Three Corners Falls Just Short In Regional Final

Back row from left are Kit Leckerling, Wyatt Mason, Landon Kingsbury, Cage Thompson, Boone Fahey, Brody Kingsbury, Scott Blood and Willy Kingsbury. Middle row: Levi Thompson, Dempsey McGovern, Rowan Leckerling, Will Knowles and Jacob Putnam. Front row: Kason Blood and Kris Fennimore. (Contributed photo)
Vermont champion Three Corners, one win from punching a ticket to the 15-and-under Babe Ruth Baseball World Series, fell 7-5 to top-seeded Lynn (Mass.) in the New England Regional tournament final on Tuesday night.
Lynn advances to the World Series, slated for Aug. 11-21 in Stafford, Virginia.
It was heckuva summer run for the Three Corners all-star squad, which is made up of players from the Thetford, Rivendell, Woodsville and the Blue Mountain Union area, along with a player from Lyndon.
After claiming the Vermont state title on July 17 with a 15-7 victory over Brattleboro, Three Corners went 2-1 in pool play at the regional tournament (the lone loss coming by one run to Lynn, 6-5) to earn the No. 2 seed in the tournament play.
Three Corners then nipped Samford (Maine) 1-0 in the quarterfinals before fighting off host Keene (N.H.), 7-6, in nine innings to reach the championship game.
The title tilt, meanwhile, was played 30 minutes after Three Corners’ extra-inning affair.
“The team was emotionally spent after that semifinal win,” TC head coach Willy Kingsbury said. “It was tough for us. But we’re not making excuses.”
TC went up 2-0 in the first inning of the final, then rallied from a 4-2 deficit to make it 4-all. Lynn went ahead 6-4 before Jacob Putnam made it 6-5 on an RBI single. Lynn then tacked on an insurance run later to make the final 7-5 outcome.
Kason Blood had three hits in the finale.
“Our boys really battled,” Kingsbury said.
It’s been quite the journey for a majority of this roster, which has done nothing but win baseball games. This group, starting with the Connecticut Valley North All-Stars at the 10U level, has won five state championships and made five trips to the New England Regionals.
As a 12-and-under team, the club went to the Little League regionals in Bristol and won a game before bowing out short of a ticket to Williamsport.
“This year, we’re the second-best team in New England,” Kingsbury said. “It’s an accomplishment.”
