Three Corners Reigns, Claims Babe Ruth 15U State Crown

Three Corners is headed to take on New England’s best.
The Upper Valley boys held off Franklin County 8-7 in Sunday’s Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship game at North Country Union High School in Newport.
Three Corners went unbeaten, pounding Waterbury 19-3 and Franklin County 11-1 to reach the title game. They advance to regionals, beginning Friday night against host Trumbull, Connecticut (7 p.m.).
Three Corners will then face Eastern Massachusetts on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Western Massachusetts on Sunday at 1 p.m. It then is a single-elimination tournament after that, with the top three teams out of four in each pool advancing.
Members of the team include coach Kit Leckerling, coach Scott Blood, Justin Robinson, Cage Thompson, Brody Kingsbury, Landon Kingsbury, Mike Hogan, Cameron Roy, Keegan Frigon, manager Willy Kingsbury, Owen Murray, Kason Blood, Kris Fennimore, Rowan Leckerling and Jacob Putnam.
Many of the same coaches and players made a trip to the New England Regionals in 2019 when they won the Vermont Little League State Championship. That year they went 1-2 in Bristol, Conn. Players on that roster included Thompson, the Kingsburys, Blood, Fennimore, Leckerling and Putnam.
