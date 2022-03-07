The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2022 on March 21, 23, 24, and 29.
The hearings will include results of Vermont’s 2021 deer seasons and prospects for deer hunting next fall as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd.
The Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2022 Moose Harvest Recommendation can be seen by going to the “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page.
The hearings will also include a review of the proposed 2022 moose hunting seasons and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2022.
The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:
March 21 – Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers St, Barre, VT 05641;
March 23 – Kehoe Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pines Rd, Castleton, VT 05735; March 24 — Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Rd, Orleans, VT 05860.
The hearing on March 29 will be online. The link can also be accessed, on the day of the hearing, through the Upcoming Events calendar on the department’s Homepage, vtfishandwildlife.com. People using the mobile version will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the calendar.
You can call in at +1 802-828-7667,904108179#. Phone Conference ID: 904 108 179#.
Vermont Trout Unlimited Will Teen Fly Fishing Camp Returns To Jackson’s Lodge
Vermont Trout Unlimited will hold the tenth anniversary of fly fishing camp for Vermont teens ages 13 to 16 at Jackson’s Lodge in Canaan, Vermont.
Teens interested in either learning the art of fly-fishing or improving their basic skill level along side some of Vermont’s most accomplished fly anglers, are invited to apply. The 2022 camp is scheduled for Sunday, June 19 through Thursday, June 23.
Participants in the 5 day/4 night comprehensive program will learn and practice casting, basic fly tying, knot craft, insect identification and imitation (entomology), fish identification and behavior (ichthyology) safe wading techniques, angling ethics and cold water conservation. Campers will hone their skills on local lakes, ponds and streams, including the Connecticut River.
Jackson’s Lodge, www.JacksonsLodgeVT.net, is located in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom on Wallace Pond and is a short five-minute drive from the Connecticut River.
Prospective campers are encouraged to apply no later than April 15, to secure a spot for this year’s program. The cost for the 5-day camp is $450. Scholarships may be available on an “as-needed” basis.
Trout Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has dedicated over 50 years to the conservation, protection and restoration of North America’s cold-water fisheries and watersheds.
For complete information about the TU Fly Fishing Camp, an application form, and many videos of the camp, go to www.vermonttroutcamp.com or e-mail Kurt Budliger, camp director, at vermonttroutcamp@gmail.com.
River Flowers Brings Back Memories And Makes Me Dream
Bob Romano’s latest book, River Flowers, is an enjoyable collection of short stories. The subtitle, “Tall Tales About Wild Fish, The Places They’re Found, And The Men And Women Who Seek Them Out,” pretty much describes what you will find when you read it.
I have previously written about some of his earlier books such as West of Rangeley, North of Easie, The River King, and Brook Trout Blues. They are stories about fishing in the area around Rangeley, Maine and northern Coos County in New Hampshire.
River Flowers has several stories about the region and the people who call it home, but also has pieces about fishing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania near where Romano grew up and still lives.
I first met Bob Romano many years ago at a fly fishing show in Massachusetts where he was promoting his first book. We struck up a conversation that has continued all these years as we both share a love of the Rangeley region he writes about.
Bob and his wife, Trish have owned a camp on the upper east side of Aziscohoos Lake for nearly four decades where they have spent years exploring the region in search of trout and salmon, becoming well versed in the history, geography and lore of that special area so many of us have fished and hunted for years.
As I said earlier, I enjoyed the short stories and found that each created a vision in my mind of the people and places he was describing. Although he clearly states he is writing fiction and has changed the names of most places, it is fun to imagine where he sets each of the stories.
The book is beautifully illustrated by Bob and Trish’s daughter Emily Rose Romano.
River Flowers is published by West River Media and is available from Amazon. For an autographed copy email, magalloway@mac.com.
You can see more of Romano’s work at his website, forgottentrout.com.
Bits and Pieces
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13.
In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a hybrid public hearing on Striped Bass Amendment 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. For those wishing to attend in-person, the event will be held at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.
To read the Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 visit http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AtlStripedBassDraftAm7forPublicComment_Feb2022.pdf.
Those wishing to join the virtual hearing should register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/6557659292797688075. Virtual attendees will not be able to provide public comment without registering before the hearing, but may attend in listen-only mode by calling 951-384-3421 and entering access code 269-324-049.
During Maine’s Free Fishing Weekend, February 19-20, 2022, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply on these days.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 11, 1992: “Ice jams in Montpelier, VT sent water levels up to 6 feet in the downtown area, and knocked out the iron railroad bridge.”
Parting Shots
As many of you know, Linda has been having problems with her eyesight for over a year now. Trying to get answers to the what and why has been frustrating.
She finally found an optometrist who thought he knew at least part of the problem but wanted to know more. He sent her to a specialist at DHMC where she spent six hours being tested a month ago.
That doc in turn sent her to another specialist in Manchester, NH where we went Thursday. After three hours of testing we left for home feeling like she will have some answers after one of the tests comes back in three weeks. We were both impressed with the doc who explained the many possibilities and answered all our questions.
The old saying, “Getting Old Is Not For Sissys” sure applies to Linda and me as well as several of our friends.
Since the start of the year we have both spent an inordinate amount of time seeing various doctors and undergoing procedures.
Linda turns 74 next month and I turn 76 later in the spring. As I have written before, you can call me old but just don’t say I am elderly.
Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore
