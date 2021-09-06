Walking Home, Trail Stories by Celia Ryker is an enjoyable read for anyone who hikes and for anyone wondering if they are too old to undertake such an adventure. It is also very informative for anyone considering taking such a hike.
Ryker and her husband divide their time between their home in Michigan where he has a veterinary practice and Bridgewater Corner, VT where they own a second home and spend several months each year.
Ryker has been a horse trainer, a horticulturist, and a lifelong hiker and writer.
Taking stock of her life on her 59th birthday she decided to hike Vermont’s Long Trail from Massachusetts to Canada, a major undertaking. She enlisted her good friend Sandy to become her hiking partner and the two of them devoted considerable time to researching and planning the hike.
Ryker has broken her right leg six times and it has 7 inches of metal rod and 11 screws holding it together. I can only imagine the pain she experienced at times during the hike. Ibuprofen was her savior as it is for many hikers, especially those who backpack.
As she hiked, memories flooded in from the past of people and places that once were important to her. Thus we learn much about her past and her willingness to take on challenges.
Along the way she talks about the flora and fauna she encounters, often using guidebooks to identify what she finds. It is evident she has an appreciation for the natural world.
Most of the time she and Sandy hiked for about a week before returning to their work and other responsibilities. One year Sandy changed jobs and relocated causing her to not be able to hike. Celia tried solo hiking a few times that year but it just wasn’t as enjoyable and had some difficult moments. The next year Sandy was able to hike and did the sections she had missed while Celia did day hikes meeting up at day’s end.
Eight years after the two women started their northward journey they made it to the Canadian border, having accomplished a feat they will cherish the rest of their lives.
Anyone hiking the Long Trail would benefit from her often detailed descriptions of various sections. Taken with what is in the Green Mountain Club’s Long Trail Guide one should get a good idea of what they may encounter.
Celia was a day hiker, often accompanied by her husband, but had never owned a backpack or slept in a tent. During her eight year odyssey she learned many painful lessons. She shares them with us such as what gear to carry, how to pack and how to prepare physically and emotionally.
Don Kollisch and I have often talked about hiking the trail in sections as schedules allow. We have individually hiked many sections over the years but never undertook to become end-to-enders. Perhaps Walking Home will be the extra push we need to get with it.
Recent years have seen a dramatic rise in hikers on the region’s trails. In 2020 more than 500 applied to the Green Mountain Club for certificates showing they had completed the Long Trail. Normally 200-300 apply. Hikers can now expect to encounter many others on the trail and find the shelters and tent sites crowded. Who knows, you may encounter Celia returning to sections she found especially enjoyable or that had great views.
Drive Carefully In Moose Country
Moose are on the move. They are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose.
Nineteen people have died in motor vehicle collisions with moose on Vermont highways since 1985. You don’t want to be number twenty.
“Motorists hit 39 moose on Vermont highways during 2020 and 41 so far this year,” said Vermont Game Warden Lieutenant Carl Wedin. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”
You never know where you will encounter a moose. Moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings which are often marked by moose crossing signs.
If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can result in a tragedy.
Recent years have seen a big decline in the moose populations of the northern tier states but there are still a lot of the big animals crossing the roads.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose include: Rt.105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield, Rt.114 from East Burke to Canaan, Rt.2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury, Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights, Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier, Rt. 12 from Worcester to Elmore and Rt 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Rt. 109 intersection.
I wasn’t able to get the numbers from New Hampshire but I suspect they are similar and your chances of encountering a moose crossing the highway are greatest in the North Country.
The bottom line is we need to slow down, not overdrive our headlights and be aware of what may be beside the road.
Bits and Pieces
Eric Hanson, a biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, said the monitoring team has confirmed 109 loon nests with 125 chicks hatched out, surpassing the previous 2019 record by eight nests. Of those 125 chicks, 86 remain, giving a survival rate of 69%.
Hanson said loon chick survival has consistently landed between 70–75% in past years.
It’s quite possible that a few more chicks could get added to this year’s final tally after final checks of a few lakes.
***
NH archery seasons for turkey and white-tailed deer get underway September 15, and the statewide resident Canada goose hunt runs September 1-25.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 10, 1913: “The coldest morning on modern records so early in the season 27 in Chelsea and Somerset, and 28 in St. Johnsbury.”
Mark also reminds us that on September 14, 1979: “The remnants of Hurricane Frederic merged with a cold front, causing widespread wind damage. Winds gusted to 72 mph in St. Albans, while the Bedell covered bridge in South Newbury was destroyed.”
Parting Shots
Linda and I went to White River Saturday to see the musical Million Dollar Quartet at Northern Stage. We agree that it was the best show we have seen in a vey long time, if ever.
The musical that drops you into December 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.
Million Dollar Quartet brings the legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog.”
We had front row seats and it felt like we were in the studio of Sun Records. The actors portrayed the legendary musician so well that if you closed your eyes you could believe you were actually listening to Presley, cask, Lewis and Perkins.
The show runs through Sunday, September 12. For tickets go to https://northernstage.org/million-dollar-quartet/ or call 892-296-7000. Trust me, you won’t want to miss it.
***
I have to question the sanity of those who are taking ivermectin, a common animal dewormer, to treat Covid 19. Getting one’s medical advice from social media is ridiculous and dangerous.
The misuse has led to an increase in calls to poison centers around the U.S.
Dr. Michael Calderwood, DHMC’s chief quality officer, said, “We are seeing a lot of harm of this in the community.”
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
copyright 2021 Gary W. Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.