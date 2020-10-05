September 26 was National Public Lands Day and also the opening day of the Vermont Partridge and Snowshoe Hare hunting seasons. Fourteen volunteers, made up of members of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and the VT Fish & Wildlife Conservation Group, were not hunting, instead they were assisting staff of the Nulhegan Basin Division of the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge re-deck a bridge.
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers prioritizes access and opportunity to public land, with a focus on the organization’s mission to ensure North America’s outdoor heritage of hunting and fishing in a natural setting, through education and work on behalf of wild public lands and waters.
The volunteers came from around the state to work on the bridge project. They removed the old decking and laid down a new hemlock deck. The bridge serves as one of two major access points to the 41 square-mile National Wildlife Refuge.
Matthew Breton of Charleston is a board member of the New England Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and President of the Vermont F&W Conservation Group. He was on of the volunteers and said, “The effort by these hunters also continues to signify a shift in perception of publicly-owned, federally-managed land in the region. The start of the Nulhegan Basin Division of the NWR, as part of the Champion land deal of the late 1990’s, was hotly contested. With traditional access provided by paper and timber companies for generations, the shift in management stung many folks, especially camp owners on leased land, who will see a sunset on their camp leases nearly three decades from now.”
Breton added, “The Kingdom Heritage Lands, as this area is now known, is made up of management by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and VT Department of Fish and Wildlife who manage the NWR and West Mountain WMA, respectively. Additionally, Weyerhaeuser is among several timber companies in the area who have easements for access that own and manage the working forests that surround the public land, creating a wide variety of important habitats. This arrangement allows for continued hunting and fishing access across a large chunk of the Northeast Kingdom, among many other uses such as wildlife watching, snowmobiling, and hiking.”
The bridge work is one more example of hunters working to support conservation and wildlife management that benefits all, not just hunters.
Roadwork To Take Place On NEK WMAs
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be completing several road improvement projects on Wenlock WMA, West Mountain WMA, and Bill Sladyk WMA in the Northeast Kingdom from now through mid-December.
“We recognize that this is an unfavorable time of year to conduct this work, which could interfere with hunting access and other activities on these lands,” said Wildlife Biologist Paul Hamelin. “But, in order to take advantage of unanticipated federal funding which became available in recent months and must be used by the end of the year, the projects must be conducted during this period. Most roads will remain open during construction, but drivers should use caution, and travel may be delayed at times.”
Roadside brush clearing will take place on the section within 1 mile of the railroad tracks on Hurricane Brook Road in Bill Sladyk WMA through October 9.
Ditching, culvert installation and replacement, and gravel application will be implemented from the railroad tracks for approximately 1 mile northward through December 11. There will be one or two days during which the Hurricane Brook Road will be closed. Signage with closure dates will be posted on the road near the junction with VT Route 114.
Information about these road construction activities will also be posted on www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Holland Pond’s North Shore Road will have gravel applied from the junction of North Shore Road to the north parking area through December 11.
Work in West Mountain WMA and Wenlock WMA has started and will continue through the month. Roadside clearing has begun in the Dennis Pond and Wheeler Pond section of the WMA, and will continue through October on Paul Stream-South America Pond Road, West Mountain Pond Road, and Paul Stream Pond Road. Road resurfacing is also in progress in the area of Paul Stream Road, West Mountain Pond Road, and Paul Stream Pond Road. Additional road surfacing may have started by the time you read this in the areas of Dennis Pond, Wheeler Pond and South America Pond Road.
Although the access projects may cause short term inconvenience or disruption for some activities this fall, the long term benefits of improved road access, parking and maintaining safe infrastructure using this unprecedented funding will benefit all who enjoy these WMAs for many years into the future.
Vermont May Simplify Fishing Rules
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is proposing to simplify fishing regulations to make them easier to understand and would like your input at virtual public meetings on October 13 and 14.
“We want to have fishing regulations that are easier to comprehend for new anglers and those who would like to fish in unfamiliar lakes or streams,” said Commissioner Louis Porter. “Vermont’s fishing regulations have become increasingly complex over the years, and we believe they can be simpler and still protect our fish populations while encouraging people to enjoy Vermont’s wealth of fishing opportunities.”
“Some regulations are proposed to be eliminated while others would be consolidated. In some cases, for example, length limits and daily creel limits could be standardized for a species in most waters.”
