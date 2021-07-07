WELLS RIVER — It took a couple of days, but Three Corners got it done.
Interrupted by a Tuesday downpour that forced the championship game to be called on account of darkness with just a half-inning to go, Three Corners finished it off Wednesday at Blue Mountain Union High School with a 9-1 win for the Babe Ruth 15U District III baseball championship.
They won three games in the tournament to qualify for the state tournament.
TC now heads to North Country Union High School in Newport this weekend for the state tournament. Their first game is Saturday at 11 a.m. against the District IV rep. Five teams are in it, the four district champions, and Orleans as the host team. Orleans opens the tournament Friday night against the District I team.
Three Corners isn’t sure as yet who its first-round opponent will be in the double-elimination tournament, but winning that first game will be big, head coach Willy Kingsbury said. “If we lose that first one we’d play again at five [on Saturday], then come back for another game on Sunday. But if we win at 11, our next game would be at noon on Sunday.” In that scenario, Three Corners would play the District II team at noon on Sunday, he noted.
TC 9, LYNDON 1: Catcher Kason Blood had three hits to pace the winners. He led off the game on Tuesday with a single, stole second and third, and scored on a wild throw to third base. Starting pitcher Mike Hogan had a pair of hits, while pinch-hitter Keegan Frigon delivered a two-run single in the darkness that made the score 9-1, shortly before the game was called. “We didn’t have a tremendous amount of hits,” Kingsbury said. “We’re a bunch of kids that have played together for quite a few years, if you know our history. We’re three-time state champions in Little League in 10, 11 and 12, and seven of the 12 players on this team were parts of those three state championships.
“So, they’re not familiar with each other, but they’re pretty familiar with each other in summers,” he said.
