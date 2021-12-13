The wood for this winter was cut a year ago and is now in the two woodsheds, one for the stove in the cellar and the other for the stoves in the kitchen and living room. The trees I felled this summer were skidded to log landings and piled to await cutting and splitting for next year. So far all except about two cords have been cut up, split, piled and covered to await being moved to the woodsheds next fall.
Last Tuesday, Linda and I finished splitting the wood I had blocked up earlier in the fall and I put the splitter away for the winter. We burn 7-8 cords of wood a year so that means there is a lot of wood to split.
I used to spend countless hours swinging a maul and often using wedges to split wood. It was hard work and frequently there were blocks that I simply could not split no matter how hard I tried. Those were left in the woods.
About ten years ago I purchased a Toro wood splitter. Every year since I have asked myself why I waited so long to buy a mechanical splitter. It makes my wood splitting go so much faster and with a lot less effort. I once enjoyed swinging a maul but, at age 75, I don’t care if I ever do again.
Now that Linda is retired, she helps me by running the splitter and that cuts the time needed at least in half. The piston on the Toro covers 26 inches and most of our wood is 16-18 inches. When I operate the splitter alone, it retracts all the way while I am getting another block and then I have to slowly move it forward to start its work. With Linda operating, she stops the piston at the place it will be needed saving much time.
Thus I have learned that using a wood splitter is a two-person job if it is to be efficient.
I am not smarter than I was 50 years ago but have learned a few things from experience and try to work smarter rather than harder.
Bits and Pieces
Snowmobile safety education classes are now being scheduled in New Hampshire. To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class, which are taught by instructors and staff trained of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending a class should register soon by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education.html.
OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be taken online. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety information and the rules that apply to all trail riders. The cost for the virtual class is $34.50. Learn more by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/education-online.html.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold two biennial hearings in December, giving the general public an opportunity to offer input on any aspect of Department operations. The sessions will be held on Tuesday, December 28 at 6:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord and on Wednesday, December 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster.
Pursuant to RSA 206:11, biennial hearings are held in odd-numbered years to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on and suggest changes to fishing and hunting rules, wildlife management strategies, and other Fish and Game functions. Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, Executive Director Mason, and other Fish and Game staff will be present at the hearings to answer questions from the public.
The Department will not make any proposals for changes to hunting or fishing rules at the biennial hearings. Such changes will be handled as part of the game management rulemaking process scheduled to begin following the 2022 hunting seasons. Biennial hearings are broader in scope, allowing the public to comment on any aspect of the Department’s operations, without the urgency of specific species management proposals.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program has focused on turtles: wood, spotted, and Blanding’s. Newer to the program’s scope of work this year is the eastern box turtle. Turtle conservation plans include several proven strategies such as the restoration of key nesting areas, habitat protection, roadway mitigation projects, stream restoration, and improving population assessments in areas where these turtles have been reported. Habitat evaluations began this fall and will continue over the winter while turtles are hibernating.
The Nongame Program relies on private donations to fund its vital work, including conservation of turtle species. These donations will provide the necessary matching funds for a federal grant acquired by the Department. Give at www.nhfishandgame.com/Donations.aspx. Donations will help ensure that biologists have the resources they need beginning in the spring of 2022 to coordinate known population survey efforts and assess the habitat and health of these populations on both public and private lands.
***
A timber harvest project at the Sandbar Wildlife Management Area in Milton along Route 2 will begin soon to restore a unique and rare sandplain forest natural community that will benefit many wildlife and plant species, according to the Vermont Fish Department.
The goal is to restore the native pitch pine and oak habitat is the sandplain forest.
The timber harvest will remove red pine as well as the non-native black locust and Japanese Larch.
A prescribed burn to help establish pitch pine and oak is planned for red pine plantations on the area after logging is completed.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that December 16, 1835 was the: “Coldest daylight of the 19th century; midday readings included -16 in Brattleboro, -17 in Randolph, VT and Hanover, NH.”
He aslo reminds us that on December 18, 2000: Flood waters receding after 3 inches of rain and melting snow caused up to 3 million dollars of damage.”
Mark tells that this weekend, December 18-19: “The Full Cold Moon lights up the winter nights, the highest, longest-lasting Full Moon of the year, taking the path of the Summer Solstice Sun.”
***
Next Tuesday, December 21, the Winter Solstice marks the calendar arrival of winter at 10:59 a.m.
Parting Shots
Need a Christmas gift? My book, Four seasons in Vermont, can be purchased at area bookstores and sport shops or ordered online at www.bondcliff.com or at www.amazon.com.
A signed copy can be purchased by sending $17.95 to cover postage and handling to: Gary W Moore, Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
***
Another good gift is the just-published Vermont Almanac, Volume II available all around Vermont.
***
Wow! What weather we had over the weekend, heavy rain and high winds, leaving little snow in most places. It is certainly a difficult time for our ski areas.
Just be glad we are not in tornado alley. The devastation that the tornado left in Kentucky and neighboring stands is hard to fathom.
Give me a blizzard any time, even an ice storm but spare me the hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis and huge wildfires that other parts of this great county experience on a regular basis.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
