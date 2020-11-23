Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Young Groton Hunter Bags Trophy Wisconsin Buck

Michael Jolley is a 17-year-old Groton resident and an avid sportsman who has had considerable success since he got his hunting license at age nine.
November 9 he shot the buck of many hunters’ dreams, a 16-point, 206-pound trophy that had a green score of 162 3/8. He was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin with his friend Joe Doucette of East Ryegate and outfitter, Apple Creek Whitetails.
Jolley told me, “This buck came in chasing some does. He stopped as the does had stopped to get something to eat. He was broadside at about 75 yards. I shot, and he only went another 100 yards.”
When I learned he shot the buck with a .243 I had to ask him about it as that is the caliber I have shot all my bucks with since 1968. His answer was, “The .243 Is an amazing caliber. Everyone says you need a huge caliber to knock bucks down that is definitely not the case. It’s 100 percent about shot placement.”
Jolley got started hunting when he was nine. It was Doucette who taught him to hunt. He said, “My parents don’t hunt, but they support my hunting and trapping hobbies and I’m very thankful for that.”
In response to my question about his past hunting experiences, he replied, “My first deer was a button buck. Little did I know after that first harvest I was hooked. My second deer was an 8 pointer, and since then I’ve shot another 8 pointer a couple does, and a spike horn on youth day.”
Jolley is a houndsman who runs bears with Newbury’s Butch Spear. This year Jolly took a bear in Peacham that was damaging a farmer’s corn. He said, “I have harvested 3 bears, my first bear being 106 lbs my second being 154 lbs and my third being 130 lbs.”
He has also taken up trapping and says he, “absolutely enjoyed every moment of it.”
Jolley told me, “My desire is to be a Vermont Fish & Game Warden, and I am already a certified Junior hunter education instructor. I absolutely love being able to teach other people about the great outdoors, and how they too can enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly.”
I learned about Jolley from Wayne Dyer who describes his neighbor as, “quite a hunter.” He added, “He does it all with fishing and bow hunting and traps some.” After communicating with Michael, I agree wholeheartedly.
Jolley is homeschooled but did half a semester at River Bend in Bradford studying criminal justice and a full year of emergency services. He is also a member of the Ryegate Fire Department.
An indicator of the character of this young sportsman was his parting comments. “Definitely was an honor to be able to harvest such a whitetail!”
He added, “My passion is for everything to do with wildlife, but my favorite is running my bear hounds. There is nothing quite like listening to the sound of hounds. A huge thanks go out to Butch Spear, Joe Doucette, and Mom and Dad.”
Bits and Pieces
A survey and assessment of 107 streambank parcels owned by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department were recently completed along approximately 60 miles of river in the Lake Memphremagog and Upper Lamoille River watersheds of northeastern Vermont.
A private contractor was hired to assess and prioritize the sites for the department’s strategic streambank and floodplain protection and restoration program. The project was funded by a grant awarded to Fish and Wildlife by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation under the Clean Water Initiative Program.
The project began in April 2019 with the collection of background information and initial contact with adjacent landowners, local cooperative partners, watershed organizations, and special interest groups. Sixty parcels were identified as a high priority and work is now being conducted to contact adjacent landowners to determine interest in expanding the conservation effort at these locations.
“Completing this project allows us to concentrate our efforts to protect and restore the most vulnerable streamside locations and to improve the sites of greatest restoration feasibility,” said State Fisheries Biologist Peter Emerson.
“This unique partnership between Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Environmental Conservation allows us to achieve our shared mission to provide clean water for all Vermonters by reducing runoff and erosion, mitigating floods, providing ecologically-significant streambank habitats, and promoting clean, cold water for trout and other aquatic organisms,” added Emerson.
***
The 2021 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Friday, February 5, 2021.
Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitats are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include invasive species education, shoreline vegetation restoration and the removal of old dams and the replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.
Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by the legislature and funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
“When Vermonters purchase a Conservation License Plate, they’re helping protect healthy streams and lakes as well as conserving wildlife and important habitats for future generations,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Proceeds from the sale of Conservation License Plates fund the Watershed Grants program and help support the Fish and Wildlife Department’s Nongame Wildlife Fund.”
The Watershed Grants application guide and application forms are available on the web at: https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/grants/co-opportunities.
Applications for the Vermont Conservation License Plate are available on the Department of Motor Vehicles website: https://dmv.vermont.gov/sites/dmv/files/documents/VD-154-Conservation_Plate_App_0.pdf
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on November 26, 1938: “Following 10 to 20 inches of snow, temperatures plunged to minus 13 in St. Johnsbury, and 19 below in White River Jct., VT.”
Parting Shots
Most of us are suffering from Covid fatigue but we can not let up following the advice of the medical professionals. Wear a mask, socially distance and remember that our lack of responsibility can lead to the death of someone we know and love.
I want to wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving even if you can’t be with those with whom you would like to share the holiday.
Linda and I will spend the evening at hunting camp as we have for several years. I will start the fire mid-day so that when we arrive around dark the camp will be toasty warm. We will have wild turkey breast from a bird I shot. We will eat by candlelight and wash the meal down with some good wine and give thanks for what we do have.
