The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is stocking a new strain of rainbow trout this spring and is asking for help from anglers to evaluate its performance.
Between this spring and the fall of 2024 the, Vermont Fish and Wildlife will be stocking a new genetic strain of rainbow trout in 11 waterbodies alongside the traditional strain to evaluate differences in performance.
“Vermont stocks about 115,000 rainbow trout annually into inland rivers and lakes to provide recreational fishing opportunities for the public,” said State Fisheries Biologist Lee Simard. “We are evaluating the new Eagle Lake strain of rainbow trout against our traditionally stocked Erwin-Arlee strain to ensure we are providing the highest quality fishery possible with these stocked trout. The Eagle Lake strain is currently stocked in many states including Maine and Michigan and could be a great fit for Vermont as well.”
The two strains are the same species, but genetic differences can impact their behavior and performance. Both strains will be stocked side-by-side and will be compared based on their catchability, survivability and growth to see if the Eagle Lake Strain performs better after stocking.
The two strains look very similar but can be identified by a clipped ventral fin, the paired fins found on the underside of the fish about halfway along its body. A missing left fin indicates the new Eagle Lake strain while a missing right fin indicates the Erwin-Arlee strain.
The waters in this area to receive the Eagle Lake strain are Echo Lake in Charleston, Bald Hill Pond in Westmore, Crystal Lake in Barton, the Passumpsic River in Lyndon, St. Johnsbury and Barnet and the Ottauquechee River in Bridgewater and Woodstock.
“To help us evaluate the new Eagle Lake strain, we are asking anglers to report to us the rainbow trout they catch from the waterbodies included in this evaluation,” said Simard. “Take a picture of the trout that clearly shows the missing fin. Then submit that picture and catch report on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website or by using the Vermont Outdoors app on your smartphone. The data submitted by anglers will directly influence our management of stocked rainbow trout in Vermont.”
The two strains will be stocked each spring through 2024. A final decision about which strain will continue to be stocked in Vermont will be made by 2025.
Additional information and a complete list of the waterbodies included in the evaluation can be found on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website https://vtfishandwildlife.com/rainbow-trout-strain-evaluation.
Bits and Pieces
Every year I say the same thing. Leave baby wildlife alone. Watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good and it is also against the law.
When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are in trouble or needing to be rescued. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Handling wildlife could also pose a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers.
***
Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website.
A total of 2,018 usable deer teeth were received from successful hunters in 2021. When added to the 1,076 deer examined by biologists during the youth and regular November seasons, the department was able to get accurate ages for 3,094 deer.
“We are thankful to the thousands of hunters who supported our deer management efforts by providing us with a tooth from their deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “This age information helps us estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer. It is also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population and buck age structure.”
The oldest deer taken was a 16-year-old doe shot in Fairfax. The oldest buck was 11 years old and was taken in Sunderland.
***
Looking for a short guided hike with a naturalist, then Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park in Cornish is the place to be this Saturday from 10-12.
National Park Service Science Communication Specialist Ed Sharron will lead the walk. Ed will help identify the many wildflowers and birds that are common this time of year.
All ages are welcome! Registration is required. Come dressed appropriately for outdoor activity. Workshop is co-sponsored by Vermont Coverts and the Vermont Woodlands Association. To register or learn more, email or call Joey Sullivan, joseph_sullivan@partner.nps.gov, 802-457-3368 ext. 218.
***
The Northeast Kingdom Skeet & Sporting Clays Club in Burke will be hosting its Annual Side X Side event Saturday, May 14.
I wrote about the event which features Edwardian England attire and some very old and valuable shotguns after Linda and I visited last year. It is ideal for spectators.
The Sporting course and 5-Stand will be open Friday from 12 - 5 for warm-ups.
A driven 5-Stand event will be held Saturday for those looking for some added shooting.
Contact Jack Dudley at 207-751-1233 or woodcockone@yahoo.com with any questions.
***
The Groveton Fish & Game Club invites shooters to the Spring Opener 100 Bird NSCA Registered Shoot on Sunday, May 22. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and shooting begins at 9 a.m. with a European Start.
For information call 603-631-7134 or email ajkachmarik@gmail.com.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2022-23 waterfowl hunting seasons after considering comments from the sporting community.
The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds in the daily bag. For season dates, bag limits, and a map of the waterfowl zones visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on May 11, 1945: “After record-setting heat in April, heavy snow in southern Vermont dropped 15 inches on Wilmington and Somerset, 13 inches in Cavendish, and 10 inches in Dorset.”
Mark reminds us that May 15-16 a total Lunar eclipse begins at 10:28 p.m., and is fully eclipsed from 11:29 p.m. until 12:53 a.m.
Parting Shots
Last week I wrote that I would be having open heart surgery at DHMC on Friday and was told I should be home by Tuesday.
Well I had a triple bypass but did not get to go home as planned. During the surgery my lung was injured and caused a leak. It was Friday before the drains in my chest were removed and the leak stopped so I could be released. Thus I spent eight days in the hospital, three more than planned.
I am home now waiting to resume my chemo and start rehab. I can not drive for a month so I will drive Linda crazy.
The nice warm weather over the weekend and even better weather predicted for this week leaves me frustrated. I want to be taking care of spring chores and working in the woods with my tractor and chainsaw, not sitting around the house. Not being able to lift more than five pounds adds to the frustration.
At least I can walk the network of woods roads that crisscross our lands and I am thankful for that. Walking to the pond to feed the fish accompanied by Linda and Oak is the highlight of each day.
***
We watched the 148th Kentucky Derby Saturday as we try to do every year. Were we glad we did not miss this one. What an upset victory for 80-1 long shot Rich Strike!
The horse was not even in the race until the day before when a horse was scratched and it was allowed to be the 20th horse in the large field.
Rich Strike was purchased at a claiming race for $30,000. Talk about coming from behind.
Sonny Leon, riding in his first Derby, showed he had what it takes in the signature race of the year.
What a feel-good race it was! The horse that had the worst odds of the field won the roses guided by a jockey who had never ridden in the Derby.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
