Three Corners Advances To 13-15 NE Regional Baseball Final

Back row from left are Kit Leckerling, Wyatt Mason, Landon Kingsbury, Cage Thompson, Boone Fahey, Brody Kingsbury, Scott Blood and Willy Kingsbury. Middle row: Levi Thompson, Dempsey McGovern, Rowan Leckerling, Will Knowles and Jacob Putnam. Front row: Kason Blood and Kris Fennimore. (Contributed photo)

KEENE, N.H. — A Vermont state baseball champion will play for a regional title.

Three Corners picked off host Keene (N.H) 7-6 in nine innings in the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old New England Regional tournament semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.