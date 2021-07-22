Three Local Riders Grab Medals In Killington

KILLINGTON — Three local teenagers grabbed medals in a downhill mountain biking competition last weekend at Killington Resort.
Riley Miller, the 16-year-old from Kirby, took the silver medal in the women’s open/pro class division at Saturday’s Red Bull Raw slalom — two riders racing head-to-head on a downhill course with minimal grooming and unique features.
Miller, a professional rider fresh off winning a US junior national downhill title in Colorado two weeks ago, finished runner-up to winner and fellow pro Mazie Hayden.
Riley’s brother, Simon, 13, and East Burke 14-year-old Tristan Murphy, meanwhile, took the silver and bronze the following day in the Fox US Open Next Gen Dual Slalom, a 15-and-under head-to-head racing event.
Daymian Ide from East Burke also competed in the men’s Red Bull Raw Slalom (16-and-over division) on Saturday. He did not land on the podium.
Riley Miller is slated to compete in a Eastern States Cup downhill race on Sunday in Windham, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.