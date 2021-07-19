Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: We Summit Jerimoth Hill, The Highest Point In R.I.

I like lists. They give me something to focus on. Lists such as of the fire towers in Vermont and New Hampshire and the four thousand footers in New Hampshire and Vermont all provide challenges and require goal setting.
Vermont’s 251 Club is a popular challenge and one Linda and I completed long ago having visited all 251 towns, grants and gores.
I completed New Hampshire’s 48 four thousand footers on July 6, 2003 when my hiking partner Don Kollisch and I summited Mount Isolation. I had been hiking in the Whites for decades but did not decide to make the effort to complete the list until I realized I only had a dozen or so left. For that effort I received a certificate from the Appalachian Mountain Club declaring me a member of the 4000-Footer Club Of The White Mountains.
I never had the time or the desire to hike the 2,193 mile length of the Appalachian Trail. However, Don and I have talked about becoming completers of Vermont’s Long Trail and perhaps we will by doing it in sections.
Likewise, I will never join the Highpointers Club, https://highpointers.org, by reaching the highest point in each of the 50 states.
However, I did think it would be nice to reach the highest point in each of the six New England states.
Maine - Katahdin, 5,270
New Hampsire - Washington, 6,288
Vermont - Mansfield, 4,395
Massachusetts - Mount Greylock, 3,489
Connecticut - Southern slope of Mount Frissell, 2,379
Rhode Island - Jerimoth Hill, 812
For that reason Linda and I drove to Foster, Rhode Island and Jerimoth Hill Saturday leaving just Massachusetts’ Mount Greylock left to complete the six.
I have twice driven up Greylock and climbed the Peace Tower that affords 360 degree views, each time saying I wanted to hike it. Don and I had planned to do that last summer but Covid intervened. We hope to hike it this summer and spend a night on top with our wives at the Bascomb Lodge.
Just in case you are wondering, the lowest of the 50 high points is Florida’s Britton Hill all of 345 feet above sea level. The highest is 20,310 Denali in Alaska. Linda and I were lucky to have flown around that massive peak on one of the few days each year its summit is not hidden in the clouds but I have no illusions that at my age I would ever be able to climb it.
We all have goals. Some more mundane than others and some very challenging. I have several all limited by time available. One of these days I will canoe the sections of the Connecticut River between Pittsburg and the Massachusetts border that I have not done and I hope Don and I complete the Long Trail.
It was a 402 mile trip from Bradford to reach Foster, Rhode Island and Jerimoth Hill and return. That is the hard part. The hike is not even a hike but a short walk. The summit, marked with with a federal geodetic survey marker, about 200 yards from the road via a wide flat trail.
Jerimoth Hill had once been the most restrictive state high point. The owner had kept it open to the public only five times a year. In some cases, he is alleged to have shot at people who tried to highpoint any other day. Highpointers would go to great lengths to sneak in, frequently late at night but were usually foiled by an alarm system that notified the owner of the land the trail crossed who became known as the “madman of Jerimoth Hill”.
Now the highpoint and the access road to it is owned by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s public lands and is open all the time. As Linda and I made the short walk to the high point, I thought about the tales of those thwarted from their goal by an angry old man who simply wanted his privacy.
Bits and Pieces
Newark residents Mike and Tonya Silva are dedicated tuna anglers who dock their boat in Gloucester, Massachusetts. They work at Hanafords in Bradford but head to the boat on their days off and out into the Atlantic in search of tuna.
The last week of June they connected and the result, after a seven hour fight, was an 850 pound tuna that was 108 inches long and a tail that was three feet wide.
***
Speaking of big fish, Ashley Wheeler of Lyndon boated a beautiful 31 inch 14 pound lake trout on Shadow Lake. She released it to grow even bigger.
***
The US Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center recently released a statement confirming the presence of sick or dying birds in groups of mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. No conclusive causes of either illness or death have been determined. State wildlife agencies are working collaboratively with diagnostic laboratories, federal agencies, and other partners to track reports of the disease and bird mortality.
So far no human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported.
No signs of this unknown illness have been detected in the region but residents are asked to take precautions to prevent it spreading in case it does appear. Birds congregating at bird feeders and bird baths can transmit diseases to one another.
It is recommended that people cease feeding birds until this wildlife morbidity/mortality event subsides. Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution, rinse with water, and allow to air-dry.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on, “July 21, 2011: 10 years ago, severe thunderstorms produced 2 inch diameter hail in Brookfield, VT, with damaging winds up to 90 mph. Other storms struck South Lincoln, Milton, and Essex, VT.”
Mark also tells us that on July 22, 1811: “Rapidly rising rivers near Middletown, VT from 12 to 15 inches of rain swept away buildings and bridges and mills; two lives were lost.”
Parting Shots
Friday Linda and I drove to Newport for a noon cruise aboard the Northern Star. It is billed as a scenic cruise but is much more as Executive Director Rick Desrochers narrates the two hour cruise describing the various sites along the lake and recounting the history of the lake and the region. Not only is the cruise enjoyable, it is educational.
Unlike the dinner cruise I wrote about last month, only snacks and beverages are provided. However, the bar is open with a full range of adult beverages for purchase.
Guests are encouraged to visit the large Pilot House to visit with the Captain as we did. That is a nice treat and is not allowed on any other cruise ship I have been on.
Many more theme cruises are in the works. Go to: http://northernstarcruises.com for a look at what is happening. You can call 802-487-0234 or email: NorthernStarCruise@gmail.com for reservations or information.
***
A quick trip down and back to Rhode Island Saturday as recounted in my lead story combined with trips Thursday and Friday made for over 800 miles of driving. It felt a bit like I was back driving tractor trailer and elicited fond memories.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore
