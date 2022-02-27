Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Wasteful Packaging Causes Trash Problems

No wonder we have so much trash. Much of what we buy comes in packaging that far exceeds what is needed to protect the item.
An example of that excess is the package in which my Gillette Mach3 razor blades come. I purchase 20 blades at a time. They come in five small plastic holders, each of which holds four blades.
They could be securely contained in a package that was 3-1/4 x 8-1/2 x 1/2 inch for a total of a bit under 14 square inches.
They actually come in a ridiculously large hard plastic package shown in the photograph that is 12 x 10-1/2 x 1-1/2 inches for a total of 183.75 square inches.
The razor shown is a picture as there is no razor in the package, just the blades.
Vermont To Hold Waterfowl Hearings Next Week
Public hearings on the status of migratory game bird populations and proposed 2022 migratory game bird hunting seasons for the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10.
[Text Wrapping Break]The annual Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board hearings will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on March 9 and March 10. The March 10 hearing will also have a virtual component to allow for greater public access.
Wednesday, March 9, (in person only) Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area conference room, 966 Route 17 West, Addison, Vermont 05491.
Thursday, March 10, (in-person and virtual) Department of Fish and Wildlife, Essex Junction Regional Office, 111 West Street, Essex Junction.
The Micro Team link can also be accessed, on the day of hearing, through the Upcoming Events calendar on the department’s Homepage, vtfishandwildlife.com. People using the mobile version will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the calendar. Meeting ID: 538 304 90#, Dial-in Phone Number: 802 828 7667, Passcode: 53830490#.
[Text Wrapping Break]Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone. [Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]The proposed 2022 migratory bird hunting seasons are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. Comments may be provided until March 31 by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov or by calling and leaving a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife public comment voicemail at 802-828-7498.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on March 2, 1900: “End of the Century” storm piles up 21 inches in Burlington, 31 inches in Northfield, and 40 inches Woodstock and Derby, VT.
March 5, 1872: It was -10 degrees at 2 p.m. in Lunenburg, VT, accompanied by very strong winds.
March 8, 1913: It fell to -36 in Bloomfield, VT which is the coldest March temperature on record in Vermont.
Parting Shots
I was back in the hospital again Thursday through Saturday. This time it was not my colon cancer but my heart. I was in atrial fibrillation. They shocked my heart and got it back to the normal rhythm.
Now that I am back home I am feeling much better and anxious to get out on my skis.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
