connections, like hedgerows through fields and forest edges close to roads. These connections allow animals to move from one habitat block to the next as they adjust their ranges to climate change.
“These very detailed land cover maps will help us find the places where wildlife, such as black bears and bobcats, can travel between large patches of forest,” says Jens Hilke, a conservation planner at Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “It is critical that wildlife have the ability to move around the state and beyond, especially as climate change pushes plants and animals into new habitats.”
Bits and Pieces
Butch Spear, president of the Vermont Bearhounds Association is hosting an informational seminar on black bears and hunting with hounds at the Peacham Town Gym on December 4 from 6-8 p.m.
Masks and social distancing will be required. No cameras or recorders will be allowed.
***
Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bird project leader said, “This may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including Evening Grosbeaks and Purple Finches. Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds, and folks may want to try other seeds or suet to attract certain species. Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds.”
While watching your bird feeders, you can participate in one or more bird monitoring projects by looking up the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, the Great Backyard Bird Count and Project Feeder Watch, all three collect important information to understanding bird populations.
Clean feeders regularly. To eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, feeders should be washed every few weeks with a 10 percent bleach solution, then rinsed and allowed to dry before refilling.
***
Give a gift that can be enjoyed all year, give a fishing or hunting license. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department
You can go to the Fish and Wildlife, website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, fill out the gift certificate and pay for it online, and then you can print the certificate to present to your recipient.
The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.
***
Trapping seasons in New Hampshire run from October through March statewide, with the majority of trapping activity on land taking place during the months of November and December, depending on the species.
Trapping is a highly regulated activity and may take place on public or private lands. Individuals interested in trapping must attend a mandatory Trapper Education class, purchase a license, file written landowner permission with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, adhere to science-based regulations and harvest limits, use modern traps designed to target specific species and check them daily, and report their catch along with their effort.
Skilled trappers provide an extremely valuable service by helping to manage abundant wildlife populations and collecting biological samples at no cost to Fish and Game. They also contribute to public safety by maintaining beaver populations at manageable levels and reversing the flooding of public roadways in rural and urban areas. Trapping helps to keep furbearer populations at healthy levels and to prevent overpopulation, which can significantly increase the risk of disease transference, including rabies and canine distemper.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac the November Records and Averages
Warmest: 42.6°F in 1948 Coldest: 27.2°F in 1904
Wettest: 9.34 inches in 1927 Snowiest: 26.4 inches in 1921
He also tells us that December 1, 1998 was a “Very warm start to December; 61 in Montpelier, Enosburg Falls, and Pownal, VT.”
December 4, 1964 saw: “1 to 2 inches of ice in southern VT and NH, 6 to 12 inches of crusty snow north.”
Parting Shots
Linda and I enjoyed our usual relaxing Thanksgiving at our hunting camp. We sat by the open fire, had some wine and cheese and ate wild turkey I had shot, stuffing, potato, gravy and carrots by candlelight.
A little after ten in the morning I head to camp. As it is hunting season and I have yet to get a buck, I take my rifle and hunt around camp while I get the fire going to start the warming process. Once the fire is going well, I load the stove and head home to write a column for a regional magazine that is due Friday. About three I head back to load the stove again and hunt my way back home.
Thanks to my earlier efforts, we arrive at a toasty warm camp with food for our repast as darkness approaches at 4:30.
At eight we head home to finish the evening with a hot apple pie Linda had baked in the afternoon topped with ice cream.
It was a day to give thanks for all we have and for family and friends.
***
Some of my avid deer hunting friends said I should have been hunting, but regular readers of this column know I enjoy hunting but also have many other interests.
The first week of the Vermont deer season, Don Kollisch and I managed to find a time our schedules aligned so we chose to take a short hike that offers great views. The Palisades in back of Fairlee fit the bill.
I had not been up in several years and Don never, so it was a treat to stand high above the Connecticut River Valley looking down on the villages of Fairlee and Orford and far beyond.
One wonders if the peregrine falcons who annually nest a few feet below where we stood appreciate the view.
***
Winter arrived Friday or at least what looked like winter. Many of us got the first measurable snow of the season and some received several inches.
It was beautiful as it clung to the trees and covered all the detritus on the ground. The heavy, wet snow bent saplings and the limbs of the conifers to the ground, making it difficult to see very far except in open hardwoods. Hunting was colder than it had been all deer season which ended in Vermont on Sunday.
Archery season resumed Monday and continues through December 15. Muzzleloader season starts Saturday, December 4 and continues through December 12.
Archery season continues in new Hampshire through December 8 in WMU-A and December 15 in WMUs B-M. The Granite State muzzleloader season for antlered deer only continues through December 5 in WMU E, F, G2, I1, I2, H1, H2, J2 and K.
I enjoy winter and awakening to four inches of fresh snow Saturday turned my thoughts to cross county skiing which I do on the network of trails I maintain in our woods.
The snow also turned my attention south to Killington and the World Cup alpine skiing competition. I had no intention of being there but would cheer on Burke Mountain Academy grad Mikaela Shiffrin who skied to her 46th slalom victory Sunday and tied the record for World Cup wins in a single discipline.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
