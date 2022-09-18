Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Wear Orange It Could Save Your Life

The shooting of a bear hunter in Huntington a week ago should never have happened had the shooter taken the time to positively identify his target. How one could mistake a man over six feet tall walking upright as a bear is beyond me. What I do know is had he worn a fluorescent hunter orange vest he might not have been shot.
Several studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.
You may not want to wear orange in your tree stand and likely not while in a blind hunting waterfowl or turkey but you should wear one going and coming. It might save your life.
Vermont and New Hampshire hunter safety personnel both urge the wearing of some fluorescent hunter orange.
Vermont Fish And Wildlife Urges Hunters To Watch For A Deadly Virus In Snowshoe Hare
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The department does not think this virus is present in Vermont at this time, but it is thought to be spreading eastward from the western United States. The virus does not affect other wildlife, humans or pets, except rabbits. It spreads through direct contact with infected rabbits or indirectly through contact with contaminated surfaces.
Sudden mortality in healthy rabbits occurs with this virus, and infected rabbits may be lethargic, reluctant to move, or have blood coming out of the nostrils or mouth.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife advises hunters not to take rabbits that appear sick.
“If you find a wild dead rabbit and it’s not obvious what killed it, please contact us,” said David Sausville with Fish and Wildlife.
“When hunters are field-dressing rabbits, wear disposable gloves, securely bag entrails and other remains, and dispose of them in the trash. Do not discard remains where other animals may have access to them.”
Similar to all wild game preparation, you should wear disposable gloves and refrain from eating, drinking and smoking while handling and cleaning game. Meat should be cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and all surfaces in contact with meat should be cleaned and disinfected.
For current information on Rabbit Hemmorhagic Disease, visit this website: tinyurl.com/2tax6ut4 .
Bits and Pieces
Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the August 3 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com to see if they won a permit.
Permit winners are listed in two categories: regular lottery winners and landowners. Landowners who apply for a landowner antlerless permit are prohibited by law from posting their land against hunting.
Permit recipients will need to reprint their licenses which have been reformatted to include their antlerless permits. Paper “post card” permits will not be sent in regular mail.
Antlerless permits were available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units and may be used during the muzzleloader seasons on October 27-30 (antlerless hunting by permit only) and December 3-11.
“In recent years, the department has successfully reduced deer numbers in many parts of Vermont to bring populations into balance with their habitat,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in five wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.”
***
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department welcomes certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered.
The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife in order to be certified and licensed to provide their services.
This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Those in this area include:
Mandi Harbec Orleans 802-323-3536
Mark Harbec Orleans 802-323-3536
Mike Harbec Orleans 802-754-6371 or 802-323-4456
Nick Smith Groton 802-584-3121
Scott Newell Groveton, NH 603-636-2264 or 603-631-0477
Riley Harrness Newbury 802-272-8955
Robert Arel Jr N Haverhill, NH 203-996-8851
***
Vermont’s hunting season for ruffed grouse or “partridge,” is this Saturday, September 24 - December 31 this year. The daily limit is 4 grouse with a possession limit of 8.
The Vermont woodcock hunting season is September 24 - November 7. The daily limit is 3 woodcock with a possession limit of 9.
All migratory game bird (woodcock, common snipe, ducks, and geese) hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (H.I.P.) in each state they hunt. You can register on Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website or call toll-free 1-877-306-7091.
***
New Hampshire’s archery deer season is now open. It opened last Wednesday and continues through December 15 in all of the state except WMU-A in the northern tip where it ends December 8.
Hunters must immediately tag their harvest and be prepared to register their deer within 24 hours at their nearest registration station.
For the most up-to-date list of registration stations in the Granite State, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that the Autumnal Equinox, the beginning of Fall, occurs Wednesday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m.
Parting Shots
I received an email from Tom Frizzell of Lemington with an interesting tale about Table Rock, the lead in last week’s column.
He wrote,”Enjoyed your piece on table rock. A fun fact is that my 2nd cousin Harry Hughes used to have the record for running from the hotel and climbing to the top. He did it in 21 minutes. It seems the Balsams help would have a contest each summer. This would have taken place in the late forties.”
Oh to be young and in great shape.
***
I told people I was being deported. No, immigration did not force me to leave the county, I was born here. What did happen was I had the port removed from my chest at DHMC Tuesday as I am thankfully done with chemo.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
