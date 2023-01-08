The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer.

The buck harvest will be close to 9,600, which will be up from 2021 (9,133) and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average (7,651). The archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will be the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.

