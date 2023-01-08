The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer.
The buck harvest will be close to 9,600, which will be up from 2021 (9,133) and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average (7,651). The archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will be the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.
“Hunting conditions were generally good in 2022,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s deer project leader. “Limited fall foods caused deer to move more and spend more time feeding in fields, which made it easier for hunters to locate them. Snow during much of the regular season in November also helped hunters locate and see deer.”
The 2022 White-tailed Deer Harvest Report with final numbers will be on Fish and Wildlife’s website in early March. Beginning in late March, the department will be holding informational hearings to share biological information and to listen to any information people wish to share.
Quebec Poultry Farms Hit Hard By Bird Flu
To date, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recorded 532,000 birds that have died or had to be culled due to exposure to the disease on 23 poultry farms in Quebec according to a report in the Montreal Gazette.
Last week I wrote about bird flu causing the destruction of flocks in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties. Now I learn that just north of the border there is a significant threat to domestic flocks.
“This is something we’ve never had before; it’s the highest-risk strain our farmers have ever faced,” said Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt, a professor at the Université de Montréal’s veterinary school who specializes in the control of infectious diseases. “Worldwide, it’s a pandemic really of highly pathogenic avian influenza. It’s in over 65 countries.”
In mid-April, Knowlton’s Brome Lake Ducks announced three of their 13 facilities had been hit. The company had to kill 150,000 birds and destroy 400,000 Pekin
Knowlton and Brome Lake are just a half hour drive north of the border at North Troy. It is the home of Louise Penny and the site of the fictional Three Pines. Linda and I visit often and Brome Lake Duck is always on the menu of area restaurants and fine dining establishments around North America and beyond.
Take Care On Ice
Ice fishing is great fun and a meal of fresh fish is delicious. However, falling through the ice or, worse yet, drowning is not something we need.
I know there is sufficient ice in some places, but open water or very thin ice in others. The warm weather and rain we have been experiencing has not been conducive to making good ice. Even where there is ice the water level has often risen making getting on and off a problem.
A week ago I saw several anglers fishing on the Connecticut near the Lunenburg/Guildhall line, a place many head for early ice. Just a short distance up river there was no ice and the river was wide open.
I have friends who have been skating on small ponds for a couple of weeks and others who have been ice fishing. Just be careful, check the depth of the ice and stay safe.
Both Vermont Fish and Wildlife and New Hampshire Fish and Game have issued warnings about the danger and I simply want to echo those warnings. I hate to loose a single reader.
Bits and Pieces
The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and
ponds, including Vermonters ’ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Wednesday February 8, 2023.
Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include streamside vegetation restoration, the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.
The grants were established by legislature and are funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
***
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is offering shooting range improvement grants to encourage upgrades of shooting ranges for enhanced safety and operation.
The Shooting Range Improvement Grant Program seeks grant applications from clubs and government agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges, including archery ranges. Grant applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on February 28.
Eligible projects include shooting range re-development, noise abatement structures, safety berms, shooting pads and stations, and the construction or improvement of access roads and parking lots. Grant money may also be used for lead mitigation, such as recycling, reducing range floor surface drainage, or liming range property.
Ranges that receive these grants must provide at least 20 hours of public use per month when in operation and be open at reasonable times for hunter education courses.
***
The NH Coverts Project is accepting applications from those interested in participating in the 2023 NH Coverts Project volunteer training program. This year’s training will take place over the course of four weeks, with one virtual session to be held on the evening of May 4, and three in-person field workshops to be held in Antrim on May 12, Milton Mills on May 19, and Walpole on May 26.
Since its beginning in 1995, the NH Coverts Project has trained over 500 volunteers in promoting wildlife conservation and forest stewardship throughout the state. Each year, 25 conservation-minded residents connect with a team of
natural resource professionals to learn more about wildlife and forest ecology, habitat management, land conservation, and effective outreach to share their new knowledge. There is a $50 registration fee, however program sponsors cover all other program costs. In exchange for the training, participants commit to volunteer at least 40 hours of their time during the coming year to educate and motivate others to become stewards of the state’s wildlife and forest resources.
To apply for this year’s NH Coverts Project training, download, complete, and submit the 2023 NH Coverts Project Application at nhcoverts.org. The deadline for applications is March 1. For more information, visit the project website at nhcoverts.org or contact Project Coordinator Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.
Parting Shots
We all owe John and Barbara Matsinger for their most generous gift creating the 500-plus acre Fairbanks Museum Nature Preserve at Matsinger Forest in Danville.
The Matsingers have long wanted to leave a legacy for all to experience and appreciate environmental education, forest stewardship and community access. I remember visiting the property back in the early 90s with other members of the Fairbanks Museum Board and listening to their vision for the property. It was evident then as it is now that they care greatly about our natural environment.
***
Perhaps the most valuable result of education is the ability to educate yourself to do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not. This is the first lesson to be learned.
Thomas Henry Huxley
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
