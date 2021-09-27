You can expect to see camouflaged hunters heading to the Vermont woods Friday and for the next two weeks. Vermont’s archery deer hunting season is October 1 to November 12 and November 29 to December 15 this year.
A hunter may take up to four deer in Vermont’s two-part archery season if they do not shoot any deer in the other deer seasons. The purchase of an archery deer license and tag is required for each deer. No more than one of the deer taken during archery season may be a legal buck if no buck is taken in the other deer seasons. Antlerless deer hunting is allowed during archery season statewide this year.
In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length. In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.
Dead Creek Wildlife Day Is This Saturday
If you enjoy wildlife and will not be hunting Saturday you should consider attending the Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison, Vermont.
Activities at Dead Creek Wildlife Day are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. The event will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area on Route 17, west of Route 22A.
Early risers can begin the day with a bird banding demonstration at 7 a.m. Two large tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and a visit from Batwoman. The Dead Creek Visitor Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring displays about conservation and wildlife management in Vermont.
Live critters will be returning this year with a selection of snakes, turtles, raptors, and more that visitors can see up close and learn about their ecology. Also, back by popular demand is the rocket netting demonstration where you can learn about duck banding and the tools used to capture them. New this year is a presentation on the Eastern meadowlark and a walk to learn about bats and their habitats. Retriever dogs will be working in the area ponds, and all of the favorite nature walks will be happening. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.
The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and Otter Creek Audubon Society.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com and check under Watch Wildlife.
Collect Milkweed Pods To Help Monarchs
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension are asking New Hampshire residents for their donations of milkweed pods this autumn. The seeds, which will be collected throughout the state through October 30, will be sown along with other native varieties of perennials by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to create “conservation corridors” along Granite State highways that will be planted to benefit pollinators.
While milkweed serves as a food source for many other species of pollinators, it is the exclusive host plant on which Monarch butterflies lay their eggs, and on which caterpillars feed. The decline of milkweed across the U.S. has contributed to an 80% reduction in the eastern Monarch butterfly population over the last 20 years. State and federal agencies, conservation organizations, and others are working diligently to increase the volume of milkweed on the landscape, and individuals can help by contributing to this important resource collection effort.
Common milkweed seed pods should be collected when they are dry and grey or brown in color. They should be stored in a paper bag, labeled with their collection date and county of origin, and kept in a cool and dry place until they can be delivered to a participating collection site. It is important for participants to leave some pods on each plant to also allow for natural dispersal and localized reseeding.
For more information on best practices for collecting milkweed pods and a list of collection locations, visit extension.unh.edu/milkweed. New Hampshire is one of many states across the butterfly’s range to include the Monarch in their state Wildlife Action Plan as a species of greatest conservation need. Conservation actions to help eastern Monarchs include planting milkweed, protecting their overwintering areas, and continuing monitoring and research of the species throughout its life cycle.
People or organizations with questions about how to participate in this new statewide initiative should contact Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327 for more information.
Bits and Pieces
Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer they harvest this fall online through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Turkeys may be reported online or in-person at a regional big game reporting station.
Deer may be reported online or in-person during the archery and muzzleloader seasons, but deer must be reported in-person during the youth and novice weekend on October 23-24 and during the regular deer season on November 13-28 season. This in-person reporting requirement allows biologists to collect important information from deer during these seasons.
Bears must be reported in-person at a regional big game reporting station. The hunter must also submit a premolar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population. Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game reporting stations.
Hunters are required to report deer, bear and wild turkeys they harvest during the hunting seasons within 48 hours. Deer and bear must be field-dressed prior to reporting, and a hunter must take a warden to the kill site of a deer or bear if requested by a warden.
The online reporting link for deer and turkey as well as a map and list of big game reporting stations is available under “Hunt” on the left side of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
***
Vermont Game Wardens are asking Vermonters with information about fish and wildlife crimes to submit them through the Operation Game Thief program.
Operation Game Thief is a joint nonprofit program sponsored by the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and administered by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The program provides a way for people to help protect the state’s fish and wildlife by reporting law violators at 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378). The toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to report violations. Rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
The more detail you can provide such as names and descriptions of perpetrators, and descriptions and plate numbers of vehicles the better the chance the violator can be apprehended.
“Poachers steal the opportunity for others to legally hunt and fish and may create an unfairly negative impression of hunting and fishing with the general public,” said Col. Jason Batchelder. “They may also target threatened, endangered, or nongame species. We appreciate this partnership with the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs to help us catch and prosecute poachers through Operation Game Thief.”
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold a public hearing Tuesday, October 5, on several changes to Vermont’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule on behalf of the Agency of Natural Resources. The in-person public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State Street, Montpelier. In addition to the hearing, public comments regarding the proposed changes can be emailed until October 13 to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
Information about proposed changes to 10 V.S.A. Appendix §10 Vermont’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule can be seen on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
***
The hunting season for ruffed grouse, New Hampshire’s most sought-after upland game bird, starts October 1 and runs through December 31. Woodcock season also opens October 1 and concludes November 14.
New Hampshire’s fall turkey hunting season opened on September 15 for archers, while the fall shotgun season runs October 11–17.
New Hampshire is participating in a regional effort to document the levels of West Nile virus present in wild turkeys this year. New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking willing hunters to collect blood samples from their harvested turkeys this fall. Those interested in participating should contact the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 4 office by calling 603-352-9669 to request that a sampling kit be mailed to them.
Declining population trends in ruffed grouse across their eastern range has led numerous state wildlife agencies to initiate research to assess the effect of West Nile virus on this species. Preliminary results suggest ruffed grouse are highly susceptible to West Nile virus, however the effects of the virus on wild turkeys remains unknown. While the turkey population in New Hampshire remains stable, data collected through this effort will help to further wild turkey management efforts on a broader, regional level. All hunters who are passionate about the long-term health of the Granite State’s eastern wild turkey population are encouraged to participate this year during the fall turkey seasons. Collected blood samples will be supplied to the Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study Project for testing. To learn more visit the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac the September Records and Averages
Warmest: 67.9°F in 1961 Coldest: 54.2°F in 1950
Wettest: 8.59 inches in 1999 Driest: 0.68 inches in 1908
Parting Shots
Linda and I enjoyed seeing Always Patsy Cline at the Weathervane. It was lively, funny and moving. From the reactions of the crowd, I think they agreed.
Louise, Patsy’s close friend and confidant, often left the stage to engage the audience up close. One of those times she asked me to dance with her in the center aisle. It was fun even if I am a horrible dancer.
Readers of my column from Lancaster and Guildhall asked me if I would write about it so I guess I can’t avoid being honest. It was me.
***
I enjoy fall as the cooler temperatures make working in the woods and hiking in the mountains more comfortable. However, I miss summer, cooling off in the pond with Oak, the longer days allowing for working outside after dinner and the absence of many colorful songbirds. I love watching hummingbirds at the feeder outside the kitchen window and the one that hangs by the picnic table at the pond. They area amazing little birds whom I find enthralling.
***
Although fall arrived last Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. it did not feel like it. Thursday, the first full day of fall set records, surpassing 80 in some parts. It was 65 at 6 a.m. here and reached the mid 70s in the afternoon. Friday morning at 6 it was 68 and stayed in that range for most of the day.
It was humid both days, made even more so on Friday by the heavy rains that fell.
I suspect by the time you read this more seasonal temperatures will have arrived.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.