Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend is September 23 and 24. Hunters 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone.

The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and must be accompanied by an unarmed adult, 18 years or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. Youths 16 and 17 must have state and federal duck stamps.

