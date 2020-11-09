Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont’s Unofficial Holiday Weekend Starts Saturday

The traditional rifle deer season starts Saturday and long before daylight blaze orange clad men and women will be seen in diners and minimarts as they get ready to be in the woods by daylight. Throughout the region long vacant camps are occupied and smoke is rising from the chimneys as hearty breakfasts are being eaten by family and friends.
Vermont’s 16 day season is November 14-29. It is a buck only season and the definition of a legal buck depends on the Wildlife Management Unit. A map of the WMUs is on pages 22 and 23 of the 2020 VERMONT HUNTING & TRAPPING GUIDE available from license agents statewide.
In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length.
In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.
“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in the southwestern and northwestern regions of the state,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer, but often larger, deer.”
Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s very good hunting season safety record.
A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. Unlike humans, deer do not have multiple color receptors in their eyes. They can see color, but their spectrum is limited. This means deer must rely heavily on their ability to detect movement over the ability to interpret color variations and patterns.
Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer. Obtain a tooth envelope from your regular reporting agent. Remove one of the middle incisor teeth, being careful to include the root. Place the tooth in the envelope and give it to the reporting agent.
New Hampshire’s Deer Season Opens Wednesday
The Granite State archery season for deer has been open since September 15 and the muzzleloader season since October 31. However, the most anticipated firearms season opens this Wednesday, November 11. That is Veteran’s day.
Hunters need to be sure they know what Wildlife Management Unit they are hunting in as the rules are different for each. Opening day any deer my be legally taken in most WMUs but not all and the number of days any deer is allowed varies from none to nine days.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is proposing to simplify fishing regulations to make them easier to understand and would like your input at virtual public meetings on November 10 and 18.
Hackers caused the cancelation of the meetings scheduled for last month. Let’s hope the IT people have figured out how to prevent that from happening again.
Commissioner Louis Porter is a proponent of simplifying the regulations to make them easier for anglers to understand and help prevent innocent mistakes leading to violations. I previously wrote about how strongly I feel about the need to do so.
A big bonus for many anglers is that most Vermont waters would be open for fishing at any time of year with artificial lures or flies if they practice catch-and-release, while a few seasonally closed waters or areas with special regulations would remain closed.
A presentation will be given at each meeting followed by a question and answer period. The presentation and additional information is also available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fishing-regulation-simplification for anglers to review if they are unable to attend one of the meetings.
Go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 or Wednesday, November 18 to join one of the meetings via Microsoft Teams.
The department is collecting comments on the proposal through November 30 by email: ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov or regular mail: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, ATTN: Fishing Regulation Comments, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-3702.
***
To help fuel curiosity about the wildlife and wild places of the Granite State, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers a diversity of educational resources to connect youth of different ages with their natural environment, including their backyards.
Wild Times for Kids engages younger students with the natural world through fascinating stories, images, and games that introduce them to ecological concepts and scientific information. Explore the latest issue for your class or home-learning environment by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/pubs/documents/wt-herps.pdf. For details on ordering classroom quantities, email information@wildlife.nh.gov.
The New Hampshire Wildlife Journal features stories and columns that connect the reader with New Hampshire’s diverse wildlife resources and opportunities to explore the Granite State’s natural environment and sporting heritage. Ideal for middle and high school students, the magazine is published 6 times annually by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and contains no commercial advertising. Visit www.wildnh.com.
Schoolyard Action Grants from the New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants are available for schools with students from pre-K through grade 12 to help fund nature-based projects. The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants includes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service New England Field Office, NH Project Learning Tree, the NH Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Audubon.
The partnership was created to make it easier for school staff to apply for grants to enhance their schoolyards. Now a common grant application works for all four of the partner organizations and streamlines the application process. Connections to curriculum, more information about the grant program, and the grant application can be found by visiting https://wildlife.state.nh.us/education/grants.html.
Focused TedEd Lessons, which are pre-produced New Hampshire wildlife-dedicated modules for instructors to include in their virtual or in-person classrooms, have been created to help teachers incorporate Granite State animals into their curriculum and are available at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/education/wildlife.html.
To learn more about any of these and other educational programs visit www.wildnh.com/education.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 10, 1991: “An early shot of arctic air dropped readings into the single numbers; 4 degrees at First Connecticut Lake, NH.”
Parting Shots
All I can say is wow! It was 73 Friday afternoon at our house and in the high 60s Saturday and Sunday. Those frigid days we had a while ago have been replaced by September like temperatures since Thursday. It is predicted that we will see temperatures in the 60s through Tuesday.
I managed to get in the woods with my crossbow the hour before dark Friday. It was the first time since the season opened October 1. Both Saturday and Sunday were spent at the Fire Academy in Pittsford training with the state hazmat team so no hunting then.
Remember when the snow came early last week while we still had lawns to rake and other chores to get done. Now we have no excuses.
Those of us who are deer hunters can head to the woods without feeling guilty about what fall chores we did not get done.
Good luck to all you hunters out there. Be safe, respect the landowners and remember you don’t have to get a deer to have a successful hunt.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
