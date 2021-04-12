Vermont’s Youth and novice turkey hunting weekend is April 24 and 25 this year, and the regular spring turkey season is May 1-31.
To hunt turkeys on April 24 and 25, a youth must be 15 or younger and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license and a free youth turkey hunting tag.
A person who has purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice on April 24 and 25. They must have a hunting license, turkey hunting license and a free novice tag.
The youth or novice must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18 years of age. Shooting hours for the weekend are one half hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during youth-novice turkey hunting weekend.
The youth or novice may take one bearded turkey on the weekend and two bearded turkeys in the regular May hunting season.
Shooting hours during the May 1-31 turkey season are one half hour before sunrise to 12 Noon, and two bearded turkeys may be taken.
A shotgun or archery equipment may be used to hunt turkeys. Shot size must be no larger than #2.
A successful hunter in Vermont’s spring turkey seasons must report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. This can be done at a local big game reporting station or online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Last year, hunters took 627 turkeys during the April youth weekend hunt and 4,791 gobblers during the regular spring season.
Fish and Wildlife Course For Educators
Vermont’s fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 11-16. It takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
I can attest that the course is great for teachers of all age groups as they will come away with so much information and experience to bring to the classroom. Students are truly interested in the natural world that surrounds them.
The field course gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts. The participants will learn by doing.
Now in its 36th year, “Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University.
Tuition is $650 for the course. Books, food, and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.
A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/249. If you have questions, you can email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov.
Vermont To Issue 60 Moose Hunting Permits In WMU E
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 7 to have 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5 percent of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
Permit applications are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 30. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350.
Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Applicants must continue to annually submit a moose permit application if they wish to retain their past bonus permits and accumulate subsequent bonus points.
By law, five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans and up to three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
The 2021 Moose Season Recommendation and related information about moose research and management are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Bits and Pieces
Ice-out on Lake Winnipesaukee was officially declared on April 5, three weeks earlier than the average date for the 1970s.
Ice-out is when a guy who pilots his plane over the lake thinks the MS Mount Washington can safely get to its five ports of call.
Last week I wrote about the April 1 opening of the lake trout and salmon season on the big lake and how it is often difficult to find open water. This year that was not the case although opening day was cold and windy.
***
The Schoolyard Action Grant Team has awarded over $11,000 in small grants to schools throughout the Granite State. The selected institutions are working on outdoor classrooms, habitat areas, and pollinator gardens.
They include the Gale River Cooperative Preschool in Bethlehem, the Piermont Village School in Piermont and FitKids Childcare in Lebanon.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Public Affairs Division, Education Program and is presenting a series of webinars about how climate change is affecting wildlife.
This series of four webinars entitled “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” takes a look at the specific effects of climate change in the state and how they are changing life for some of our species. These webinars are free and open to the public and will be provided on the Zoom platform. Webinars will also be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the NH Fish and Game website.
Webinar 1: Thursday, April 15 at 12 p.m. – Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Introduction to Climate Change.
Click the link below to join this first webinar:
Or via Telephone Dial 1 646 876 9923
Webinar ID: 844 5240 2590
The three additional webinars in the series and the dates will be announced.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 13, 1945: “Warmest April on record; temperatures climbed into the 80s for several days, including 84 degrees in Burlington, 85 in Bloomfield and St. Johnsbury in the Northeast Kingdom, and a sizzling 89 degrees in Bennington.”
Mark reminds us, “Forest fire danger is at its annual maximum locally. Debris from winter along the forest floor dries out very quickly in the strong spring sunshine. Please check with your local fire warden before doing any burning outside.”
Parting Shots
Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.
— John Muir
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
