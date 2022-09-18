Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Wear Orange It Could Save Your Life
I love big old trees and we have a few on our property. Linda and Oak give perspective to this maple.

The shooting of a bear hunter in Huntington a week ago should never have happened had the shooter taken the time to positively identify his target. How one could mistake a man over six feet tall walking upright as a bear is beyond me. What I do know is had he worn a fluorescent hunter orange vest he might not have been shot.

Several studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.

