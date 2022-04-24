The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has released the Vermont Master
The Vermont Master Angler Program recognizes the achievements of anglers who catch trophy-sized fish from Vermont waters and celebrates the clean water and healthy habitats that allow these fish to survive and grow to exceptional sizes.
The Vermont Master Angler program is a length-based program that sets “trophy sized” benchmarks for 33 eligible fish species. While these trophy-sized fish are a challenge to catch, they are attainable for anglers that develop the necessary knowledge and skills.
Anglers catching a fish exceeding the minimum qualifying length in any of the 33 species categories can receive a certificate commemorating their catch. Their names and catches are also included in the Vermont Master Angler Annual Report posted annually on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. Anglers demonstrating the skill necessary to catch multiple species that all exceed the minimum qualifying lengths in the same calendar year are recognized as “Vermont Master Anglers” and receive a unique one-of-a-kind lapel pin at the end of the year. To qualify for the annual Vermont Master Angler Pin, an angler must submit qualifying entries for five or more species within a calendar year.
2021 was another record year for the program, with 1,169 entries approved, 332 of which were from youth anglers. There were also 73 Vermont Master Angler award recipients in 2021, 17 of which were youth anglers. Youth anglers have a slightly lower minimum qualifying length for each species.
“We were surprised to see another record year for the program in 2021, especially since we set a record the previous year too,” said state fisheries biologist Shawn Good. “I’m hoping it’s because Vermonters who discovered fishing and the Master Angler Program during the 2020 Covid pandemic continued fishing and enjoying the program in 2021.
Good says that the program provides the department with information on big fish throughout the state and helps promote the many diverse fishing opportunities that Vermont has to offer.
“One of the best things about this program is that it provides some families with a little extra incentive to get outside and enjoy some quality time together on the water.”
The 2021 Vermont Master Angler Program Annual Report is on Fish and Wildlife’s website at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-
Bits and Pieces
Shooting hours during Vermont’s May 1-31 turkey season are one half hour before sunrise to 12:00 Noon, and two bearded turkeys may be taken.
A shotgun or archery equipment may be used to hunt turkeys. Shot size must be no larger than #2.
A successful hunter in Vermont’s spring turkey seasons must report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. This can be done at a local big game reporting station or online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The Vermont walleye fishing season opens on Saturday, May 7.
In the Northeast Kingdom, Salem Lake and Island Pond have walleye populations that are on the rebound thanks to stocking by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The Connecticut River, also offer quality walleye fishing.
Apply now for a New Hampshire moose hunting permit. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents. A total of 40 permits will be issued in this year’s lottery.
To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can complete your application online or print out a mail-in application. Applicants without internet access can call 603-271-2461 to request an application by mail.
Lottery applicants are encouraged to apply online and early, so there is less chance of submitting an incomplete application. Moose hunt lottery applications for 2022 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Time on Friday, May 27, 2022.
You can fish in many of New Hampshire’s managed trout ponds starting on the fourth Saturday in April, and this year’s opening day was April 23. These waters include designated trout ponds, fly-fishing-only ponds, and ponds managed under the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wild Trout Program. The ponds managed under wild trout regulations are open only through Labor Day. Trout-managed waters offer anglers the chance to experience exciting fishing in some of the Granite State’s most scenic surroundings, and these waterbodies close on October 15.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will be hosting its “Fly-Fishing A-Z” workshop at two different locations this spring. These two-day programs are designed primarily for first-time fly anglers. The instruction will cover the basics of equipment, fly casting, stream ecology, knot tying, safety, and fish identification. The highlight of these events happens on Sunday when the group dons waders and gets onto the water at a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use.
Participants are required to attend both days of this no-cost program. All equipment is provided to participants. No fishing license is required to participate.
Register online to reserve your spot. The class is open to anyone age 13 or older. Participants age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Class space is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
This spring’s programs will be held at:
Concord Parks & Recreation, Concord, NH, Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is now open.
Coleman State Park, Stewartstown, NH, Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration opens on Friday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m.
To register visit https://nh-events-
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 28, 1987: “Late-season snowfall, burying the tulips under 8 inches of snow in West Burke, VT and 18 inches in Francestown, NH.”
Mark April Records and Averages
Warmest: 50.2°F/1921 Coldest: 35.5°F/1943
Wettest: 6.23”/2000 Snowiest: 21.1”/2007
Parting Shots
Spring is coming. Linda’s crocuses are in bloom and the lilacs and red maples are budded. The sugar maples will be soon.
Here in the woods, the grass is still brown but driving around the area I am seeing quite a bit of green.
Soon the leaves will pop and everywhere we look we will see the most vibrant greens that only last about a week, but remind of us why we live in this wonderful part of the world.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
