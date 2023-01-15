Speaker Jill Krowinski has reorganized the House committee structure and appointed members to the committees.
A big change is that the Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife has been dissolved.
The former Energy and Technology Committee was expanded to include “conservation and development, climate change mitigation, energy, broadband, land resources, air, water, and wildlife, and other similar policies,” according to the House resolution describing the change.
The new committee, chaired by Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury, is called the House Committee on Environment and Energy. Sheldon previously chaired Natural Resources which had included fish and wildlife.
The committee has such a huge range of responsibility that I predict fish and wildlife will not get much attention and that anything passed out of committee will do so with very little debate. That does not bode well for sportsmen or the resources.
Back in the 70s there was a Fish and Game Committee with its sole responsibility being fish and game. It was often used as a dumping ground for legislators whom the speaker did not think deserved an assignment to a key committee or who had somehow angered the speaker. There were however, legislators who asked for the assignment and who felt strongly about fish and game matters. They could often sway the members who had little interest and who did not want to be there.
The annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic show will be held January 20, 21 and 22 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting you to visit their exhibits and attend their seminars at the show.
“We are looking forward to talking with as many people as possible at the show,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “It’s a great opportunity for us to share the latest information about fish and wildlife, and it gives people a chance to talk with us about fish and wildlife issues. Our wardens, biologists and other staff will be at our exhibit.”
The 2023 hunting, fishing and trapping lawbooks will be available at Fish and Wildlife’s exhibit booth. Hunters, anglers, and trappers will also be able to buy their 2023 licenses.
Show hours are Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more about the show at: http://yankeeclassic.net.
Landis Menard, 25, of Fairfield, VT is the lucky winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Menard will be entitled to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. He was drawn as the winner from among 18,782 Lifetime License Lottery tickets purchased in 2022. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department holds the drawing annually.
This year’s sales of the $2 tickets brought net sales of $37,445 to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. These state dollars can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $149,000 to support the department’s mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats.
The Lifetime License Lottery is open to anyone, resident or nonresident. A person can enter Vermont’s License of a Lifetime Lottery by adding the $2 entry fee when they buy their license on the Fish and Wildlife Department website at vtfishandwildlife.com. They can also enter by applying at statewide wherever Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses are sold, or with a printable application available on the department website. There is no limit on the number of times a person may enter during the year.
Vermont Fish Art Contest is now open for grades K-12 with a February 28 deadline. The national contest is sponsored by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Wildlife Forever.
Bradford librarian Ms. Gail is encouraging students to participate and has offered to help. Students select a Vermont fish species, create a work of art to illustrate the fish and write a one-page essay about the fish.
The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action is now accepting grant applications for schools with students from pre-kindergarten through grade twelve to help fund nature-based learning projects. These grants are ideal for educators with an idea for a project that involves students enhancing their schoolyard for wildlife habitat, connecting them with the outdoors, and integrating nature into learning that aligns with curricula.
Schoolyard Action Grant applications are being accepted now through January 27, 2023. Grants of $500 up to $2,500 will be awarded to top applicants. For more information and a grant application, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/education/grants.html.
Registration opens is now for New Hampshire’s 2023 Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.
The Winter BOW Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 25 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. Participants focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long workshop. Choices include winter hiking, winter outdoor survival, snowshoeing/wildlife tracking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). A brochure with more information is now available at www.nhbow.com.
A fee of $85 covers the workshop, lunch, and most equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 years of age.
To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration, where you will see a link to register. If the program is full, please check back to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations. Registration closes on February 6.
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on January 18, 1996: “The ‘snow-eating’ thaw of ‘96; Marlow, NH went from 26 inches down to 3, Island Pond, VT dropped from 3 feet to 8 inches, and most extreme, Grafton, NH went from 48 inches to bare ground!”
January 22 - 27: “Typical dates of the January Thaw.”
January 23, 1792: “Colonial cold in northern New England; Rutland -29, Bennington -28.”
The last week was busy. I worked for the state hazmat team in Westminster on Tuesday, Brattleboro on Wednesday and Colchester on Saturday and Sunday. Friday I volunteered on a house build for Habitat for Humanity in Lebanon. Thursday I was out of town for a meeting. That left part of Monday to get things down at home.
Several days I have been on the road at sunset and noticed it is staying light a bit longer.
