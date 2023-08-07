Northern New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont have long relied on the forest products industry to fuel the economy and provide jobs, for loggers, truckers, foresters and mill workers.
Now that may change and many are nervous and others are outright scared because the new owner of 146,000 acres at the top of New Hampshire may cease logging operations.
The Bluenose Sustainable Forest Company, a subsidiary of Anew Carbon, has a business plan that relies on selling carbon credits that keep trees from being harvested to act as carbon sinks. Simply put, that means no, or very little, logging.
Existing logging contracts on the lands expire this month and I understand at this writing that none have been renewed.
Not only would that mean staggering job losses but also the loss of timber taxes in Pittsburg, Clarksville and Stewartstown rely on.
The economy of the region will be devastated. Mills like Ethan Allen, Milan Lumber and many smaller operations will lose much of their supply and will have to cut back or purchase from much farther away increasing costs significantly.
Most wildlife will suffer as well as varied aged habitat is beneficial to many species and well-managed logging provides that.
Many of us now fondly look back to the days the land was owned by International Paper although it was often over-cut. We grew up hunting and fishing on the lands thanks to the generosity of the paper company and we spent time at camps on lands leased from IP.
When the land went up for sale in 2001, much scrambling was done by federal, state and local government and conservation organizations to keep the property a working forest open to the public for recreation. The Trust for Public Land bought 171,000 acres and held it while a solution was found.
The state and federal government aided by private fundraising paid more than $45 million to protect the timberland from development and created plans for logging and recreation. It separated the tracts and acquired 25,000 acres for habitat, which is owned and managed by New Hampshire Fish and Game.
The remaining 146,000 acres is owned privately with restrictions on developing structures and other things. It was first purchased by Lyme Timber and, after a few years, sold to Forestland Group. Both companies continued to log sustainably and allow for recreation.
I started hearing concerns from friends and others in early spring during my monthly visits to the area but now that the logging contracts are ending they are fearful and wonder what will happen to the place they call home.
Parting Shots
Last week I spent four days with two old friends for our annual getaway. This year we went to Middletown, NH where we rented a cottage on Sunrise Lake.
Stu, Ralph and I range in age from 75-78 and are 45-plus-year members of the New England Outdoor Writers Association which is how we first met and became good friends. Today we share much more. We have all had cancer, two of us had heart surgery and one is a diabetic. Like so many old timers, our health and that of our friends is a common topic of conversation. We reminisce about friends who have passed and the adventures we shared.
We made no plans prior and simply relaxed and did whatever sounded like a good idea at the time. Often we fish and hike but this time we did neither.
One day we took Stu’s boat and went to Milton where we explored three connected ponds, two of which are divided by the Maine/New Hampshire border. Stu is a Master Maine Guide and his boat was fully equipped with nine rods and reels and every lure one could imagine. You might think we would have fished, but it just seemed like too much effort on a nice warm day so we simply slowly rode around chatting.
Another day we drove up to Moultonborough and visited Castle in the Clouds, one of my favorite places to be on a clear day. The views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the surrounding mountains are spectacular and the tour of Lucknow Mansion is always enjoyable and educational.
On our way back south we stopped in Wolfeboro where we ate lunch on a deck some three feet from the water.
Most of the time we sat on the deck at the camp and read books and chatted occasionally drinking a cold beverage. Stu loves to cook and he prepares delicious meals in quantities we can never eat. Afternoons meant naps. After dinner, it was wine on the deck until dark and then early to bed.
We are not sure how long we have had our annual rendezvous but agree it has been more than 25 years. As always, the time spent with three old friends was special. We are already planning for next year. Pittsburg and Rangeley are favored choices.
There was a downside that I will recount as a cautionary tale for those booking airbnbs. The description of the chalet style cottage sounded good and the photos were nice as were the reviews posted, only one of which mentioned the water.
It was so bad we held our breath as we washed dishes and did not shower during our stay. The smell of sulphur was overwhelming.
The bathroom was very small and the toilet was so low it took extra effort to get back up. The kitchen was also tiny allowing only one person at a time to cook or wash dishes.
The living and dining rooms were nice and both had large sliding glass doors allowing for views of the water.
The carpeted stairs to the second-floor bedrooms were so steep as to cause us concern for fear of falling.
Advertised was a private dock, pedal boat and canoe. That they had but the canoe was unusable as it had a huge dent in the bottom running completely across.
Not advertised was the fact that camps on both sides were so close that our conversations were widely shared.
***
Linda and I went to Plymouth Notch Saturday for the reenactment of President Calvin Coolidge’s swearing-in by his father at 2:47 a.m. on August 2, 1923.
The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation put on events and presentations August 2-5 as part of the Coolidge Centennial 1923-2023.
Former Governor Jim Douglas, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, played the part of Calvin’s father John and administered the oath. Jim is a dedicated historian whom I have known since we both served in Dick Snelling’s administration in the early 80s. It was good to chat a bit before the event.
A reenactment was held at 2:47 a.m. on August 2. Being out of state at the time, I was unable to attend so I had to be satisfied with the Saturday afternoon event.
I am told the 2:47 a.m. drew a crowd in the wee hours of well over 100.
In these divisive times I think it is worth note that President Coolidge balanced the federal budget every year and reduced the national debt as well as cut taxes. We can only dream of that happening today.
Linda and I visit Plymouth Notch every year or two to walk the grounds and tour the buildings and museum. We often attend educational programs there as well.
A favorite is the 1890 cheese factory founded by Calvin’s father John Coolidge and four other farmers where Plymouth Artisan Cheese still produces delicious cheese for tasting and sale. An exhibit on the second floor recounts the history of cheese-making in Vermont.
There is much to see as the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation oversees 29 structures and 216 acres at the President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site.
The site is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m through October 23. Go to: https://historicsites.vermont.gov/calvin-coolidge for more information about the site and other state-owned historic sites, all of which are well worth visiting to learn more about the history of our state.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
