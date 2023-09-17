Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend is September 23 and 24. Hunters 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and must be accompanied by an unarmed adult, 18 years or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. Youths 16 and 17 must have state and federal duck stamps.
All youth hunters must also register with the Harvest Information Program in each state that they hunt. This can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free 1-877-306-7091. The adult may not hunt waterfowl or carry a firearm while accompanying the youth when the youth is hunting waterfowl.
Ducks and geese may be taken by youth hunters on September 23 and 24 according to the bag limits set in the 2023-2024 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont, available from Vermont post offices and as a downloadable file from www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt – Waterfowl.
New Hampshire’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend will also be held statewide on Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24. Participating youth must be age 15 or younger and must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. Adult hunters must possess a regular New Hampshire hunting license, a New Hampshire migratory waterfowl license, a Federal Duck Stamp, and a Harvest Information Program permit number. The mentoring adult may not hunt waterfowl. The youth hunter is not required to have a hunting license, Federal Duck Stamp, or HIP permit number.
Twin States Offer Many Deer Hunting Opportunities
New Hampshire’s archery deer season opened September 15. All deer hunters should be aware of several changes affecting deer registration. For the first time, deer hunters will have the option of registering their deer online this fall. To register your deer online or to learn more about what to do following a successful harvest visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/check-stations-registration.
Physical registration stations will also remain a choice for those who prefer the experience of in-person registration. To allow for collection of biological data, online registration will be unavailable on the first two days of muzzleloader season, October 28 and 29, and the first three days of firearms season, November 8, 9, and 10. Hunters must check in their deer in person on these days because online registration will be unavailable.
***
The NH Fish and Game Department asks hunters not to use natural urine-based deer lures. These products can potentially spread chronic wasting disease (CWD), a neurological disorder that is always fatal to white-tailed deer and moose. Synthetic lures are suggested. Do your part and help keep the deer herd free of CWD. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/wildlife/cwd.
Hunters should remember to take proper care when handling wild game to minimize possible exposure to wildlife diseases. First and foremost, hunters should avoid shooting or handling any animal that appears sick. For more tips on safe handling of wild game, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/safe-handling-wild-game.html.
***
New Hampshire’s apprentice hunting licenses are an option for people age 16 and older who want to try hunting but have not taken Hunter Education, or who have not been able to schedule a field day. The apprentice hunting license allows unlicensed people to hunt under the guidance of a licensed hunter age 18 or older. Apprentice licenses are available only at NH Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html.
***
Hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the August 2 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website to see if they won a permit.
Fish and Wildlife announced the permit winners last week, after conducting a randomized computer drawing. Permit winners are listed in two categories: regular lottery winners and landowners. Landowners who apply for a landowner antlerless permit are prohibited by law from posting their land against hunting.
To check if you received a permit go to, https://vtfishandwildlife.com/antlerless-deer-lottery.
Permit recipients will need to reprint their licenses which have been reformatted to include their antlerless permits. Paper “postcard” permits will not be sent in regular mail.
***
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits did not have enough applicants to fill all zones. There are unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 26-29 season and the regular December 2-10 season.
These permits can be purchased for $10 on the department’s website or at any local license agent on a first come, first served basis.
The Wildlife Management Units with the number of muzzleloader antlerless permits available online and at local license agents statewide are: A-649, B-1786, F1-1397, F2-535, I-45, K-2343, M-4, N-1117, O-285, Q-250.
A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department was awarded U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service funding to conserve habitat for the federally listed Indiana and Northern long-eared bats in Vermont.
With the acquisition of approximately 200 acres in Addison County supported by this grant, the department is seeking to conserve summer roosting, foraging, and commuting habitat for these federally endangered bat species.
Through site visits and monitoring the department identified a parcel with southern exposure and other habitat features that benefit both Indiana and Northern long-eared bats. Indiana bats in particular are concentrated and vulnerable in Vermont’s Champlain Valley, which is the eastern edge of their known range. Conserving existing habitat for these species is critical to their populations, as bat species return to the same locations annually to raise their young.
This award from the nationally competitive Recovery Land Acquisition Grant and the resulting land conservation will help to reach state and federal goals for recovering both species.
***
Highlights of New Hampshire’s hunting seasons can be found in the New Hampshire Hunting & Trapping Digest, which includes New Hampshire hunting season dates, bag limits, check station locations, and more. Hunters and trappers can pick up a free copy at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters or at their local license agent when they buy their license. The Digest can also be viewed online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/publications.html. Other helpful online resources include the most recent Wildlife Harvest Summary Report and the Small Game Summary Report.
***
New Hampshire hunters who did not fill their turkey tags during the spring season may harvest one bird during either the fall archery or the fall shotgun season, and will continue to have the option of registering their harvested birds either in person or online. Regardless of registration method, the tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license must be affixed to the bird and hunters must register their turkey within 24 hours of harvest.
***
The Northeast KingdomSkeet & Sporting Clays Club will hold its last registered shoot of the season on Saturday, September 23.
Go to nekclays.com for information or call Bob Durocher at 802-535-9213.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on September 20, 1845: “A tremendous tornado crossed the Adirondacks, finishing as a water spout over Lake Champlain, crossing just south of Port Kent east to South Burlington.”
Mark reminds us that Saturday, September 23 is, “The Autumnal Equinox, the beginning of Fall, occurs early this morning at 2:50 a.m. EDT.”
Parting Shots
Linda and I spent September 7-12 in Orange Beach, Alabama on the Gulf Coast. We were attending the annual conference for the Outdoor Writers Association Of America.
It was hot, very hot an humid. Regular readers of this column know how much I hate the heat and lament having to work in the south frequently so you can understand why I am glad to back home where it is cool.
I did enjoy swimming in the bathtub temperatures of the gulf each morning letting the surf massage my body. The beautiful fine white sand was also appreciated.
My routine was to head to the beach around 6:15 as the sun was just rising. The bright orange orb that looked huge was a wonderful sight.
By 6:45 I was back in our room to shower, get dressed and have a cup of coffee before heading to the 7 a.m. breakfasts.
By 7:30 the heat and humidity became stifling and I was happy to be inside air-conditioned meeting rooms.
We flew down a day early so Linda and I could take an offshore fishing trip some 23 miles out into the gulf and one afternoon I got to sail on a 52 foot catamaran. More on both and the area at a later date as space allows.
Back home, I am enjoying the cooler temps and doing my best to get caught up. It looks like I will not be swimming in our spring fed pond until at least Memorial Day next year.
The leaves are falling and the smell of autumn is in the air. My thoughts are turning to hunting and hiking. September and October are my two favorite months.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
