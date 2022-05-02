Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont To Hold Public Hearings On Recommendations For Deer Seasons

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two more public hearings on May 10 and 12 to solicit input on deer and the department’s 2022 antler less harvest and youth season recommendations.
The hearings are scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 10 – Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Rd, Westminster, VT 05158
Thursday, May 12 – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept., 111 West St, Essex Junction, VT 05452
“In recent years, the department has successfully reduced deer numbers in many parts of Vermont to bring populations into balance with their habitat,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the 2022 recommendation aims to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in five wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives, and increased antlerless harvests are recommended in those areas to reduce deer numbers.
The department’s 2022 Antlerless Harvest and Youth Season Recommendation is available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals with a telephone message by calling 802-828-7498 or by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments must be received by May 14.
Help Get Conservation Camps Ready And Have Fun At The Same Time
You can volunteer for the whole weekend or a few hours, whatever works for you. Satisfaction is guaranteed as your efforts will help youth have an enjoyable and educational experience with a week at one of Vermont’s Conservation Camps.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to join them to get the camps ready for the 2022 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe workcation weekend will be May 14-15 and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 21-22.
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to; one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.
The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton.
Help is needed with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.
For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov and 802-249-4199.
Vermont’s conservation camp program is unique because it is sponsored and directed by the Fish and Wildlife Department professionals who conserve Vermont’s fish and wildlife species. Working biologists, foresters, wardens, and conservation educators teach young people about their role with Vermont’s forests, wetlands, wildlife, and fish through interactive activities.
The camp program is sponsored in part through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
Volunteer if you can and enjoy meeting new people and working for conservation and our youth.
Turkey Hunters Should Think Safety
With turkey hunting season open in both Vermont and New Hampshire it is worth reminding hunters of a few safety tips.
Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it. Look for a beard as only turkeys with beards are legal during the spring season.
Never stalk a gobbling turkey. Your chances of getting close are poor, and you may be sneaking up on another hunter.
Avoid red, white, blue, or black in clothing and equipment. A tom turkey’s head has similar colors.
Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle.
Always sit with your back against a tree trunk, big log or a boulder that is wider than your body. This protects you from being accidentally struck by pellets fired from behind you.
Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. This prevents you from being directly in the line of fire should another hunter mistakenly shoot at your decoy.
Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. Take it off when you are in position.
Bits and Pieces
Registration is now open for a day of shoreline spin fishing with New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman program. The day-long course takes place on Saturday, June 11, in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. The cost for the workshop is $80, which includes instruction and equipment.
Register online now at www.nhbow.com. Registration is first-come, first-served, and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.
***
The Granite State’s spring turkey hunting season opened on May 1 and runs through May 31. The tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license must be affixed to the bird immediately upon harvesting, and the first harvested bird must be legally registered prior to harvesting a second bird in those Wildlife Management Units where two spring birds are permitted. All harvested birds must be registered within 24 hours either at a check station or online.
For a current list of registration stations in New Hampshire visit: https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html.
Online Registration: Birds can also be conveniently registered online within 24 hours of taking via the NHFG website at www.wildnh.com.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 6, 2011: “Tremendous snow melt and spring rains pushed Lake Champlain to its highest level since records began in the 1820s. The lake was 3.27 feet above flood stage, resulting in $30 million in damage to lake shore properties.”
Mark also tells us that on May 8, 1966: “A three-day spell of snow amounted to 4 and a half inches in Hanover, NH, nearly 6 inches in Newport, VT, and a whopping 11 inches in Peru, VT.”
Two years ago on May 9, 2020 you may remember: “Several inches of snow blanketed much of the region; 7” in Concord, VT, 8” in Whitefield, NH, and 10” in Sugar Hill, NH.”
Parting Shots
I had open heart surgery at DHMC Friday morning. I was told I would be at DHMC four nights if all went well. Thus I should be home by the time you read this on Tuesday.
My chemo that was scheduled for last Friday was delayed.
I am confident I will beat the heart problem and the cancer.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