“Simplifying the regulations would also make it possible to improve the annual Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations we provide to anglers,” Porter added.
I have long decried the ever more complicated fishing regulations. At times it was difficult to be sure you were fishing a body of water legally. I have longed to return to the days when the Digest was a simple, easy to understand pocket guide. For years I complained about Maine’s complicated fishing regulations. I often joked that before fishing in Maine one needed to check with a lawyer and the local warden. Unfortunately Vermont soon caught up with Maine.
The book currently has 11 different regulation tables, while a revised version is proposed to have only three. A reduction in the number of waters with special regulations would shorten the Index of Rivers and Streams and Index of Lakes and Ponds sections.
Anglers would also be able to fish most Vermont waters at any time of year with artificial lures or flies if they practice catch-and-release, while a few seasonally closed waters or areas with special regulations would remain closed.
The department will hold two online public informational meetings to introduce its proposed changes. A presentation will be given at each meeting followed by a question and answer period. The presentation and additional information will also be available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fishing-regulation-simplification for anglers to review if they are unable to attend one of the meetings.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife will hold its public meetings by Zoom on October 13 and October 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Join a meeting by computer or smartphone at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87534865303. Meeting ID: 875 3486 5303
Join a meeting by telephone by calling 929-436-2866. Meeting ID: 875 3486 5303
The department will be collecting comments on the proposal through November 18 by: Email: ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov or U.S. mail: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, ATTN: Fishing Regulation Comments, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-3702.
These informational meetings are not part of the formal Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board rule making process and will help guide the creation of a formal regulation proposal which will start the rule making process in 2021. Formal public hearings and additional opportunities for public input and comment will occur in 2021, giving residents and anglers a second opportunity to make their voices heard before any changes are made.
Bits and Pieces
You can report violations to New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Operation Game Thief online anytime at www.wildnh.com/ogt, or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-344-4262. Confidentiality is guaranteed and rewards are paid for tips that lead to arrest or citation.
The report violations to Vermont’s Operation Game Thief call 1-800-75ALERT, 1-800-752-5378. The toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to report violations. Rewards are paid for information leading to arrests. Reports can also be made online at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/contact/report-a-violation.
***
New Hampshire’s Hunt for the Hungry program is a way for hunters to share some of the bounty they harvest this fall. The New Hampshire Food Bank is collecting donations of processed deer and moose for distribution to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and group homes statewide.
Last year, the Hunt for the Hungry program took in over 2,000 pounds of donated deer and moose meat for distribution to those in need.
To learn how to donate game, and for packaging instructions, call the New Hampshire Food Bank at 603-669-9725. For more information on donating to the New Hampshire Food Bank, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.
The New Hampshire Food Bank is not equipped to accept donations of bear meat, fowl, or wild game birds such as duck, goose, turkey, or grouse.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on October 1 of last year: “Squalls swept through northern NY and VT, producing 2 inch hail in Massena, NY, and 1 to 3 inches of rain in the Northeast Kingdom; minor flooding on the Missisquoi and Passumpsic rivers.”
Mark also tells us that on October 10, 1804: “Famous Snow Hurricane; coastal storm dumped 3 feet of snow on the height of land between Bennington and Brattleboro.”
Parting Shots
At times it sounds like we live near a shooting range. Acorns hitting the metal roofs of the woodsheds and garages sound like rapid small arms fire. Any little breeze brings them plunging down to the various metal roofs around the house.
The loud pings or bangs continue throughout the day and into the night, occasionally waking us up.
A few days ago I was walking down one of our woods roads when a gust of wind hit just as I was walking under a big oak. Suddenly I was bombarded with acorns hitting my head and shoulders. It did’t take long for me to speed up to get from under the barrage.
***
I received a press release from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets promoting everything maple. I clicked on “Choose Your Maple Adventure Now!” and then “Nine Hidden Vermont Hikes To See Beautiful Fall Color.” The number 2 hike on the list is, “Mount Pisgah in Orleans, Vermont.”
I emailed Secretary Anson Tebbetts to ask him when Mount Pisgah moved west to Orleans. Perhaps Orleans (Barton) annexed Westmore and I missed it. I heard back from Anson and he said, he would contact tourism as he thought they put that element together.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
