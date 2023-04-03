Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont’s Trout Fishing Season Opens Saturday

It is the day we have waited for all winter. The water will be high and cold and the fish lethargic but many of us will still be out giving it a try on Saturday, the opening of Vermont’s trout fishing season.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” said State Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good. “Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures. If you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you’ll have a good chance of catching a few fish, and enjoy a nice day outside.”
The key to success is fishing slow and deep. Good suggests spin-anglers should try nightcrawlers, egg imitations, or bright-colored spoons and spinners. Fly anglers may find success in the early season by drifting large, more visible flies such as wooly buggers, streamers, or San Juan worms along the bottom in slower pools and runs.
Anglers who practice fish and release don’t need to wait for opening day. Nearly all waterbodies are now open year-round to catch-and-release fishing for trout in Vermont. Check the 2023 Vermont Fishing Guide and Regulations which is available free from license agents, and it is on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at: https://www.eregulations.com/vermont/fishing/.
The department reminds anglers that in almost all cases regulations have been simplified. For any river, stream, lake, or pond not listed in the Index of Rivers and Streams or Index of Lakes and Ponds go to General Fishing Regulations on page 52.
The simplification of the regulations was long overdue. Over the years Vermont made it so you needed a lawyer or at least a warden available to tell you where, when and for what you could fish. Maine has been that way for years and I have always feared I would unknowingly violate some regulation.
Scholarship To Honor John Harrigan
The New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition is honoring my old friend John Harrigan with a scholarship through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The John Harrigan Memorial Scholarship Fund will be devoted to students seeking higher education in journalism or science with an emphasis on conservation.
Those wishing to contribute can go to: www.nhcf.org and click on “Give,” and type in his name. Donations may also be sent to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Vermont And New Hampshire Part Of Compact To Revoke Licenses
Don’t think you can violate fish and wildlife laws here, lose your Vermont or New Hampshire license and still be able to hunt and fish in other states. Likewise, if you lose your right to hunt and fish in another state, you will lose it in the twin states as well.
Vermont and New Hampshire are among 49 states belonging to the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact (IWVC), which recognizes fish and wildlife-related license suspensions of member states.
Any person whose license privileges are suspended in one compact member state will have his or her licenses suspended in all other compact member states. The IWVC assures that in participating states, nonresident violators will receive the same treatment as resident violators.
A violator who fails to comply with the terms of a citation issued in a participating state also faces the possibility of suspension of their wildlife license privileges in the other member states until the terms of the citation are met. The goal of the IWVC is to improve enforcement of hunting, fishing and trapping laws through the cooperation of law enforcement units in member states.
I contacted Vermont Fish and Wildlife Col. Justin Stedman to ask which state was not a party to the IWVC. He said, “Massachusetts is in the compact as of the 15th of March, leaving just Hawaii that is still in the process.”
That is good news for sportsmen and for the natural resources.
Bits and Pieces
April 1 was the official start of the open-water fishing season on New Hampshire’s large lakes, which are managed for landlocked salmon, including Big Squam Lake, Lake Sunapee, and Lake Winnipesaukee. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also manages 11 other waterbodies for landlocked salmon, including Big Dan Hole Pond, First and Second Connecticut, Conway, Francis, Merrymeeting, Newfound, Ossipee, and Winnisquam Lakes.
I try to make the opening day most years, often heading to the causeway to Governor’s Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. This year neither the weather nor my schedule cooperated so I may wait for warmer weather and more open water.
***
Maggie Slepian writes in trail runner, “I grew up hiking in the White Mountains. But I never fully appreciated them until I moved away.”
She explained that she climbed a handful of the iconic New Hampshire 4,000-footers in high school, then more avidly in college.
“The mountains became a fixation, and I wanted more of them. I was captivated by images of the west’s immense summits, so a week after graduating, I packed my car and drove across the country to find them, working for minimum wage in Yellowstone National Park and spending my free time hiking.”
She added “I’d spent the last two years traversing 20-mile ridgelines, cresting high-elevation passes, and bagging 12,000-foot peaks. While the mountains were higher out west, I’d been surprised to discover the trails were often easier. After adapting to the elevation, I found I could cruise along miles of ergonomic, inviting switchbacks at 9,000 feet with more ease than navigating the jumbled rockfalls of New Hampshire trails. In the White Mountains, the trails almost dared you to hike them. If you wanted to reach the summit, you understood there would be no switchbacks and only rare instances of dirt tread.
“I still live out west, and I do most of my backpacking and peak-bagging in the Northern Rockies. But there’s part of me that remains in the tree-covered notches and ruthlessly steep trails of the northeast.”
You can read the whole piece at: https://www.trailrunnermag.com/people/culture-people/the-east-has-my-heart/?mc_cid=339f7b57f0&mc_eid=76a5a2fa20.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 5, 1995: “April? The beginning of a cold spring noted thermometers at –2°F in Jay, VT, and –3°F at First Connecticut Lake, NH.”
April 7, 1982: “Record cold followed a late-season blizzard; thermometers fell to 3 degrees in South Lincoln and Cornwall, 2 degrees in Northfield, and 1 in Rochester.”
Parting Shots
I heard from Keith Greenwood, St. Johnsbury Academy class of 78 and a former student of mine. He pointed out an error in the heading for last week’s column, Bears Are Out, Remove The Food That Temps Them. He wrote, “I believe that the correct wording is ‘tempts.’”
Of course he is correct. As a former English teacher I know better, but it got by me. Thanks Keith for being a critical reader.
***
Last Wednesday Oak and I went to check out the snow depths on the east side of Mt. Moosilauke. Most years the last time I ski is on the Merrill Loop Trail to the north and east of Dartmouth College’s Ravine Lodge.
There will be snow there when the ground is bare elsewhere and thus the last place to cross county ski. I found three to four feet of snow as I snowshoed up along the Baker River, but water was flowing in some places making for deep gaps that are difficult to cross.
We will have to see what happens in the next couple of weeks.
***
April 5, 1988, this column first appeared in the Caledonian-Record and has done so every week for the past 35 years thanks to the support of you the readers.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
