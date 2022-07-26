Three Corners Advances To 13-15 NE Regional Baseball Final

Back row from left are Kit Leckerling, Wyatt Mason, Landon Kingsbury, Cage Thompson, Boone Fahey, Brody Kingsbury, Scott Blood and Willy Kingsbury. Middle row: Levi Thompson, Dempsey McGovern, Rowan Leckerling, Will Knowles and Jacob Putnam. Front row: Kason Blood and Kris Fennimore. (Contributed photo)
KEENE, N.H. — A Vermont state baseball champion will play for a regional title.
Three Corners picked off host Keene (N.H) 7-6 in nine innings in the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old New England Regional tournament semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.
Jacob Putnam delivered the go-ahead double in the top of the ninth while Cage Thompson pitched the last four innings for TC, including the last two scoreless.
The local all-stars advance to face top-seeded Lynn (Mass.) in the championship game on Wednesday at 4 o’clock.
After doing 2-1 in pool play, second-seeded Three Corners beat Samford (Maine) 1-0 in the quarterfinals before escaping Keene. Other semifinal highlights included Brody Kingsbury with a triple, Kris Fennimore with a sac fly and Landon Kingsbury with an RBI single.
Wednesday’s winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series, slated for Aug. 11-21 in Stafford, Virginia.
Lynn toppled Three Corners 6-5 in pool play.
On July 17, Three Corners defeated Brattleboro 15-7 to claim the Vermont state title.
