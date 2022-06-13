A fine yellow dust covered everything, vehicles, outside furniture and porches. It also caused breathing problems for many.
This past week the white pine pollen was especially bad until the rains mid-week cleared most of it from the air.
I was traveling down I-91 from St. Johnsbury Tuesday when I kept seeing clouds over the valley that looked like smoke. There was no fire and thus no smoke. It was simply masses of pollen.
Our vehicles are kept in open garages yet despite being washed one day, by the next they were covered in yellow dust. The same was true for our screened-in porch. Linda vacuumed it and dusted the table and chairs but in less than 24 hours all was yellow. You could even see our footprints on the floor.
My office window was open about eight inches and, to my dismay, the pollen made it through the screen and covered my computer, my printer and everything on or near my desk.
Hartland naturalist Mary Holland wrote in her Naturally Curious blog, “This is a banner year for tree pollen. White Pines get much of the credit. They bear both male and female cones on the same tree as do most conifers. The familiar female (seed) cones are between four and eight inches long, woody and dark brown. The male (pollen) cones are much smaller (1/2”), papery and light in color. They are borne in clusters and have tightly overlapping scales that open up when the pollen is mature, releasing massive amounts of pollen into the air which is distributed by the wind.”
She added, “Pollen can remain airborne for up to 11 hours, and can travel up to 1,800 miles in a short amount of time. Once the pollen is dispersed, the male cones fall off the tree and disintegrate quite quickly.”
Exciting And Important Find Of Rare Orchid In Chittenden County
Ever heard of the small whorled pogonia? I never had but I am glad to know that a plant once believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1902 has been found.
Botanists with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed that a population of small whorled pogonia has been documented on Winooski Valley Park District conservation land in Chittenden County. It is listed as threatened under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
“Discovering a viable population of a federally threatened species unknown in our state for over a century is astounding,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Botanist Bob Popp. “It’s Vermont’s equivalent of rediscovering the ivory-billed woodpecker.”
The small whorled pogonia is a globally rare orchid historically found across the eastern states and Ontario. Previous searches for the species in Vermont have been unsuccessful. As with many orchids, little is understood about the species ’habitat needs. Populations in Maine and New Hampshire are found in areas of partial sun including forest edges and openings.
The find was made by community scientists: John Gange of Shelburne and Tom Doubleday of Colchester.
The department will be working with the Winooski Valley Park District to look for the small whorled pogonia on nearby conservation land and monitor the population to make sure this species has the best possible opportunity to flourish in Vermont’s portion of its native range.
I may never get to see a small whorled pogonia but it is nice to know it still survives in Vermont.
Bits and Pieces
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on June 19, 1995: “Heat wave pushed temperatures to 100 degrees in Burlington and Vernon, VT.”
Parting Shots
“When weeding, the best way to make sure you are removing a weed and not a valuable plant is to pull it. If it comes out of the ground easily, it is a valuable plant.”
I am no gardener and when working in Linda’s flower gardens I often have trouble telling what is what so I found the above quote interesting. It was in Louise Penny’s June newsletter with the author listed as unknown.
I have had a couple of emails and a card asking how I am doing so I will give you a quick update. I am doing ok.
I started cardiac rehab last Monday and have a M-W-F schedule although some days I have conflicts such as Friday when I had my chemo infusion and had my pump connected.
Otherwise things are normal I had a class in Brattleboro Thursday and hazmat team training in Colchester Saturday. Sunday afternoon I returned to the hospital to have my pump removed after the required 46 hours of wearing it.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
